Has Community Healthcare Lost Its Shine?

Last week I wrote an article titled “Good Things Come In Small Packages” and I explained that “should have been the mantra for my Small Cap REIT portfolio (in 2017) that returned a whopping 22 percent. It will be hard to beat that performance in 2018, but I am working awfully hard to find enough gems to make the portfolio shine.”

I’m constantly mining for gems and last week I provided insight into one of my prized small cap picks, City Office (NYSE:CIO). I explained that CIO is forecasted to grow FFO/share by 14% in 2018 and 9% in 2019. “I am maintaining CIO as a STRONG BUY, keeping in mind that this stock is a small cap with a higher risk profile. Guidance suggests that the dividend will be covered in Q4-18, suggesting the dividend is getting safer.”

Mining small cap REIT gems is hard work, but oftentimes it pays off, as evidenced by the strong returns that the Small Cap REIT portfolio generated in 2017.

However, it’s always important to continue to research a REIT even after you buy the shares. Because “small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling. This lack of Wall Street coverage and investor interest can also result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time.”

One of my top picks in 2016 was Community Healthcare (CHCT) . Here’s what I said when I initiated a BUY,

“CHCT has been flying under the radar for eleven months. Although the small-town risk and small-cap risk are obvious signs of caution, I believe the shares are attractive, based on valuation and strong inside ownership.”

As it turned out, the timing was perfect, and CHCT has generated above average returns, roughly 25% (including dividends) annually since my BUY recommendation (April 2016). We have maintained a HOLD since 2018.

It’s now time to evaluate CHCT, to determine whether to continue holding the position. The success has been excellent, but it may be time to bring in another new player, who has not experienced the same success. Let’s get started, to determine whether Community Healthcare Has Lost Its Shine…

Is This REIT Still “Poised To Profit”?

In May 2015, CHCT priced its IPO of 6.225 million shares at $19.00 per share, and the shares began trading on the NYSE on May 21st. The company contributed the net proceeds from the offering and the concurrent private placements to its operating partnership, and it used roughly $114.5 million of funds to acquire the initial properties and fund corporate overhead.

CHCT considers itself a "capital source for non-urban healthcare providers", and the company focuses on "smaller ancillary properties in non-urban markets - generally not a hospital or even a large on campus medical office building". It seems CHCT has a wide net focus, as the company states in filings:

“If a property is important to providing healthcare to a stable or growing population base - we are interested.”

CHCT says the properties it owns "have historically been tough to separately finance since they are of a type and in areas that most financing sources are not looking to provide financing".

As of Q4-17 CHCT owned 80 properties, including a mortgage investment totaling approximately 1.8 million SF across 26 states. The portfolio includes over 140 separate tenants including HCA, Fresenius, Envision, Adventist and DaVita.

Diversification of property types include Medical Office (39.6%), Physician Clinics (11.6%) and Surgery Centers and Hospitals (21.4%).

CHCT went public in May 2015 and the IPO was a "blind pool" offering in which the company had properties under contract to purchase, and so, there were no closings announced (at the time of the IPO).

However, since the IPO, CHCT has done a good job sourcing new assets and building out a diversified healthcare REIT model.

In Q4-17 CHCT acquired six properties in four states, with a total of approximately 153,000 square feet for a purchase price of approximately $40.2 million. These properties were 100% leased with leases running through 2032, and anticipated annual returns of 9% to 10.5%.

CHCT focuses on individual acquisition opportunities of $10 million or less in off-market or lightly marketed transactions, and the company seeks to acquire either from third-party owners of existing healthcare facilities or directly from healthcare providers through sale-leaseback transactions.

