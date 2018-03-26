Bank Of Nova Scotia: Strong Growth Expected In Its Latin America Business

The bank is expected to benefit from Latin America’s strong economic growth this year due to its strong presence in the region.

Investment Thesis

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) (TSX:BNS) is the third largest bank in Canada. The bank is expected to benefit from Latin America’s strong economic growth this year due to its strong presence in the region. Its investment in technology and digital banking should help improve its operating efficiency in the long-term. The bank also has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past two decades. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Given the recent market volatility, investors who like Bank of Nova Scotia’s growth opportunities in Latin America may want to patiently wait for a better entry point.

Reasons why we like Bank of Nova Scotia

Investment in Technology will be beneficial in the long term

Like all other major banks in Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia has also been investing heavily in technology and digital banking. While this investment will drag down its margin in the near term (e.g. expenses in its global banking division went up 3% year over year), it should help improve its operating efficiency in the long term. In addition, investment in digital banking actually helps to improve customer engagement.

Strong Capital Position

Bank of Nova Scotia has a strong capital position. Its Common Equity Tier 1 (“CET1”) ratio at the end of Q1 2018 was 11.25%. Although its CET1 was slightly less than the ratio back in Q4 2017, its Q1 2018 Pro-Forma CET1 ratio is expected to be 11.75%. It is also worth noting that its CET1 ratio in Q1 2018 was higher than Royal Bank (RY), Bank of Montreal (BMO), and CIBC (CM)’s 11%. Investors should keep in mind that after its BBVA Chile acquisition closes (will likely be in a few quarters), its CET1 ratio will decline to about 11%.

Strong GDP Growth in Latin America Expected

Bank of Nova Scotia is Canada’s most international bank. About 50% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue comes from its international operations (including the United States). In fact, the company has a strong presence in Latin America especially in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. These countries' economic growth rates are expected to accelerate in 2018 (see table below). Bank of Nova Scotia's business in Latin America is expected to benefit in 2018.

An Excellent Track Record of Dividend Growth

Bank of Nova Scotia has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past few decades. As can be seen from the chart below, its quarterly dividend has increased significantly from about C$0.1 per share before 2000 to C$0.82 per share in March 2018. In the past year, the bank has increased its dividend twice for a combined dividend growth rate of near 8%.

Bank of Nova Scotia is Fairly Valued

Share price of Bank of Nova Scotia has appreciated by about 24% in the past three years. In the table below, we have calculated the PE ratios of Bank of Nova Scotia and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Bank of Nova Scotia’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 11.2x is only slightly above the average PE ratio of its Canadian peers. Its price to 2018 EPS ratio is also slightly above than its 5-year average of 11.1x. Similarly, Bank of Nova Scotia’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 10.5x is also comparable to its Canadian peers. The table indicates that Bank of Nova Scotia is fairly valued.

Share Price (C$) on March 23 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year Forward PE Bank of Nova Scotia $79.27 $7.10 11.2 $7.57 10.5 11.1 TD Bank (TD) $73.21 $6.22 11.8 $6.44 11.4 11.5 Royal Bank $99.21 $8.36 11.9 $8.91 11.1 11.6 Bank of Montreal $96.87 $8.72 11.1 $9.26 10.5 11.1 CIBC $114.07 $11.84 9.6 $12.29 9.3 10.1 Average 11.1 10.6 11.1

Investor Takeaway

Bank of Nova Scotia’s business in Latin America is expected to benefit from an improving outlook in the region. The bank has a strong capital position and continues to invest in technology and digital banking to improve its operating efficiency. It also has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past two decades. Given the recent market volatility, investors who like Bank of Nova Scotia’s growth opportunities in Latin America may want to patiently wait for a good entry point to invest in the stock.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

