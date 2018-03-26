First Look At Bilibili's $483 Million IPO

The deal would value Bilibili at $3.2 billion, or about 8.4x trailing revenues of $379.4 million (though Bilibili is growing at a spectacular rate).

The phenomenon of Chinese companies listing on U.S. exchanges through American Depository Shares seems to be catching on. Last month, fitness tracking vendor Huami (HMI) completed a $110 million IPO on the New York Stock exchange to a fairly muted reaction. Since going public at $11 per share, Huami is now trading slightly below its offering price (an extremely rare incident for a technology IPO) and produced only a 3% "pop" in its first day of trading, versus a 106% pop for security-as-a-service software company Zscaler (ZS) and a 36% pop for the newly minted IPO of file storage company Dropbox (DBX).

One could make the argument that Huami's lackluster performance is due to negativity surrounding its primary business, not the market's attitude toward Chinese IPOs overall. Fitbit (FIT), Huami's closest American comp, isn't doing so hot either as it faces negative y/y comps for the first time in the company's history.

HMI data by YCharts

Huami's IPO was widely seen as a "testing the waters" event for its much larger parent company, Xiaomi, to consider listing in the U.S. While we're still waiting for the terms of that deal to become known, it seems that yet another Chinese company, Bilibili (BILI) has stepped up to the plate. The online gaming company is set to go public on the New York Stock Exchange on March 28.

Figure 1. Bilibili IPO filing cover sheet Source: Bilibili F-1 filing

Despite Huami's slip-up earlier last month, Bilibili - as an internet business with higher margins and astronomical growth - could see a more optimistic result in its public offering. We'll go through the details here as investors prepare to make a decision next week.

A look at Bilibili's core franchise and user base

At the heart of Bilibili's business is a massive online entertainment platform with licensed content ranging from videos to online games. Mobile games are the lion's share of Bilibili's business (And thus, in-game purchases. Taken straight from "Risks" section of the F-1 filing: "We derive substantially all of the mobile games revenues from the sale of in-game virtual items"), comprising 83% of its FY17 revenues. The games are licensed from third-party developers, and as such a good portion of Bilibili's revenues are paid out in revenue-sharing agreements with these developers.

The business model heavily resembles Sea (SE), a Singaporean gaming company that went public on the New York Stock Exchange late last year and like Huami has performed rather poorly since its IPO. Though Sea's growing losses are a huge concern, Bilibili's ability to nearly close its loss gap makes it far more promising.

Bilibili's primary user base lies in what the company calls "Generation Z," or Chinese millennials born between 1990 and 2009. In the first two months of 2018, Bilibili reported MAUs (monthly active users) of 78.4 million, a commonly reported metric among Internet companies. For comparison, Twitter (TWTR) counts north of 300 million MAUs, and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) more than 2 billion. Bilibili's user growth rate, however, is far higher, with growth of 45% in 4Q17.

In terms of relative standing, Bilibili is still rather small. However, its user engagement metrics are especially appealing to potential advertisers (which is another source of revenue for the company), with the average user spending 76 minutes daily on the app (that's more than 5% of a day!). Bilibili touts itself as #1 in China in terms of monthly average time spent on the app.

The following chart, taken from Bilibili's F-1 filing, showcases its user metrics. Note that monetization for the company is still very early onset, and its average monthly revenue per paying user has more than doubled in 4Q17 from the prior year - a hugely positive indicator of Bilibili's momentum among its target demographic.

Figure 1. Bilibili user metrics Source: Bilibili F-1 filing

As with all Internet companies, maintaining and curating top-rate content is paramount for Bilibili. The company operates eight mobile games under exclusive distribution rights and 63 games under joint distribution agreements. The company has just one game that was developed in-house that launched August 2017. Two of these games - neither proprietary - generated more than 10% of Bilibili's total revenues, so maintaining favorable licensing agreements with these third-party developers is important to fueling Bilibili's growth.

The following chart shows Bilibili's revenues by source:

Figure 2. Bilibili revenue streams

Source: Bilibili F-1 filing

Though not as lucrative as its gaming revenues, Bilibili also makes money from its video streaming service in which users "gift" video hosts, with Bilibili taking a cut from each gift. This highly popular business also puts Bilibili in competition with Momo (MOMO), another U.S.-listed Chinese Internet company that focuses on streaming.

Financials and valuation

The most striking aspect of Bilibili's financials is its massive growth rate. See the company's year-end financials below:

Figure 3. Bilibili FY17 results Source: Bilibili F-1 filing

As seen above, Bilibili grew its net revenues nearly 5x to RMB 2.7 billion ($379.4 million). This is largely a function of the fact that Bilibili's monetization efforts are still in its infancy, though the growth rate is certainly impressive. Note also that Bilibili pays out a huge portion of its revenues to third-party developers and ended up with only 22.2% gross margins in FY17 (though that's far better than -47.7% in FY16).

The addendum below further breaks out Bilibili's cost of revenues:

Figure 4. Bilibili cost of revenues Source: Bilibili F-1 filing

Note that Bilibili spent $142.4 million on its revenue-sharing agreements with its content owners, or a huge 38% of its revenues. With server costs also eating up a huge portion of its revenue, its "take rate" ends up being fairly small, at least in the Internet space. Advertising-only businesses like Facebook have gross margins in the 90s.

Still, however, note that Bilibili has done an excellent job of managing down its losses in FY17. Its IFRS operating losses of RMD 224.7 million represent an operating loss margin of just -9.1%. Given a continuation of Bilibili's hypergrowth and the possibility of more favorable revenue-sharing agreements as Bilibili acquires more scale, Bilibili's near-term path to profitability is virtually guaranteed.

On the valuation front, as the majority of Bilibili's revenues are eaten up by its content costs (which, actually, isn't too different from Netflix (NFLX), though Netflix largely expenses its content costs over time), it's probably more prudent to base Bilibili's valuation as a function of its gross profit rather than its revenue.

Assuming the midpoint of Bilibili's pricing range of $11.50 and using its post-offering share count of 278.5 million shares, Bilibili will launch at an estimated market cap of $3.2 billion. That's only 8.4x its trailing revenues, but a rich 37.9x its trailing gross profits.

Bilibili's huge growth, however, somewhat excuses its lofty valuation. Given that the company just began posting a positive gross profit this year and is growing its total net revenues at more than 5x, it's difficult to pinpoint a bona fide valuation on the company until we see a better indication of where Bilibili's growth is going. Barring any huge disruption in its user base, Bilibili has massive potential to grow both its top line, gross profits, and bottom line - especially as it continues to acquire more content and tack on millions of users.

Final thoughts

Investing in Bilibili is certainly a risky proposition on many fronts. Overseas IPOs have flopped too frequently in recent months to make them heavily sought by U.S. investors, as the IPOs of Huami and Sea in the past year have shown. Then there's the fact that U.S.-China tensions are at their highest in years. Add that to the fact that many investors question both gaming and streaming businesses, doubting the abilities of companies like Momo to continue retaining users after the fad period is over.

Absent all these external concerns, however, Bilibili looks like a fantastic growth stock. With monetization just starting to kick in high gear and the company slimming down its operating losses to nearly breakeven, the company looks like an attractive asset to own. The final terms and price of the IPO are still up in the air, but well-informed investors can stand to make solid gains from this trade if Bilibili breaks the mold of overseas IPOs failing to gain traction in the U.S. Its superior financial profile certainly merits serious consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.