The First BK

On the recent earnings call, CHCT’s CEO, Timothy Wallace, said

“…we have been working through our first bankruptcy. The borrower has filed an amended bankruptcy plan, for that we will provide financing to a newly formed company that will acquire certain assets and liabilities of the borrower and other entities. We believe this plan will be confirmed by the court later this month. Assuming the plan is confirmed by the court, we will enter into a new note and provide up to $23 million in funding to the newly establish company. This will be secured by the ownership interest, cash, accounts receivable, other assets and cash flows of long-term acute care or rehabilitation hospitals. This includes two specially hospitals that we're not a party to the bankruptcy, but are being contributed to and will be owned and operated by the new company. On December 28th, an anticipation of the plan, we purchased $11.45 million amount of our face value of certain promissory notes, secured by cash and accounts receivable of the borrower for $8.75 million from the Syndicated Banks. That's a $2.7 million discount to face value. Subsequent to December 31st, we acquired $2.2 million of promising notes secured by the operations of the two specialty hospitals that were included in the bankruptcy. So, it will be owned and operated by the new entity. Under the terms of the plan, we will received the real estate currently secured by the mortgage note receivable through a deed in lieu of foreclosure with a valuation of approximately $4.5 million. We will receive $6.7 million related to mortgage note and $10.95 million related to the other promissory notes. An additional amount of approximately $5.35 million will be utilized to complete the contemplated transactions. When everything is set and done, we are anticipating having up to approximately $23 million loan to the new entity, secured by all of the ownership interest cash, accounts receivable and other assets of the nine hospitals. We anticipate earnings approximately 9% interest on the loan, however, based on the terms of the loan, anticipated cash flows and potential for refinancing by the new company, we are anticipating a significant amount of this will be repaid relatively quickly. As I have said before, we view this as just part of real estate and we have been working to resolve the situation as favorably as possible.”

Keep in mind, CHCT plays in a higher-risk property sector, in which the company acquires properties with cap rates in the 9-10% range. Similar to Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), the operators are subject to higher default rates. This is a risk that investors should be aware of when they purchase shares in REITs like CHCT.

The Balance Sheet

CHCT has a $250 million credit facility that provides: $150 million revolving facility and $100 million term loan ($60 million drawn). The company’s overall financing policy prohibits incurring debt in excess of 40% of book capitalization and debt is anticipated at 30% to 35% of capital structure over the long term.

CHCT has sufficient liquidity to fund growth, that includes a flexible capital structure that allows for an opportunistic approach to capital markets: $34.0 million drawn on the revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2017 and $60 million drawn on terms loan as of December 31, 2017.

Funds from operations (or FFO) in Q4-17 consisted AFFO (adjusted for straight line rents and deferred compensation) was $6.6 million or $0.37 per share (versus $4.8 million or $0.38 per share for the same period 2016).

CHCT has increased the dividend every quarter since the company’s IPO (paid Q3-17 cash dividend of $0.395 per share and $.3975 in Q4-17). The company anticipates that the payout ratio will decline over time as the revolving credit facility is drawn down.

Has Community Healthcare Lost Its Shine?

Let’s see how the dividend compares with the peers:

Notice that CHCT yields 6.2%, compared with OHI’s 9.9%. I don’t see enough “meat on the bone” as CHCT’s dividend yield is trading in-line with Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

Yikes. CHCT’s P/FFO multiple is higher than Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA). That’s what I call “nose bleed” seats…Now let’s take a look at the payout ratio:

Perhaps Mr. Market sees something that I don’t see, let’s take a look at the FFO/share forescater:

As you can see, CHCT is forecasted to grow FFO/share by 18% in 2018 and 18% in 2019. No other healthcare REIT comes close to that growth potential…Now let’s look at the FAST Graph:

I really like FAST Graphs forecasting tool, and as you can see below, CHCT is forecasted to grow AFFO/share by 20% in 2019, and while there are only 3 analysts reporting (FAST Graphs data), I consider the growth prospects exceptional. Although the dividend yield and P/FFO metrics paint a “sound value” picture, I consider the growth forecast indicative of an upgrade – from HOLD to BUY.

Insider Ownership Healthy: CHCT has an Incentive Plan to attract and retain qualified persons to motivate the participants to achieve long-term company goals and to more closely align the participants' interests with those of other stockholders by providing them with a proprietary interest in growth and performance. The company has adopted stock ownership guidelines that require officers and directors to continuously own an amount of common stock based upon a multiple of such officer's annual base salary or such director's annual retainer, as applicable.

Source: FAST Graphs & CHCT Investor Presentation.

REITs mentioned: (HCP), (SNR), (HCN), (OHI), (VTR), (SBRA), (LTC). (MRT), (HTA), (GMRE), (MPW), (NHI), (DOC), and (CTRE).

