Seattle Genetics: What Can Investors Learn From The Recent FDA Approval Extension Of Adcetris?

FDA recently approved an extended indication for Adcetris to be used in combination with chemotherapy. Both Nektar and Exelixis also leverage the power of combination therapy.

In the past 52-weeks, the shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) receded by 20% to trade at $53.21 on March 23, 2018. Despite the decline, there are catalysts that can change its fortunes in the next few years. Notably, the firm recently acquired Cascadian Therapeutics back on Feb. 8 for pipeline synergy. Furthermore, the company recently gained an additional FDA approval for its flagship product, brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris). In this research, we’ll go over the improving underlying fundamentals while focusing on the learning points from the recent approval of combinations therapy.

Figure 1: Seattle Genetics stock chart. (Source: Yahoo Finance).

Fundamentals Analysis

As the largest global oncology bioscience (based in the Pacific Northwest), Seattle Genetics is focusing on the development and commercialization of a new generation of targeted and empowered antibody-based medicines. Despite that the new trend for cancer treatment is CAR-T, there is always room for the company’s antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) molecules. This technology works by linking a drug to an antibody that has a specific binding to cancer cells for improved specificity, stability and potency. Harnessing the power of the tried and true ADC, the firm is brewing a robust and promising therapeutic pipeline with different reputable partners (as shown in figure 2).

As alluded to, Seattle Genetics has one approved medicine, Adcetris, - a new class of ADCs. It is commercially available in 70 countries worldwide for the treatment of relapsed classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma (sALCL).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Seattle Genetics).

One of the reasons we are interested in Seattle Genetics is that the company is executing a growth strategy similar to Philip Fisher’s recommendation. This growth is analogous to a tree branching out on the main trunk. As follows, the company seeks growth via the additional approvals of its flagship product (Adcetris) rather than running multiple unrelated businesses which do not lead to synergy. On March 20, 2018, the FDA granted another approval of Adcetris for the treatment of previously untreated patients with stage 3 or 4 cHL in combinations with chemotherapy. Adcetris combines an antibody - targeting the CD30 expressed on the lymphoma cells - and a toxin, thereby allowing for the killing of the aforesaid cancer. Of note, statistics from the NIH indicate that (in 2017), there were 8,260 people in the U.S. diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and roughly 1,070 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma died from the disease.

The approval provides further supporting evidence to our investing thesis in the combinations therapy which usually delivers robust clinical outcomes. For instance, a company that employs combinations treatment is Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). In contrast to conventional combo drugs, the “combinations aspect” of Exelixis’ lead molecule (cabozantinib) resides in the mechanism of action itself. Instead of attacking a single target (like a monoclonal antibody), cabozantinib works by simultaneously inhibiting different kinases (MET, AXL, VEGF receptors, and RET) involved in the disease processes (including oncogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis, drug resistance, and the maintenance of tumor environment).

Another bioscience we previously featured that also employs combinations treatment is Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Notably, the company procured over 452% for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. Through the partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Nektar is now innovating the combinations regimens of NKTR-214 with (Opdivo and Opdivo plus Yervoy) in 20 different cancer indications.

Final Remarks

The ADC-based therapeutics of Seattle will play an important role in cancers management. The additional FDA approval for Adcetris added further value and validation to their pipeline’s underlying science. More importantly, it supports our investing thesis in combinations treatment for cancer which usually delivers improved efficacy and safety compared to monotherapy alone. Last but not least, the recent Cascadian acquisition indeed added further icing on the cake.

