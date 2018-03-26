2 Dividend Champions I Hope To Own In 2018

With almost 40 stocks in our portfolio, I am not in a rush to add too many additional holdings.

My wife and I own 39 stocks in the March to Freedom Fund. These stocks all pay a dividend, and most have done so for at least a decade. Since our dividend income will cover our expenses in retirement, I want to own shares of companies that have long histories of dividend growth. I am not concerned with yield, because we have several decades until retirement. I am happy to own low-yielding stocks that offer potential capital gains.

With a large number of stocks already in our portfolio, I am hesitant to add too many new names. There are, however, several Dividend Champions that I hope to buy this year. This article will review two such companies, their recent earnings report, dividend growth and valuation to determine if any are worth purchasing right now.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been in business since the end of the 19th century. The company employees 50,000 people and sells products to more than 190 countries worldwide. The company did more than $12 billion in sales in 2017. Shares of BD are down just 0.38% for the year, but are more than 14% off the stock’s 52-week high of $248.39.

BD is composed of two divisions. The company’s Medical segment generates approximately two thirds of sales. Products supplied from this division include syringes and needles as well as drug delivery systems and blades used in surgery. BD’s Life Science division accounts for the remainder of sales. Products found in this division include those used in the collection and transportation of specimen. Life Sciences also supplies diagnostic systems that help detect infectious disease.

BD reported first quarter earnings for 2018 at the beginning of February.

Source: Becton, Dickinson’s First Quarter Earnings Results Presentation

Adjusting for a tax reform related charge, BD earned $2.48 during the first quarter. This topped analysts’ estimates by 7 cents. Sales grew almost 4% in Q1 to $3.1 billion. Sales in the U.S. were just a meager 1.6%. International sales performed much better, growing more than 6% year over year. Where BD really shined was in emerging markets, which grew 10%. These figures are especially important because International sales make up almost half of the company’s total revenues.

BD’s Medical division grew sales almost 2% during the quarter. Diabetes Care grew more than 2% as the company is finding strong demand for pen needles. Pre-filled drug delivery systems and surgical products were up 5%, helping to drive strong growth for Medication and Procedural Solutions.

Life Sciences posted a 7% growth number in the first quarter. Management said several times on the conference call that an early flu season helped drive sales in the quarter. Diagnostic Systems grew 12.5% thanks in large part to its microbiology offerings. The early flu season helped contribute almost 3% of this growth.

While the quarter saw solid growth in the quarter, it is the company’s $24 billion purchase of C.R. Bard that has me interested in buying shares of BD. Completed at the end of 2017, Bard offers products in the Vascular, Oncology, Urology and Surgical specialties categories. Each of these products grew at least 5% in the last quarter, with Vascular growing double digits. Bard was growing revenues at a 6%-7% clip as a standalone company. The combined companies are expected to produce sales in excess of $16 billion per year going forward. Take a look at the following chart to get an idea of just how much of an impact Bard will have on BD’s earnings

Source: Becton, Dickinson’s First Quarter Earnings Results Presentation

BD gave guidance for just the standalone company back in November. A that time, management expected earnings to be between $10.55 to $10.65. At the midpoint of that guidance, earnings per share would be up 12% from 2017. Thanks to tax reform and the addition of Bard, the company sees earnings in the range of $10.85 and $11.00. EPS are now expected to grow more than 15% at the midpoint of the updated guidance. Bard will provide between 3% and 4% of this growth. You can already see just how accretive Bard will be to the new Becton, Dickinson and Company.

This large acquisition is going to help grow both sales and earnings for BD going forward. This growth will help propel the company’s dividend growth as well. BD has dividend growth in spades as the company has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Source: YCharts

BD has raised its dividend at a fairly consistently rate over the years as well. The average raise over the 3, 5 and 10-year time frames is 9.6%, 9.8% and 11.6%. The company most recently raised its dividend 2.7% at the end of November 2017. This raise is well below the company’s average, but BD had just completed its largest acquisition to date in Bard. With the type of growth Bard is expected to bring to BD, I expect that the company will get back to growing its dividend at the double digit rates very soon.

Another reason I am confident that the normal growth rates will return is that BD has a very low payout ratio.

Source: YCharts

The company has managed a sub 35% payout ratio for most of the last 10 years. Currently at 37%, BD can still raise its dividend aggressively without too much trouble. The company currently pays an annualized dividend of $3.00 per share. Based off BD’s earnings guidance for 2018, the company has a payout ratio of roughly 27%. That is incredibly low and one reason why I expect that dividend increases will return to the double digit growth investors have come to expect from BD.

Some investors might be turned off by the stock’s 1.4% yield, but I like that the company’s financials should improve with the Bard acquisition. That growth will lead to further dividend increases for this Dividend Champion.

Are shares of BD attractively valued today?

Shares of BD are currently trading with a P/E multiple of 21. The five-year average P/E is 18.7, meaning shares are currently trading about 11% above the historical multiple. This is pricey on the face of it, but if you look at the F.A.S.T. Graph a bit closer you will notice that the stock has traded at or above its normal P/E for much of the past five years. So overvaluation relative to the stock’s history hasn’t stopped shares from climbing higher.

