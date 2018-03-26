Are We In A 'Crypto Winter'?

This article has been originally published in the crypto research report by Incrementum. I have done an extensive updated for Seeking Alpha.

You can download the full report here: Crypto Research Report March 2018 (Edition II.) English version (67 pages)

After an epic rise from $162 up to $19,886 in just over two years, the price of Bitcoin fell by nearly 70% between December 17, 2017 and February 6, 2018, to under $6,000. Alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) came under tremendous pressure too, and some of them lost 80-90% of their recently achieved all-time highs. Meanwhile, at least Bitcoin was able to recover some of those losses and temporarily reached $11,300 again. But over the past three weeks, the whole sector came under pressure again.

Early cryptocurrency investors are still sitting on very comfortable gains, but investors who started during the last two to four months have underwater positions. They are only hoping that Bitcoin & Co. will recover as soon as possible.

“Hodl”- Easier Said Than Done

It is yet to be seen if this relatively new group of mostly inexperienced market participants will be able to follow the well-known battle slogan “hodl”. To cryptocurrency investors, hodl is the strategy of simply holding all purchased coins and tokens through any correction, trusting that the crypto and blockchain technology is still at the very beginning of its development, and that in the medium to long term much higher prices are to be expected.

Although this approach has worked extremely well over the last nine years, this strategy must be seriously questioned in light of the current bloodbath and the possibility of another one or two-year “crypto-winter”. Ultimately, many roads lead to Rome, and every investor or trader has to decide for himself or herself which strategy suits them best. The pain from the enormous volatility of cryptocurrencies and the incredible patience required by the "hodl" strategy is simply not for everyone. Here, an investor’s psyche is challenged to the utmost: especially if they follow the market closely and regularly. If they look at prices just once every few months, the "hodl" strategy will naturally be much easier.

Latent Danger of a Bubble Speaks Against the "Hodl" Strategy

If one considers the possibility that Bitcoin is a bubble, the "hodl" strategy becomes questionable. Investors who experienced the Internet bubble at the end of the 1990s know that the classic “buy-and-hold” strategy will eventually stop working. An investor could have been right for many years, but if they missed to sell during the highs in 2000/2001, they would have lost their entire investment. Most of the Internet stock high-flyers went straight into bankruptcy. Sooner or later, a similar fate will probably be impending for most of the altcoins. In this regard, the "hodl" strategy must be viewed critically and should at least be accompanied with appropriate risk management.

Trading in the Short to Medium Time Frame

Another approach to making money with cryptocurrencies is short- to medium-term trading (day trading / swing trading). Using the help of classical chart analysis, cryptocurrencies can be screened for possible entry and exit signals. Of course, here too, many roads lead to Rome, meaning to success. Every trader has his or her personal favorite indicator or setup, and he or she has an appropriate time window and their own risk management approach. It is therefore not possible to come up with a successful strategy for everyone.

However, the crypto market is based on the same laws and principles as all other markets. And it is not as distorted by intervention as other markets, such as the bond market, which is heavily manipulated by central bank quantitative easing. Since there is less distortion, many technical analysis strategies and indicators work better because prices are true surrogates of real information.

All in all, trading in the crypto market also involves consistent risk and money management and - above all - a professional approach. Investors who treat their trading as a business will naturally be more successful.

The Vast Majority is Losing Money

As the crypto market has seen a clear uptrend over the last two years, all traders should have made good profits. Anyone who has not managed to make money in these markets must seriously ask himself or herself if trading is the right occupation. The bottom line is that the crypto market will run the same way as any other market in the medium to long term: an estimated 90% of traders paying in, and only 10% of traders making consistent profits. For longer-term investors, this ratio improves slightly to around 80% losers and 20% winners.

The Future is Uncertain

Why does Pareto’s 80/20 rule apply to investors? Quite simply, nobody knows the future, and trading and investing are about psychology. Ultimately, everyone pokes around in the dark: some with more experience and discipline, others completely overwhelmed by their emotions, a third group is an unclear mix of both, a fourth group being the so-called greenhorns (especially active in the crypto sector), and finally and unfortunately, a certain number of criminals or fraudsters!

