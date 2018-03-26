Facebook And Alphabet To Tumble Significantly

In the past one week, there have been numerous allegations that have been made against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that accuse the firm of misusing users’ data for unethical reasons. This in turn has taken a toll on Facebook's equity price as it has been tumbling since the news was released.

Due to this, I decided to technically analyse the chart of Facebook as it will aid investors in attaining a deeper knowledge about the future equity share price. Moreover, a detailed technical analysis was also conducted on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), as I believe there will be a fallout from the Facebook debacle on this stock. I state this as both the firms are heavily involved in data collection and the public will most definitely raise questions about how other large technology firms are utilising their data. To provide a clear and concise technical opinion, I have segmented the analysis of the two equities.

Facebook:

Facebook is a firm that provides numerous types of services that help people to connect and share information through cellular devices and other methods. The key service of the firm is the Facebook website and mobile application which enable individuals to have the power of connecting, sharing and communicating with each other. Its other exceedingly popular services are Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Overview of the equity for the past few months:

The Facebook equity in the past five months had formed a major support level at $170. This level was formed through a head and shoulders (H&S) reversal pattern, thus the $170 mark can be classified as the neckline for the H&S. The technical rules that govern the head and shoulders pattern state that a full substantiation of the pattern only occurs when the equity price breaks below the support level, but the bad news is that when this occurs we can expect the equity to tumble further.

Concurring with the H&S rules, the equity this past week broke below the $170 neckline and that too with a falling window. As of the past three days the equity has been trading in a box range.

Technical future of the equity:

As the equity is currently in a box range, there is a likelihood that it may have a breakout either from the top or the bottom end of the box range. Thus, I shall cover both the upside and downside potential of the equity as this shall aid investors in gauging the equity strength and prepare them for an either side move.

Japanese Candlestick patterns: In the daily chart, we see that there has been a box range formation for the past few trading sessions. Additionally, there have been two significant candle patterns that have occurred in the box range. The first pattern is the inverted hammer that formed on Thursday of last week and the second pattern is the tweezer bottom formation. In the case of the inverted hammer, we can assume that if there is a strong bullish confirmation in the next two trading days then there shall be a slight upswing on the cards. Moreover, the tweezer bottom pattern indicates to us that there is a slackening in the level of selling pressure. Also in the weekly chart, we see that the equity has been trading in a box range for the past five weeks and the candle pattern seen last week was a Bearish Doji. Additionally, we note that this week there has been a bearish confirmation for the Doji as there has been a bearish engulfing pattern, which enveloped all the bullish strength that existed.

Moving Averages: On the moving average frontier, the equity this week tumbled below the 200-day moving average. Additionally, the 20-day MA has fallen below the 50- and 100-day MA. Also, we note that the 50-day MA is steeply declining and I expect that in the coming week it shall also break below the 100-day MA.

Support and Resistance: On the support facet, the closest Fibonacci support level is at $164 and if it breaks below this level with the candle's real body, then we can expect it to tumble to the $150 mark. On the resistance front, we note that there is a key Fib resistance level at $173. Moreover, the former falling window's upper and lower lines can be considered as strong resistance lines for the equity.



Overall, I am confident that Facebook will trade in a box range for a short while as it is currently at a key Fibonacci support level. But over the course of the coming week, I expect it to break below this level and tumble further due to the huge level of bad press it is attracting, which is killing the investor sentiment of the equity.

Alphabet:

Alphabet is one of the largest multinational firms that was formed after Google underwent corporate restructuring in October 2015. This restructuring in turn made Alphabet the parent company of Google and numerous other subsidiaries. Alphabet's portfolio is made up of numerous industries that range from life sciences, technology, research and investment capital. Moreover, the formation of Alphabet was prompted due to the management's desire to make the primary internet business lines of Google cleaner and more accountable whilst at the same time it wanted to offer higher autonomy to its subsidiaries.

Overview of the equity for the past few months:

At the beginning of February 2018, the equity share price tumbled steeply after its results were released where it failed to meet the earnings per share estimates by 37 cents. Moreover, the company announced an $8.6-billion share buyback program. As of the beginning of February, the equity has been trading in rather identical swing patterns and has been consistently obeying its Fibonacci support and resistance lines.

From the past two weeks, the equity has been tumbling in free fall and the current plunge is an identical pattern to the fall that occurred in the beginning of February 2018.

Technical future of the equity:

For the future share price, I believe that this equity shall tumble further as I currently see no upside potential in it. I expect the equity share price to tumble by 66 points where it shall meet a fib support level and if it breaks through that level then it will tumble by a further 53 points. Below are the technical reasons of the anticipated downfall.

Japanese Candlestick patterns: In the daily chart, we note that on the 12 th and 15 th March 2018 there was a Doji candle pattern that formed at the top of an uptrend, which signalled to us that will be a switch in the trend pattern and as expected this was followed through as there was a plunge of up to 125 points to date. Currently, on the daily chart we see that on Thursday there was the formation of a large bearish candle pattern that partially broke through the 100-day MA. This indicates to us that a further downfall is on the cards. Moreover, I believe that this will be a three black crows formation; thus we can expect two large bearish candles in the coming days. On the weekly chart, we note that the candle formations for the past two weeks have been large bearish candles that have engulfed all the bullish sentiment seen in the equity in the previous weeks.

Moving Averages: On the moving average facet, the equity on Thursday just broke below its 100-day MA whilst on Monday it went below the 50-day MA. Moreover, we see that the 20-day MA is just a few units above the 50-day MA as it is steeply descending and will surely tumble below the 50-day.

RSI: The RSI value of the equity is on a steep decline and on my setting, it has just broken below the 40-mark which clearly shows that the equity’s fall isn’t over yet.

Support and Resistance: Currently, the equity has taken support from the 61.8% Fibonacci level, but part of Thursday's candle's real body has slightly broken through this level. The next key support level is the 100% level which is 66 points below. If it breaks below the 100% level then the next level it will take support from will be the 127.2%, which is 119 points away from the current price. I haven’t included the 161.8% level as I don’t expect it to break below the 127.2% level. On the resistance facet, we can utilise the two falling windows that have occurred as resistance lines. The most recent falling window's lower resistance line is exactly at the high of Thursday's price whilst its upper resistance line is a mere 4 points away from Thursday's high. Whilst the earlier falling window's lower resistance line is 73 points away from Thursday's price, the upper resistance line is 83 points away from Thursday's price.



Overall, I am confident that Alphabet will tumble in the coming days and I believe it will fall by a minimum of 66 points and a maximum of 119 points.

Overview:

Overall, I expect the above-mentioned equities to tumble significantly. I say this as the American market in general is on a downhill trajectory and currently the technicals of these two equities are soft, thus they will face a decline in value.

Furthermore, I advise all investors that before they make any key trading decisions they ought to choose which side of the trade they believe will provide them with the utmost likelihood of success, and whether they fancy going long or short.

Additionally, irrespective of what your approach is or when you would like to insert yourself into the market, investors should always utilise trailing stops so that they can be around for the next trade if the tide turns against them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.