Based on the company’s EPS forecast for 2018 and the 3/22/2018 closing price of $213.25, BD’s stock has a forward P/E of approximately 19.5. This is just 4% above the average multiple. This makes shares of BD much more attractive to me.

Lowe’s

With nearly $70 billion in sales, Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) is the second largest home improvement company in the world. Shares of Lowe’s have had a rough 2018. The stock is down 7.8% year to date and is currently 21.36% off of its 52-week high of $108.98. Why the drop in share price? It has to do with the company’s fourth quarter earnings and guidance for 2018.

Lowe’s released Q4 and 2017 earnings on 2/28/2018. The company earned $0.74 per share for the quarter, which was $0.13 below analysts’ estimates. Revenue fell almost 2% year over year to $15.49 billion, though this was $160 million above expectations.

There was some good news in the quarter as same stores sales climbed 4.1% against an expected 3% rise.

Source: Lowe’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Presentation

Unfortunately, this growth trailed 2016’s same store sales growth. For 2017, same store sales also failed to rise compared to the previous year. Margins also slumped as the cost of sales increased from the previous year. Margins for the quarter were 33.73%. Inventories grew almost 9% year over year.

Total sales for the year did grow 5.6% from 2016 to $68.6 billion. EPS for the year came in at $4.39, a 10.3% increase from the previous year.

There was some other positive news for the company in the quarter. Sales for appliances, lumber, building materials, plumbing and electrical all saw above average growth. Ecommerce sales are picking up for Lowe’s, growing 28% for the quarter and 34% for the year. The company also added 4.5 million to its MyLowes membership. This memberships program helps to build brand loyalty and management says that members spend 35% more on average than non-members. Lowe’s also added $5 billion to its stock repurchase program, which still has $2.1 billion remaining. All totaled, the company can buy back almost 10% of its market cap at current levels.

Guidance for 2018 is what really hurt shares. Lowe’s expects to see revenue of approximately $71.14 billion below consensus expectations of $71.3 billion. The company forecasts earnings per share to be in the range of $5.40-$5.50 for 2018. This is below analysts’ estimates of $5.87. If these figures were reached, revenue would grow almost 4% and earnings would increase 24%. Strong, but not quite as strong as investors had hoped.

Shares of Lowe’s slumped almost 10% the day earnings were released. Ouch. Shares had climbed as high as $103.16 in the last year, but they now currently trade around $86. So why would I have interest in a company that missed earnings and gave guidance for 2018 that fell below Wall Street estimates? The answer is that the company’s dividend growth streak is long and impressive, helping to quell any near-term fears I might have about owning the stock.

Lowe’s has raised its dividend for more than 55 years. There are only 12 other companies in the U.S. that can say they have a longer growth streak as the home improvement company. Take a look at the chart to see how Lowe’s dividend has grown over the long term.

Source: YCharts

This chart speaks volumes about Lowe’s dividend growth. The company has raised its dividend an average of 22.8%, 20.4% and 19.3% over the last 3, 5 and 10-year time frames, respectively. The company last increased its dividend 17.1% on 6/2/2017. Shareholders can expect the next one to be announced around the same time. Share currently have a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Even after the 5+ decades of dividend growth and 20% increases almost every year, Lowe’s still has a very low payout ratio.

Source: YCharts

Lowe’s payout ratio is less than 33%. If we take the midpoint of the company’s 2018’s guidance of $5.45, Lowe’s is paying out just 30% of earnings in the form of dividends. Even better, the company said its tax rate for the quarter was 41.3%. Lowe’s expects the effective tax rate in 2018 to drop to 25.5%. Lowe’s dividend is not only safe, there remains ample room for the company to increase its dividends.

Let’s take a look at Lowe’s current and forward valuation to help us determine if shares are a good buy today.

Lowe’s currently sports a price to earnings multiple of 18.9. The stock has an average five-year P/E of 20.9. Based on this, shares are currently 10.6% below the historical multiple. Up until the most recent earnings report, shares had traded above the normal P/E for the majority of the past five years. The stock closed Thursday at $85.70, so the forward P/E multiple based off of the midpoint of 2018 guidance is 15.7. That means that shares are more than 33% below the stock’s normal P/E.

Conclusion

Becton, Dickinson’s results show that the company is poised for growth. All geographies and company divisions saw increases in the previous quarter. Thanks to a recent acquisition, BD’s earnings forecast for 2018 and beyond has improved. The market has priced this growth above the stock’s historical average. Lowe’s struggled in the most recent quarter and gave growth estimates for 2018 that were below Wall Street’s estimates. The shares plummeted upon the company’s earnings release. Shares are more than 21% off of its 52-week high, but the stock now trades at a forward P/E that is well below its average multiple.

While both stocks have low yields, BD and Lowe’s have long and impressive dividend growth histories. Both company have dividends that are safe and have low payout ratios. This should allow both BD and Lowe’s to give generous dividend increases going forward.

Investors searching for growth might be inclined to choose BD. Those seeking a value play could decide to buy shares of Lowe’s. If I had to choose, I would pick growth over value at this point. Bard is going to be a boast to sales and earnings, making BD shares the better buy in my opinion.

What do you think of BD and Lowe’s? Which would you choose and why? Is there a better company in either space that you would pick instead? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.