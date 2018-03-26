Seeking Alpha In AvalonBay

AVB is demonstrating sound risk management practices and I believe that eventually shares will normalize (trade in line).

AVB’s share price has declined by over 15% during the last 12 months.

Like most REITs, AvalonBay (AVB) has seen a steady pullback in price, thanks in large part to the fear of interest rates (in my upcoming newsletter I take a deeper dive into the fear of rising rates).

As viewed above, AVB’s share price has declined by over 15% during the last 12 months, and the P/FFO (price to funds from operations) is now trading at the widest discount to the peers (when comparing the trailing 4 years).

It seems that AvalonBay should be performing better than the peers, given the fact that the company has produced leading shareholder returns of 13.4% since its IPO (the initial public offering was completed on November 11, 1993).

As you can see (above), AVB was soaring in 2007 (hit $150/share) and then in 2008 (great recession), the price dropped to around $45/share. However, AVB did not cut its dividend; as illustrated below, the company maintained its dividend of $3.57 in 2008-2011. AVB has also generated 5.4% annualized dividend growth since its IPO.

AVB currently owns and operates over 288 communities containing nearly 84,000 apartment homes across 20 markets (primarily focused on coastal markets). The company is an S&P 500 company and is the 8th largest publicly-traded REIT in the U.S.

AVB has multiple growth platforms, primarily led by new development and a conservative balance sheet with sector leading credit metrics.

Given the strength of the business model, I find it intriguing that AVB is underperforming the peers. On the surface, AVB should be performing better than the peers, and I thought it would be useful to take a deeper dive into the fundamentals to determine whether a true margin of safety exists.

About AvalonBay

AvalonBay Communities is an equity REIT with a long-term track record of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing distinctive apartment homes in some of the best U.S. markets, and delivering outsized, risk-adjusted returns to shareholders.

The company has over forty years of experience in some of the best performing US markets – those with key structural advantages. These markets are located in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California regions of the country.

AvalonBay’s in-house market research team, guided by its proprietary models, identifies the best submarkets for growth. Often challenging conventional wisdom, its data-driven insights guide the company to smart, targeted growth.

AvalonBay has created three distinct apartment community brands based on a deep knowledge of customers and what they are looking for in an apartment living experience. These three offerings – Avalon, AVA and eaves by Avalon – allow AvalonBay to address different needs of the renter market, more deeply penetrate core markets, reach new customers, and better serve existing residents.

Since development is a local business, AvalonBay maintains 11 regional offices, each fully staffed with a team of professionals in development, construction, and residential services. AvalonBay chooses to act as its own general contractor in most cases, allowing the company to further control costs and quality while ensuring that the communities are developed to last.

As of Q4-17, AvalonBay owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment.

Multifamily Fundamentals

AVB expects to see modestly lower job growth across the U.S. and in most of AVB’s markets during the year, which is being constrained by an economy that’s basically of employment. On a positive note, given demand for workers remains at cyclical highs approaching roughly 6 million opened positions across the country at year-end 2017, rent growth is expected to continue to accelerate throughout the year.

AVB expects new deliveries across the footprint to be relatively consistent with what the company experienced in 2017. The slide below indicates that modest increase in supply in 2018, but similar to the past few years in which AVB expects high labor markets, training municipalities and other factors to result in some deliveries being pushed into 2019.

In terms of the regions, deliveries are projected to increase in both Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. Pacific California is the first time in the cycle that deliveries have exceeded 2%.

Pacific Northwest deliveries will be equaled to roughly 4% of stock for the second consecutive year, which is beginning to put down work pressure on rent growth. With the exception of New England, which reflects to reduce deliveries in the Boston market, the volume of deliveries in AVB's other regions is expected to be pretty comparable to 2017.

Supply continues to be most pronounced in the urban submarkets, a trend AVB expects to continue through 2019. For 2018, the increase in supply across the markets is mainly a result of the expected increase in deliveries in urban submarkets. Supply in suburban submarkets is projected to be 1.8% of inventory, relatively consistent with 2017, while urban submarkets pick up from 2.9% to 3.5%.

AVB expects same-store rental revenue growth to be between 1.5% and 2.75%, resulting in a midpoint of 2.1% or 40 basis points below the 2.5% revenue growth, generated during 2017.

Both regions are expected to decelerate in 2018, with the most material reduction expected in the Pacific Northwest, as the combination of slower employment growth and an increase in deliveries takes the toll on performance.

On a positive note, AVB is starting to see a modest improvement in fundamentals in Northern California, particularly in San Jose as deliveries begin to taper off, so there could be some upside to that region during 2018.

AVB expects same-store revenue growth rates to remain relatively stable throughout 2018, consistent with the leveling off trend AVB started to experience in the second half of 2017.

