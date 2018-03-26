Exxon Mobil: Why Is It Better To Stay Away?

In spite of having a long history and delivering a strong dividend yield to its investors, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is one stock that new investors must avoid buying in 2018. The company's poor financial performance in 2017 is testimony to this fact.

With a market capitalization of $311.5 billion, Exxon Mobil Corporation is the largest independent energy company trading in NYSE. Headquartered in Texas, United States, Exxon Mobil’s stock was trading at $73.5 at the time of writing this article and witnessed a drop of 2.05% over its previous trading day. The company has three major divisions: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical division. This stock holds an average trading capacity of 16.46 M shares for last 10 days and an average trading capacity of 14.94 M shares for last 3 months. Investors must note that this stock has a beta value of 0.84. Beta value of less than one (theoretically) implies that the stock is less volatile than the market. Exxon Mobil has a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a 52-weekly change rate of -8.33%. Although Exxon’s P/E ratio is satisfactory, its weekly change rate is significantly lower when compared to other energy stocks like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), British Petroleum (NYSE:BP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Looking at Exxon Mobil’s 2017 financial performance, its earnings witnessed a year-on-year increase of $11.9 billion in 2017, mostly driven by U.S tax reforms and increased oil prices. Upstream earnings witnessed a year-on-year increase of $9 billion in 2017, while Downstream and Chemical earnings had a year-on-year increase of $323 million (which was pretty disappointing) and $398 million respectively for the same period.

Total Earnings 2017 Vs 2016, Image Source: Exxon Mobil News Presentation 4Q17

Looking at the above graph, investors can see that U.S tax reforms played a major role in pushing up Exxon’s total earnings in 2017. Another critical factor that investors must note is the reduction in the company’s crude oil production during the fourth quarter of 2017. Upstream volumes witnessed a year-on-year decline of 3% during the fourth quarter of 2017. In my opinion, this can be one of the biggest challenges for Exxon Mobil in 2018, because the company’s Total Capital and Exploration expenditures almost doubled from $4829 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $8,999 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Upstream Volumes 4Q17 Vs 4Q16, Image Source: Exxon Mobil News Presentation 4Q17

Another worrying trend is Exxon’s Cash flow from Operations and Asset sales, which fell from $9.5 billion in 4Q16 to $8.8 billion in 4Q17. Total Cash and Cash equivalents went down from $3.7 billion in 4Q16 to $3.5 billion during 4Q17. These are disappointing numbers, as Exxon Mobil ended the year 2017 with a total debt of $42.3 billion.

Takeaway for investors

Investors must note that Exxon’s cash flow fell (in 2017) at a time when oil prices witnessed a significant increase and when other energy companies like Royal Dutch Shell and BP improved their financial performance. If rising U.S shale oil production and increasing U.S crude oil exports does put a downward pressure on oil prices in 2018, then Exxon Mobil will be in bigger financial trouble in the near future. Although it is true that Exxon Mobil’s stock is giving a divided yield of 4.1%, and many investors consider it to be a "must-have stock" in their portfolio, it must also be noted that its fundamentals look pretty shaky. With declining oil production and dwindling cash flows, Exxon Mobil stock is going the face a lot of pressure in 2018. In my opinion, new investors must stay away from this and consider buying other energy stocks like RDS.A and BP, whose market fundamentals and business portfolios look pretty strong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.