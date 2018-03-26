AbbVie: After 13% Drop, Is This The Right Time To Buy?

Introduction

I have written twice about AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in the past two and a half years. The first time was in October 2015 after the share price dropped 10% in a day. The second time I wrote an article it was concerning the fact that the company is very dependent on Humira, its blockbuster drug. I compared it with Teva, which failed to find new revenue streams to replace the revenues from Copaxone as the patent cliff arrived.

The healthcare sector as a whole is one my favorite sectors. The valuation today is much more reasonable after several companies suffered from a correction. Moreover, there are calls for tighter regulations on the prices of healthcare services, medical devices and drugs. These calls make investors more cautious and allow long term investors to buy some stocks for attractive valuation.

AbbVie was under pressure yesterday after announcing disappointing Phase 2 data on Rova-T in third-line SCLC. The experiment wasn't as successful as the management and investors hoped. Due to the results, AbbVie backed away from pursuing accelerated approval for Rova-T. The stock price reacted violently, and the shares dropped 13% from the previous closing price. All in all, AbbVie trades over 25% off its all-time high. I will analyze it using the graph below.

AbbVie discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company's products include Humira, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, the company offers many other drugs to many illnesses like cancer and pancreatic inefficiency.





Fundamentals

Over the past several years AbbVie managed to grow its top line significantly. Over 50% in 5 years means that the revenues compounded at almost 9% annually over the past five years. The company managed to use its pricing power to support top line growth. Moreover, AbbVie grew through acquisitions. In the medium-term analysts predict that the company will show medium to high single-digits revenue growth, which will support the bottom line growth.

Earnings per share are volatile among healthcare companies. They have one-time expenses that distort the earning power of the company. From a dividend growth investor perspective, I put the emphasis on the free cash flow. AbbVie generates a lot of free cash flow, and its grows it even faster than the revenues. Over the past five years FCF grew at over 10% annually, and the new corporate tax rate will boost it even further. Over the next three years AbbVie is forecasted to grow its FCF by roughly 13% annually.

The dividend growth since the spinoff from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was very impressive. The current yield is 3.9% which is much higher than the average yield for this company. The payout ratio when using the 2018 forecasted FCF is 50%, which is sustainable. Yet I wouldn't like to see AbbVie expanding the payout ratio more. In the healthcare sector, I feel more comfortable with payout ratios around 40%. AbbVie offers high yield, sustainable payout, and fast dividend growth.

Share repurchases are a complimentary measure to the dividends among many companies. This is another way to return money to shareholders. Since the spinoff there was no significant change in the number of shares outstanding. In February, the management put an end to it, and it decided to allocate $10 billion towards share repurchases. This will be enough to buy back roughly 6.5% of the float. In my opinion, AbbVie has great fundamentals right now.

Valuation

With very strong fundamentals, AbbVie has to offer decent valuation to be attractive. Looking at the P/E and forward P/E I believe that the current valuation is attractive. The trailing P/E may be misleading because the company grew very fast, and the tax reduction which will be put into effect this year. Forward P/E of 13.5 means that there is some margin of safety if the company suffers from troubles in the execution in the short term.

Looking at the information from Fastgraphs, it supports my argument. The normal P/E for the company is 15.2, and the current P/E is 16. The forward P/E Is much lower and is closer to 13. This is the area where a company may be undervalued. I wouldn't call AbbVie undervalued as I try to be more conservative, but I find the current valuation decent for the company.

Calculating the valuation using the FCF will show that the price to FCF ratio is also 13. My conclusion is that AbbVie has very strong fundamentals and decent valuation. If it offers impressive growth opportunities, and a way to mitigate the risk, I will find it attractive.

Opportunities

The first growth opportunity is the pipeline that AbbVie offers. In its diversified pipeline, there are around 20 new products in Phase 2 and 3. The company knows that it must find new a revenue stream, to lower its dependency on Humira. The drug that was tested is part of the pipeline. While the test results were disappointing, it doesn't mean that the drug will be abandoned. AbbVie will keep working to market it in the coming years. If AbbVie manages to succeed with the next tests and researches, it will be very beneficial to shareholders.

A similar case happened to the company just two and a half years ago. Nobody remembers it today, and Viekira Pak is still a very successful drug for treating Hepatitis C. Healthcare companies operate in a business sector that requires risk taking and plenty of capital. Developing a drug is a very expensive process, and sometimes there are setbacks. AbbVie suffered from setbacks with Viekira Pak, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) suffered from recalls in 2010, and now there is a setback with Rova T. Most of the time, these setbacks are just a buying opportunity as they are not enough to disrupt the company.

Growth through acquisitions may also be a good growth prospect for AbbVie. Humira generates a lot of cash for the company, and this cash can be used to purchase other companies with promising pipelines. The company acquired Pharmacyclics for $21 billion to diversify its revenues. I must admit that so far, the acquisitions haven't change the dependency on Humira. In 2017 65% of the revenues came from Humira.

Another opportunity is the current valuation, which offers a decent margin of safety. It alone can mitigate some of the risks. The share price has dropped over 20% from its 52-week high, and the current dividend yield, which is almost 4%, may serve as a floor to the share price. It won't be enough if the company cannot find ways to replace the revenues from Humira in the future, but it is sufficient in the short and medium term.

Risks

Humira is well-guarded drug. AbbVie made sure of that, and it is protected by over 75 patents. Some of them have already expired, but others will only expire in 2032. However, I still believe that caution is required, because other peers are also working on drugs that may compete with Humira. Humira accounts for 65% of the company's revenues, and therefore its position should be monitored.

Acquisition is a risky play. Sometimes it fails just like the major acquisitions by Teva. Sometimes it doesn't work as planned like the acquisition of the Rova-T by AbbVie. The acquisitions require major capital investments, and the return is not guaranteed, especially in the highly complicated pharmaceuticals sector.

The pipeline is also somewhat speculative. Investors may anticipate drug approvals, and blockbusters being marketed and sold. However, the business is capital intensive, and the process is long and complicated. The Rova-T proved this thesis and showed investors how goals are not always achieved causing plenty of additional expenses.

My thoughts about the risks AbbVie is dealing with are clear. Yes, I believe there are similarities between AbbVie and Teva. The reliance on one main product and the need for organic and inorganic growth. However, I think AbbVie is positioned very well, and has higher chances of dealing with those risks. The company has high free cash flow, and a lucrative pipeline that should propel growth.

Conclusion

AbbVie is a company with great fundamentals. Strong top and bottom line growth, high dividend yield with sustainable payout, together with attractive valuation. There are also plenty of growth prospects, which should be able to carry AbbVie forward. The risks are present, but the company still has time to deal with them. More important, it has the means to deal with them. The combination of time, means and attractive valuation make me believe that AbbVie is attractive after the 13% drop.

Investors should consider initiating a position in AbbVie if the price is around $100. This price gives you a margin of safety and allows investors to enjoy the upside. The current correction serves as a buying opportunity just like the previous crash was a buying opportunity. The graph below shows how violently the stock corrected in 2015. I believe that the short and medium term is bright for AbbVie and believe the current correction is an opportunity.