In terms of development, AVB completed a record of $1.9 billion last year, which represented about 3,800 apartment homes across the markets. For 2018, while AVB has about $3 billion in development underway (which includes roughly 6,500 homes) only 1,800 homes are scheduled to be delivered during the year.

The reduced volume of deliveries, which is 50% to 60% of what AVB produced in the past couple of years, is a function of the mix of business underway and the expected construction duration at the time AVB started those jobs.

The reduced volume of deliveries translates into a 120-basis-points reduction and the contribution to AVB’s core FFO growth rate from external growth activities.

While new development in certain supply constraint markets was continued to generate attractive profit margins, development elsewhere had become more challenged. As a result, development starts have declined from around $1.2 billion per year for much of this cycle to less than $1 billion per year in 2017 and as projected in 2018.

Consequently, the total amount of development underway has declined from its peak in 2016 and is expected to remain relatively stable at around $3 billion or about 10% of total enterprise value.

As viewed above, over the past 2 years, AVB has kept its land inventory below $100 million. At $68 million at Q4-17, the current land inventory is at the lowest level in over a decade.

In addition, another way in which AVB manages risk from ongoing development is by substantially match-funding long-term capital with development underway. This allows the company to lock in development profit and substantially reduce development funding risk.

As you can see below, AVB was approximately 75% match-funded against development underway at year-end 2017, consistent with the company’s objective of being roughly 70% to 80% match-funded against this book of business.

The Fortress Balance Sheet

As seen below, AVB’s liquidity and credit metrics remain strong and reflect the company’s continued financial flexibility. At the end of Q4-17, AVB has excess liquidity of about $200 million relative to the capital that is remaining to be invested in development.

In addition, net-debt-to EBITDA remains low at 5.0x, interest coverage remains high at 6.9x and the unencumbered NOI ratio was at an all-time high of 89%, reflecting the benefit of having paid off a significant amount of secured debt in 2017.

AVB’s balance sheet management efforts over the past few years have produced a remarkably well-laddered debt maturity schedule that will serve the company well in the coming years, specifically via substantially addressing the near-term debt maturities and to stagger debt maturities efficiently over the next 10 years.

So AVB’s debt maturing in a single year does not exceed the amount of the dividend based on a reasonable growth rate. In addition, approximately $1.9 billion (over 25% of overall debt) has a final maturity date that is more than 10 years from year-end 2017. As a result, AVB had a weighted average year's debt maturity of 9.9 years versus the sector average of 6.4 years.

The Latest Earnings Results

2017 was a productive year for AVB as the company completed almost $2 billion in new development (the most ever) and generated over $600 million in NAV (net asset value).

Also, for the seventh consecutive year, AVB delivered above-average sector growth in core FFO per share and in 2018 the company expects to see stronger economic growth and healthy rental demand, but apartment fundamentals are likely to moderate as new deliveries are expected to reach this cyclical peak.

Same-store revenue growth is expected to be down by about 40 basis points and new development should continue to contribute meaningfully to FFO growth (although at a lesser rate in the last couple of years).

In Q4-17, AVB’s core FFO growth was just over 6% and 5.3% for the full year. Same-store revenue growth came in at 2.2% in Q4-17 or 2.3% when you include redevelopment. As illustrated below, AVB’s slower NOI growth and fewer development deliveries are expected to impact 2018 Core FFO/share.

However, as viewed below, AVB is estimated to generate an average of 5% over the 4 years (2016-2019). Source for FFO/share estimates is F.A.S.T. Graphs:

AVB’s Q4-17 earnings results (NOI growth of 2%) was sluggish, but there were a few strong spots - notably, the Pacific NW saw NOI growth of 9.1%. AVB guided Q1=18 core FFO per share of $2.14-2.20 and full-year of $8.73-9.13. AVB also raised the dividend to $1.47 (up a nickel). Here’s the dividend forecaster:

Seeking Alpha In AvalonBay

As noted above, AVB has underperformed the peers (P/FFO -15% over 4 years), yet the company has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector (just 9 REITs have an A rating). Here are the sources of “alpha” for AVB:

Now let’s compare AVB, based on the dividend yield:

While I generally don’t recommend a REIT yielding sub 4%, I am making an exception. AVB is trading below the peer average, and I am pleased to see how the company is maintaining discipline in its development platform.

In closing, AVB is demonstrating sound risk management practices and I believe that eventually shares will normalize (trade in line). Several analysts have downgraded AVB, but I believe the market has over-reacted to the less robust growth. By investing in high barrier-to-entry markets, AVB’s portfolio is considered one of the most defensive in the apartment sector and I am now ready to hit the Buy button.

