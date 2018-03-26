Think Annaly's Common Shares Are Too Risky? Consider This 6.8%-Yielding Preferred Stock Instead

If you think that Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s (NLY) common shares carry too much risk, the mortgage REIT's Series G preferred stock may be an alternative to the common shares. The Series G is a relatively new fixed-to-floating preferred stock, and it offers income investors a higher degree of principal protection than the common shares while still providing a decent dividend yield. An investment in the Series G preferred stock comes with a dividend yield of 6.8 percent.

I recently penned an article on Annaly Capital Management, Inc. titled "Getting Ready To Buy This 11.4%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Again" in which I suggested to buy the mortgage REIT @~$10.20. This entry price, so my argument, would reflect a ~10 percent discount to the last reported accounting book value of $11.34, and improve investors margin of safety. That said, though, Annaly Capital Management still has a very thin margin of dividend safety since the mortgage REIT just about covers its dividend payout with core earnings.

Investors that deem the common shares with their 11.4 percent dividend yield too risky, however, have an alternative pathway of investing into the mortgage REIT. The company issued a new fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock in January which offers good value for income investors in my opinion. I am talking about the 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock which trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NLY.PRG.

Preferred stocks have a unique advantage over common stocks: They have a higher ranking in the capital structure and, hence, provide investors with better downside protection. As a result, preferred stocks tend to be (much) less volatile than the common shares of the same issuer.

The Series G is a relatively new preferred stock issue, so it has only a very limited trading history. That said, though, due to the seniority of preferred stock in the capital structure, I expect the Series G to be significantly less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common shares over time.

Source: Tickertech.com

The Series G offers income investors both fixed and floating rate payments. Until March 31, 2023 investors will be paid a fixed rate equal to 6.50% per annum, based on the $25.00 per share liquidation preference. After the fixed dividend period, Annaly Capital Management will pay investors a floating rate equal to three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.172% per annum of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference.

Hence, Annaly Capital Management's Series G will pay shareholders ~$0.41/share quarterly or ~$1.63/share annually in dividends until 2023. Since the Series G trades at a slight discount of ~4.1 percent from the liquidation preference value, the effective dividend yield has increased to 6.8 percent. Annaly Capital Management's common shares, on the other hand, yield 11.4 percent at the time of writing.

Paying a fixed rate until 2023 gives investors a high degree of dividend visibility and income security. Though Series G investors accept a much lower yield in return for their investment in the mortgage REIT, they benefit from a higher degree of principal protection.

Your Takeaway

Annaly Capital Management's Series G is an attractive alternative for investors that like the mortgage REIT but that don't like the common share risk. The Series G can be expected to be much less volatile than Annaly Capital Management's common shares going forward as the preferred stock ranks higher in the capital structure. The higher degree of principal protection, on the other hand, means that the yield on the preferreds is substantially below the yield of the common shares. Buy for income.

