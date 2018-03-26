Baytex Energy Improves Performance

Baytex Energy (BTE) announced cash flow improvement in the fourth quarter to correspond with rising oil prices. That puts the company in better shape than California Resources (CRC) which reported a decrease in cash flow from the third to the fourth quarter of 2017. However, there are competitors out there reporting larger percentage improvements. Plus cash flow is still not adequate to properly service the debt levels.

"Marathon Oil EF LLC ("Marathon Oil"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marathon Oil Corporation, is the operator of our Eagle Ford acreage and we will be reliant upon Marathon Oil to operate successfully. Marathon Oil will make decisions based on its own best interests and the collective best interests of all of the working interest owners of this acreage, which may not be in our best interests. We have a limited ability to exercise influence over the operational decisions of Marathon Oil, including the setting of capital expenditure budgets and determination of drilling locations and schedules"

This quote from the 2017 annual report clearly demonstrates that the company is not in control of its most profitable asset. The way to service the debt properly is to drill a lot more Eagle Ford wells to quickly increase low cost production. That puts management in a far better position to weather the next inevitable oil price decline. But management is not able to execute this obvious strategy because management cannot control the pace of development of the Eagle Ford wells.

Back in 2016, the heavy oil actually began to realize negative cash flow from operations. Management then shut in wells to try to stem the financial bleeding. But the Eagle Ford wells could not carry the debt alone. Fortunately, oil prices soon rallied from that low to ease a very tight financial situation. The most available solution to the long term challenges are higher energy pricing. However, that available solution leaves the company subject to some financial consequences should oil prices decrease significantly and sustain that decrease. The recent tariff announcements and threat of a trade war significantly increase the future possibility.

Clearly cash flow did increase. But the increase was roughly one-third of the amount of the cash flow shown in the third quarter of 2017. Management reports significant cost reductions from nearly all operations that will affect future finding and development costs favorably. Notice that production is really not increasing. Therefore production may not be able to grow sufficiently to properly service the debt.

Management really needs to double quarterly cash flow. This would provide money to quickly grow as well as properly service the current debt levels. Quick growth is needed to have conservative cash flow levels so there is adequate cash flow during the next inevitable industry downturn.

By contrast, here is Bellatrix Exploration (BXE), a gas producer primarily, reporting a near double of the cash flow (before working capital account adjustment) from operating activities in the fourth quarter. This company cut its key debt ratios in half to show far more progress despite far more hostile gas pricing. Like Baytex, management received some debt value help from the strengthening Canadian dollar. However, management executed a plan to grow cash flow despite unfavorable commodity pricing. That demonstrates a management willing to control its destiny.

Contrast that with Baytex management which has no control over the most profitable Eagle Ford assets. Furthermore, they made an acquisition of heavy oil a little while back that increased the production of a product discounted from WTI significantly as well as subject to Canadian transportation issues. In addition, there is the widening spread between the WCS, for heavy oil and WTI.

The higher heavy oil prices as Canadian issues resolve should motivate management to sell some of that heavy oil production to pay debt and reduce the exposure to heavy oil. A small swing due to higher oil prices is far more tolerable because it also means a small decrease when oil prices drop.

A proxy for cash flow would be net income plus depreciation and other non-cash charges. As shown above, the Canadian heavy oil operations reported improved cash flow in 2017. That is the first time those operations reported any kind of significant cash flow in awhile since the oil price collapse. However the history of returns on the heavy oil investment since the large oil price drop have been anything but adequate.

Because heavy oil is often discounted to WTI and the production costs are higher, management needs to reduce its exposure to the heavy oil market. Currently, the Canadian operations produce about half of the total corporate production but the cash flow results are far less than half. Unless one believes that higher oil prices will be sustained for the foreseeable future, there is no need to keep that much exposure to the heavy oil market.

Management receives on average roughly $10 BO less for heavy oil than the price received for the Eagle Ford production. There is some distortion to that due to the gas produced and other production. So that is a very rough figure. Plus the Canadian production costs are clearly higher. The net result is a very low Canadian operating margin that can only be compensated by far higher production. That is clearly not happening. Furthermore, as has been demonstrated historically, unfavorable WTI fluctuations have a tendency to eliminate the heavy oil cash flow.

Therefore the financial justification to maintain the debt required for the heavy oil production is non-existent. That heavy oil production should be sold and the proceeds used to reduce debt at the first inkling of decent sales pricing. The heavy oil production has been a serious drag on financial results.

The future of the company is neatly summarized above. The heavy oil profitablity responds well to higher oil pricing. But the Eagle Ford production is far more profitable over a larger range of potential oil prices.

Obsidian Energy (OBE) keeps heavy oil production at a far lower percentage of total production. This leaves the company with the potential to benefit from higher commodity prices without the dangerous cash flow drop when oil prices drop. Sometimes the cash flow lottery ticket is too expensive. Baytex really needs WTI $80 to straighten out the debt situation (at least).

The latest guidance demonstrates an inability to grow production enough to properly service the debt. The strengthening Canadian dollar decreased the debt reported on the balance sheet at year end. Management did not significantly decrease debt by repayment.

Cash flow from operating activities appears to have topped C$100 million in the fourth quarter. Conventional lending guidelines would call for cash flow of about one-third of debt or at approximately C$150 million per quarter. Lenders want to see that type of cash flow at industry bottoms. Therefore management needs to provide a cushion at current commodity price levels so that the company meets conventional lending guidelines at the bottom of the next cyclical downturn.

Management has stated that new production of heavy oil is more profitable than existing production due to technology improvements. However, management needs to decrease overall heavy oil costs significantly. That may be an impossible challenge due to the absolute amount of heavy oil production. The amount necessary to invest for that kind of cost drop could be prohibitive for a company like this that rarely generates significant free cash flow.

The limitations above should lead most investors to use any stock price rally to either lighten or eliminate their exposure to this company. Clearly there are competitors with far more control over their future. The cash flow is not nearly adequate for the debt load even with the improved commodity pricing. Until that changes, this stock is probably best avoided.

Bellatrix Exploration, by contrast is controlling the growth of cash flow under far adverse circumstances. As such, management is in a position to report significant cash flow improvement this year in addition to the cash flow improvements made last year. Originally management planned to improve results significantly without help from commodity pricing. Clearly that plan is bearing significant results.

Baytex on the other hand is far more dependent upon events that management cannot control. The focus of the market on free cash flow is misguided. This company is clearly very leveraged and could easily become financially stressed again. The contrast between Bellatrix and Baytex could not be more obvious.

