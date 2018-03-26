Ventas: Strong Buy On The Drop

Ventas is one of the largest health care REITs in the land with a safe dividend, an attractive risk-reward, and a low valuation.

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) are a "Strong Buy" on the drop in my opinion. The health care REIT has produced exceptional returns for shareholders in the last eighteen years, and grown its FFO and dividend at respectable rates. Though shares have dropped off lately as part of a wider market correction, clear-headed investors with a long-term investment horizon may want to take advantage of the REIT's low valuation. An investment in Ventas yields 6.6 percent, and the yield on cost is almost guaranteed to rise going forward.

An Opportunity In The Sell-Off

Income investors loved real estate investment trusts in 2016, but turned their backs on them in the second half of 2017 when concerns over higher interest rates rattled them. Health care REITs including Ventas saw a huge drop in their valuations as income investors rotated out of high-yielding income vehicles, spooked by a more rapid pace of rate hikes and surging bond yields. Ventas' share price, for instance, slumped from more than $70 in the summer of 2017 to less than $50 today. Year-to-date, Ventas' share price has dropped ~20 percent.

Source: StockCharts

That said, though, I think the drop in REIT valuations, especially in the health care REIT sub-sector, is an excellent opportunity to add Ventas to a high-quality income portfolio, for three reasons.

1. The Sell-Off Has Gone Too Far: Ventas Is In The Bargain Bin

Ventas' valuation multiple has contracted greatly over the last year, even though the long-term demand dynamics in the industry have not changed at all. People are still going to age, need medical services and rely on senior housing facilities in the future. While the growth trends in the senior-focused health care sector are robust and intact, the valuation multiples in the industry have changed largely because investors are fearful of rising interest rates.

Price-to-book multiples have trended down for all major health care REITs over the last nine to ten months, and Ventas is not an exception. In terms of price-to-book value, Ventas is about midfield in the peer group, demanding a ~1.58x book value multiple.

VTR Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Ventas has guided for its normalized FFO to clock in somewhere between $3.95-$4.05/share in 2018, meaning shares can currently be scooped up for just ~12x 2018e normalized FFO. Since the company has produced excellent long-term shareholder returns, and the dividend is moderately safe, this is a very reasonable price to pay for one of the premier health care REITs in the U.S.

2. Attractive Long-Term Shareholder Returns + A Safe Dividend

Health care REITs are long-term income plays, first and foremost, and their value propositions should not be evaluated based on short-term events, and certainly not based on stock market swings.

Ventas' management has delivered for shareholders in the last several years, growing into one of the largest health care real estate investment trusts in the land. Importantly, Ventas' growth has been reflected in strong shareholder returns over the last eighteen years, and produced significant excess returns compared to major stock market indices.

Source: Ventas, Inc. Investor Relations

Ventas' management is capable, experienced, and responsible for producing 10 percent annual normalized FFO/share growth since 2001, vastly exceeding the FFO/share growth rates of other major health care REITs.

Source: Ventas, Inc. Investor Presentation

The important thing for shareholders here is that management raised its dividend in lockstep with rising FFO. Ventas' per-share dividend growth averaged eight percent annually since 2001.

Source: Ventas, Inc.

What's more, Ventas' dividend is widely covered by (normalized) funds from operations, leaving room for investments in its real estate portfolio as well as dividend growth. The normalized FFO payout ratio averaged only 75 percent in the last five quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Ventas' payout ratio has consistently been conservative, meaning investors don't have to worry about the REIT's dividend at all right now.

Source: Ventas, Inc.

3. Investment Thesis Is Underpinned By Long-Term Growth Trends

I already touched on this: Health care REITs are long-term income vehicles, and the underpinning long-term trends are not going away any time soon. The population is aging rapidly, opening up huge investment opportunities in the medical office, life science and senior housing health care sectors. While the stock price of Ventas may move a little bit over the short haul, it is important to keep the eyes on the ball here: More and more people are going to need medical assistance in the coming decades, providing health care REITs like Ventas with exceptional growth opportunities.

Just look at the projected aging trend in the United States. The 80+ age cohort is expected to grow strongly after 2020, which should lead to higher demand for Ventas' senior housing portfolio. Aging baby boomers are a key driver of rising demand for health care services, and older people spend a LOT more money on health care than younger people. In other words: Health care-related industries such as the senior-focused REIT sector exhibit one of the most attractive long-term growth dynamics in the entire stock market.

Source: Ventas, Inc.

Your Takeaway

Ventas may currently not be at the top of investors' shopping lists, but the important takeaway is that the trends underpinning the investment thesis - aging population, higher spending on senior-focused health care services - is robust. While there may be some noise in the market related to interest rate hikes, Ventas has proven to be a reliable income vehicle for decades, and has produced excellent shareholder returns as well. The REIT's shares are very reasonably valued on the drop considering that the long-term growth trends are intact and that the company is in a comfortable position to maintain and grow its dividend. Buy the drop for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.