Know Thyself!

Therefore, the ancient Greek aphorism, “Know thyself!” applies to any participant in the crypto market as well as in all other markets and, of course, life in general. Anyone who made a conscious investment decision must also have a plan to exit. Whether this is based on technical signals, fundamentals, sentiment data, or a mixture is ultimately everyone’s personal decision.

However, there is an important difference in the crypto market. Many “millennials” believe that cryptocurrencies will replace our fiat money system. They are convinced that they do not need to exit because they will be able to directly spend their cryptocurrencies one day. As seductive and idealistic as it may sound, the victory of decentralization is not sure yet! In any case, the established financial system will certainly not give up its power and its control without massive resistance. Therefore, a partial exit into other asset classes may be part of a prudent strategy if an investor’s portfolio becomes too heavily concentrated in crypto assets.

Sentiment Analysis - The Discipline of Kings

Sentiment analysis sheds a questionable light on cryptocurrencies because the underlying mood of the crypto market continues to be extremely optimistic, if not idealistic. For market participants interested in the medium- to long-term time frame, sentiment analysis is probably the supreme discipline. Anyone who understands mass psychology can determine highs and the turning points of long-term trends with amazing accuracy.

Ultimately, market prices are created by constantly fluctuating perceptions of market participants. Consequently, there can never be an objective or fair price of an asset. If a financial asset is heavily discussed in the mainstream press, it can be assumed with great certainty that everybody is invested in it already and that there will be no more new buyers. Therefore, it would be advisable to do the opposite of the masses once such signals appear.

On December 17, 2017, CNBC delivered a perfect sell signal with their headline: "Analyst who predicted bitcoin’s rising now sees it hitting $300,000-$400,000."

Crypto Sentiment is Hard to Grasp

In addition to the famous front-page indicator, there are of course many other approaches to measure the mood among market participants. In the young crypto market, there is no established sentiment data available. Futures on Bitcoin have been trading for only two months with relatively manageable volume. As a result, traditional sentiment data such as put-call ratios, Sentix, and sentiment surveys are not available to the extent that investors are familiar with from other markets. But the website SentimenTrader.com provides a well-functioning sentiment indicator called Bitcoin Optix. Here, an automated algorithm compares Bitcoin’s expected future volatility with the current price behavior and the discount of a Bitcoin ETF in relation to its NAV.

Last Sunday, these short-term sentiment numbers for Bitcoin reflected an extremely pessimistic mood and panic among Bitcoin traders and investors. Usually, although hard to measure, sentiment numbers are a very good indication and an indispensable tool for contrarians. Of course, in the past couple of days, the promising setup has already changed due to the strong bounce from 7,250 USD up to 9,150 USD. As of now, sentiment has to be classified as more or less neutral.

Alternative sentiment indicators are also of interest in the crypto sector. Twitter tweets, Reddit posts, the size of a Telegram group, or simply the contents of YouTube comments can be helpful for gauging the market’s mood. For example, investors can find numerous comments that expect crypto prices to rise to the moon very shortly below any YouTube video about finance, gold, or crypto. As a true contrarian, that should give you something to think about.

Currently, many major financial and economic news portals have added a new crypto section; however, more data analysis and reporting are needed because new trading opportunities via Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Bitcoin futures are available. For example, data on Bitcoin futures are available in the U.S. Although futures exchanges were originally created primarily to hedge future fluctuations in market prices (for example, agriculture producers), hedge funds and private traders use futures markets to profit from price fluctuations.

Commitments of Traders (CoT) for Bitcoin

Based on the current CoT report for Bitcoin futures, it is obvious that traditional funds (asset managers / institutional investors) are not heavily invested in Bitcoin. Similarly, there is virtually no position of hedgers (intermediary dealers). This is because there are not many securitized products available on Bitcoin, which would have to be hedged via the derivatives market.

For anybody who doesn’t know, all of the U.S. futures markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). They publish the current positions of the large reportable traders based on positions held during the prior Tuesday. This report is called CoT Report and is available every Friday afternoon. Of course, the report is three days behind, but as we know from the gold market, for example, it always is a very helpful study and delivers some insight. This information is still relatively new to the unregulated crypto markets and should become very valuable in time. In the short term, however, only a very thin data series is available, so comparisons and classifications of the current positions have to be treated with caution.

