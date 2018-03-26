Why CEF Distribution Stability Is Overvalued

Data from the article are from February 21, 2018.

I know that the title of this article might not be a popular one even among members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory, as distribution stability is often a dearly treasured metric among CEF investors. However, I was inspired to write this article after reading some comments on my and others’ public articles, and I wanted to provide my own take on this issue to our members. I hope that my logical and analytical perspective may provide you with an alternative way of thinking about distribution stability, at least when it comes to CEFs.

First of all, let me say that the desire for distribution stability is completely understandable. Many of us are retirees and value a steady income stream above all else. Who enjoys receiving pay decrease from our investments? Not me.

At the same time however, I must warn against being emotionally attached to a CEF simply on the basis of an uninterrupted period of dividend stability. In fact, the very observation that these CEFs are put on a pedestal (at least a far as premium/discount is concerned) exposes an investor to the very real risk of capital loss if/when that distribution is cut. In those situations, the investor is therefore faced with a double whammy of loss: loss of income and loss of capital.

Unfortunately, the loss of income can sometimes pale in comparison to the loss of capital when premiums collapse, which in some cases can be equal to several years’ worth of distributions from that fund.

Let's delve further into this topic to see what I mean.

The higher they rise, the higher they fall

As I said earlier, some investors place CEFs with a stable distribution history on a mighty pedestal, elevating their premiums beyond what could be considered reasonable for that class of assets.

You know the saying, "The higher they rise, the harder they fall"? It seems that CEF investors are destined to learn this the hard way, over and over again... (and I am thankful for that because it keeps me in the business!)

A few charts will be sufficient to illustrate this.

1. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP)

Steady distribution for ~12 years (since inception in May 2005). Premium reached >100% during late 2016. Two consecutive distribution cuts collapsed the premium to its present value of around 23%.

PGP's share price has fallen by -38.9% over the past 3 years, with a total return on price of -15.3%. Not really the type of reward one would be expecting from a high-risk PIMCO fund.

I was a couple of months too early in warning about PGP (I, II), but ultimately was proven correct.

2. PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

It's the same sad story for another PIMCO fund. Steady distribution for ~12 years (since inception in April 2003), with premium exceeding 60% in 2015. Two distribution cuts later, the premium sits at just over 10%.

A share price decrease of -39.9% and a price total return of -11.4% means that investors have lost money in PHK over the past 3 years, even with dividends included.

3. Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

I've extended this chart to 5 years to reflect PHT's distribution cut in early 2015 (which I very timely called). Several cuts in PHT over the last 5 years have slashed PHT's premium from a high of over 45% to its current value of -11.7%. Before the cut, the distribution had been maintained for ~13 years (since inception in April 2002).

Over the past 5 years PHT has registered a share price change of -44.2% and a total return price change of -9.53%.

The sad reality is that all three funds have been decent to strong performers on a NAV level over the past 5 years. In other words, these are all good to excellent performing funds. But by buying funds at a massive premium, investors could not experience this performance but instead suffered significant capital destruction when the premium collapsed.

For two more recent examples, see Get Out Of This PIMCO CEF While You Can. It's the same sad story, being repeated over and over again.

The simple way to avoid this type of disaster is simply to not invest in a CEF trading at a massive premium, steady dividend or no!

Summary

Isn't it sadly ironic that through this somewhat misguided effort to preserve income, investors have lost several years' worth of distributions in the process?

This is why you will never see me use “years of consecutive distribution stability” as a metric for screening or selecting for CEFs.

Moreover, remember that in the long run, a distribution cut here and there is not going to make a big difference, especially if you are reinvesting distributions. For example, check out the distributions received by the Income Generator (formerly "MIN") portfolio over the last 12 months. Can you see the effect of ETW's -6% cut and JHY's -12% cut over the past year? Probably not. In fact, our monthly income is currently higher than where we started 12 months ago, thanks to the power of reinvesting distributions.*

*I know that some retirees live off their CEF income, but for vehicles like CEF paying out a high distribution (oftentimes from ROC) I would highly recommend reinvesting at least part of the income to grow the income stream and offset the effects of cuts (if any). Consult your retirement advisor for personalized advice.

Here are some final "do's and don't'" for an investors thinking about distribution stability.

Do's

Do assess distribution quality using multiple metrics (e.g. coverage, UNII, NAV trends) rather than the simple "X years without a distribution cut".

assess distribution quality using multiple metrics (e.g. coverage, UNII, NAV trends) rather than the simple "X years without a distribution cut". Do reinvest at least part of your CEF income to grow your income stream and offset future potential cuts.

Don'ts

Don't become emotionally attached to a CEF with a long history of steady distributions.

become emotionally attached to a CEF with a long history of steady distributions. Don't buy any CEF at a massive premium. My own threshold level is around +10% premium, but adjust this based on your own preference and risk tolerance. If you currently own a CEF trading at a massive premium, consider selling it.

