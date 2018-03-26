Citigroup: Playing With Fire On Firearms

The Announcement

Recently, Citigroup Inc. (C) announced new restrictions on vendors using their accounts to sell firearms and bump stocks. These restrictions, while not fully fleshed out, would ban the transactions from being carried out. Or ban these vendors from having accounts with Citigroup all together. This is a highly unusual step by a financial sector company into a politically charged situation. Banks typically are viewed as holders of financial wealth, and the less news they generate, the better. Wells Fargo (WFC) can't seem to stop generating news, although none of it seems good.

How did this announcement make it from new idea to corporate policy? What may have motivated Citigroup to this decision? What will its impact be?

The Buildup

After the recent school shooting, a renewed push for gun control regulations was born. This is always extremely politically charged, and normally companies stay on the sidelines. This changed when Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) announced that they would no longer sell AR-15 style rifles or firearms to anyone under 21 years old. Other retailers soon followed suit, Walmart (WMT) issued a similar policy, including that ammunition sales would be restricted to only adults older than 21 years of age. The reaction in the news was instant, but the stock market reacted differently to both companies. Dick's saw its stock rise in value.

DKS data by YCharts

Both of the announcements were made shortly after Feb 28th. Dick's saw an immediate rise in share value followed by a continued increase overtimes. Walmart, which had been declining heavily in share value before their announcement, seemed to only encourage more declines. I guarantee Citigroup observed the market impact of these announcements and factored them into their considerations.

Another consideration Citigroup would have needed to weigh is the now ongoing lawsuits against both Dick's and Walmart for their new policies. The ongoing legal costs to defend a highly controversial policy will mount as pro-Second Amendment groups fight against them. Citigroup stands apart from both Walmart and Dick's in this situation since Citigroup doesn't actually sell firearms or ammunition; they enable companies to do so. This extra distance adds only more confusion as to why Citigroup would enter into the fray.

The Millennial Effect

Banks have long known that the coming generation does not hold them in high regard. Consider these facts published from a study in 2015:

Millennials believe banking is at the highest risk of disruption out of all the industries in the survey.

53% think their banks offer nothing different from other banks.

71% would prefer to go to a dentist than listen to what banks are saying.

1 in 3 are open to switching banks in the next 90 days.

Four leading banks — JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citibank, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo — are among their least favorite brands.

Furthermore, other studies show Millennials are 5x more likely to close accounts and switch banks then those 50 and over. A 2006 study shows that compared to other generations, Millennials are more likely to reward and punish corporations over their political or societal views. Given all of the recent news regarding gun control initiatives, overall, Millennials desire gun control measures at the same rate as previous generations - approximately 50% want more restrictions.

Millennials are more technologically savvy. Studies show their more apt to switch banks, and opening and closing accounts is extremely easy to do online. Citigroup appears to be attempting to appeal to the younger generation, its future long-term customers, while hoping the short memory of the public will not cause long-term damage.

Investor Takeaway

Citigroup has been a generally stable stock in regards to news. It was also set to see further gains from the loosening of banking regulations over all. However, many investors with strong views may leave Citigroup behind as it espouses views counter to 50% of the American public. Investors should weigh their long-term perspective on Citigroup's performance along with their new entrance with non-financial matters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.