In our Telegram channel, I wrote on Thursday, 15th March, 2018, “The latest CoT-Report for Bitcoin Futures shows massively increased short positions by the large speculators which usually are trend-following hedge funds... Expect a short squeeze rather soon than later!”

The latest report shows a massive short position held by the large speculators, which are the trend-following hedge funds that are typically on the wrong side of the market at extremes and turning points. As of Tuesday, 13th March, their cumulated short position corresponded to 73.7% of total open interest, which is usually a very unbalanced and extreme constellation in other future markets. A Bitcoin future contract represents five bitcoins, which leads to a cumulated short position of 12,295 bitcoins (4,737 shorts - 2,278 longs x 5). Multiply that with current prices of 8,673 USD and you will know that the large speculators have been 106.6 Mio. USD short in Bitcoin.

This does not seem to be such a huge number, but considering that the existing liquidity on many exchanges does not provide a good order flow at levels above 50-100k USD, it is huge for the Bitcoin market in the short term. Therefore, the sharp and steep bounce that started last Sunday came as no surprise and should be treated as a short squeeze. The new CoT Report this Friday afternoon will give us new insights as to which level the large speculators were forced to close their shorts.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Since my last “official” analysis on my site, Bitcoin indeed continued its way down and reached the “potential buying zone between 8,000 and 8,500 USD” twice (March 9th and March 11th). The expected but very fast bounce out of this zone made it back to 9,900 USD. But the failure already below the psychological resistance at 10k was too much for the bulls, and Bitcoin prices immediately turned back down. In the following days, bulls lost even more confidence, and prices went into a free fall until the recent low at 7,250 USD.

As the roller coaster show must continue, a massive bounce from extremely oversold levels started here, which took Bitcoin quickly back to 9,177 USD. Some of the altcoins came back to life as well during this furious recovery. EOS exploded 88%, IOTA bounced 50%, and Qtum nearly doubled. After the strong downtrend since early March, this was a healthy and necessary bounce for the whole crypto sector.

Yet, basically all altcoins, and Bitcoin itself, continue to trade way below their December/January highs and have not been able to break out of the established downtrend channels.

Although the recent bounce (short squeeze) made it back to 9,177 USD, the daily close has been below the critical 38.2% retracement level (8,943 USD). Remember, at 11,800 USD, this behavior has been a clear sign of weakness, and as of now, it seems to be the case again. But should Bitcoin be able to move above Wednesday's high at 9,177 USD, it is very likely that the recovery will continue towards 9,500-10,000 USD. This would be a great opportunity to reduce one's exposure and/or open some hedges. I doubt that Bitcoin will be able to break through the downtrend channel!

Overall, I expect a confusing and irritating sideways movement over the next couple of weeks. There will be some good short-term opportunities in both directions, but I guess after these wild swings it's time to take a breather and calm down at least a little bit. As well, volatility will have to shrink. As long as Bitcoin stays above 8,000 USD, bulls are in control for now.

The next good buying zone for a multi-day swing trade seems to be around 7,100-7,500 USD and, of course, around 6,000 USD. But until the summer, I continue to expect prices to correct down towards 4,500-5,000 USD. Only if Bitcoin should move above 10,000 USD would the big picture improve quite significantly.

Conclusion

As the recent crypto euphoria has obviously started to fade, it cannot be ruled out that Bitcoin and the crypto sector are already in a corrective winter cycle. The future is unknown, but this young asset class will likely need more correction.

In addition to the described blind idealism, it seems that many of those young traders are in denial of the fact that the tide has clearly changed. Buying the dips might not be a good strategy for the next couple of months, as the questionable technical picture does not speak for a rapid rebound or rallies to new all-time highs.

However, cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology will not disappear. On the contrary, after a hard and possibly bitter winter, Bitcoin prices beyond $50,000 and $100,000 are certainly possible in the coming decade. If Bitcoin prices move above 10,000 USD in the short term, the bearish outlook will lose probability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.