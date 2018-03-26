XLP: Should Investors Buy The Dip?

Recent price declines have boosted the fund's distribution yield to a multiyear high, but I would advise income investors to be wary of buying into the fund.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) is one of the older ETFs on the market, having been launched in late 1998. It currently manages about $8.1 billion in assets, on which it charges a 0.13% expense ratio.

The fund tracks the Standard & Poor's Consumer Staples Select Sector Index. In order to do so, it has positioned its assets throughout the packaged consumer goods industry, with beverages, household & personal products, and food products companies comprising over half of the portfolio. These sectors include such dividend portfolio stalwarts as Coca-Cola (KO) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). Another large chunk of the portfolio is comprised of retailing companies. These include Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST). The final portion of the portfolio is comprised of tobacco companies.

Due to the number of solid dividend growth stocks within its holdings, XLP has managed to sustain a respectable distribution growth rate. In fact, its growth rate has managed to keep up with the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which explicitly looks for companies that are growing their dividends and which I hold in my income portfolio for diversification purposes. XLP's trailing distribution yield is also currently at a multi-year high.

XLP Dividend data by YCharts

My Take on XLP: I'll Pass

Right off the bat, the fund's positioning gives me pause. The packaged consumer products sector as a whole is undergoing a revolution at the hands of e-commerce giants such as Amazon.com, who - by giving customers increased access to cheaper "good-enough" brands - are beginning to threaten the profit margins that have traditionally made consumer goods stocks such predictable income investments.

It also doesn't help matters that Walmart is one of XLP's largest holdings. Although Walmart has historically done quite well as an investment, it is currently in the midst of an uncertain transition to online retail in order to catch up with the likes of Amazon.com. This transition, which culminated in the 2016 acquisition of Jet.com, is hurting the retailer's margins. This doesn't bode well from an income investing perspective, as Walmart's operating margin is the "fuel" that powers the company's ability to increase dividends to investors year after year.

The 13% slice of the portfolio that is invested in the tobacco sector is also somewhat concerning to me. Across the globe, current smoking rates are declining.

Source: World Health Organization Website

While tobacco companies are diversifying their revenue streams away from traditional nicotine-based products, I'm not sure whether they will be able to complete that transition without cutting their dividends at some point in order to either fund capex/marketing or to respond to declining revenue. As such, I'm not too eager to "grab onto" tobacco stocks at this point in time.

However, the "straw that breaks the camel's back" of this fund from an investibility perspective comes from current financial events. With the US and China beginning to target one another with protectionist measures, I am very concerned about how XLP's constituent companies will fare in the event of an all-out trade war.

Below, I have compiled a chart depicting the proportion of their revenues/sales which come from outside of the US or North America in red. This data was gleaned from individual 10-K filings and annual reports for each company. As such, while the data is not directly comparable between companies, it does demonstrate that many of the companies have a high degree of dependence upon international markets for their revenues.

The six companies shown above are responsible for more than 50% of XLP's overall portfolio. As such, investors should expect that if an all-out "trade war" does actually erupt between the US and China, XLP's holdings will suffer. Given the erratic course of US policy in general over the first year or so of the Trump presidency, that is a risk that I do not feel comfortable taking.

Closing Thoughts

With its distribution yield approaching a multi-year high and a not-too-shabby record of distribution growth, XLP may appear increasingly attractive to some income investors. However, I would advise those investors to exercise caution. It is too early in the game to know whether recent protectionist actions on the part of the US and China represent a short-term spat or the opening salvos in a larger trade war. As we have seen, XLP's portfolio companies source a huge portion of their sales from international markets. Should a broader trade war break out, the consequences for the consumer staples sector could be dire. I'd rather park my money in a more diversified pool of dividend stocks, such as the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



Like what you read? Click the "Follow" button at the top of this page!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHD, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.