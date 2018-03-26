Can Frontier Communications Generate Enough Cash Through 2023 To Pay Upcoming Debt Maturities?

Bottom Line: The future and sustainability of Frontier Communications depends upon small shifts in Revenue, EBITDA, productive use of capital and future capacity to repay upcoming debt maturities with Free Cash Flow.

The latest model for Frontier Communications is provided here, focused on ability to redeem upcoming debt maturities, incorporating the two big changes but also updating capex and EBITDA expectations.

However, two major changes have occurred (dividend elimination and a major refinancing of debt) which changes influence FTR's financial performance going forward.

Previous articles on Frontier Communications have modeled financial results using the best available information at the time of publication.

In earlier articles in Seeking Alpha, I have offered models to demonstrate how Frontier Communications (FTR), projecting current or expected trends, would be able to redeem debt maturities over the next six years.

Given the number of changes in these trends, including the elimination of the dividend, shortfalls in EBITDA in the last quarter, a substantial debt refinancing and an increased level of capital spending (at the expense of Free Cash Flow), I felt that it might be time to revise the model to incorporate these changes in trends to determine if the probability of ability to repay debt maturities as they arise has increased or decreased, given this combination of changes in circumstance.

In my previous article, "Frontier Communications: What Does Q4 Revenue and Earnings Tell Us?" (found here), I incorporated the Q4 results to update key financial metrics to determine whether to continue to use the existing premise (e.g., keep the 1% qoq revenue decline) or whether to modify a premise in the model to make it best fit most up-to-date expectations (e.g., reduce the EBITDA margin due to 4Q margin shortfall). Most of the bases used for the existing model are discussed in this previous article.

A discussion of the debt tender was published before the publication of the article referenced above but after it had been written. Because of this, the results of the debt tender were not covered as were other key items. As such, given a focal point of the article is to determine whether the short-term maturities can be redeemed successfully with internally generated cash, it is important to have the most up-to-date list of debt maturities outstanding. In turn, this depends upon an analysis of the recent tender to determine what is outstanding currently. This will be covered prior to a discussion of the output, with a focus on the key question: Can Frontier Communications generate enough cash to manage upcoming debt redemptions through the next six years?

Tender Results for Cash Offer for Selected Short-term Frontier Instruments:

Here is a summary of all debt instruments on December 31st, 2017 as described in the Q4 2017 earnings report, shown in order of maturity:

(Source: Q4 2017 10K filing by Frontier Communications here, as found on the Frontier Communications Investor Relations Website Page here)

On Tuesday, the outcome of the debt tender was published by a partner website to Seeking Alpha with the following securities being tendered:

(Source: Article found in Seeking Alpha from a partner website entitled "Frontier Communications Announces Early Tender Results of its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers for Certain Series of Notes and Closing of a Second Lien Secured Notes Offering")

There, the change to the debt maturity table is found here, with key maturities impacted by the debt tender shown in emboldened text in the table:

(Modeled by the author from references cited above)

This table provides an updated list of current outstanding debt maturities of all types, ordered by date of maturity. The instruments to be redeemed over the next six years in the model will be pulled from this table.

Impact of Interest Rate Changes on Frontier's Interest Expense:

Another question that comes up is the impact of interest rate changes on Frontier's interest expense, especially after the Fed lifted the benchmark Fed Funds rate again on Wednesday, March 21st. Please find the list of Secured, Variable-Rate Debt here:

(Table made by author using data from filings above and author's estimations of future interest rate increases)

As one can see, a one-quarter point increase in benchmark interest rates increases the annual interest expense by $8.7M and the quarterly interest expense by $2.2M.

The conversation around future interest rate rises led to a forecast, which looks to me to be middle of the road and in line with consensus forecast (if anything, a bit above the average):

(Table made by author using data from filings above and author's estimations of future interest rate increases)

In the model, these rate increases, averaged for the year, will be included manually in the model in a way to approximate a reasonable program of interest rate increases over the next six years.

Updated 2018:

Please find an updated forecast for 2018, based upon the input in the previous article:

(Model constructed by the author based upon data obtained from Frontier SEC Filings found on their Investor Relations Page)

This forecast uses as a premise that:

Revenue will decline 1.2% in Q1, then decline at 1% thereafter;

EBITDA Margin will rise in Q1 (to 0.390) and Q2 (to 0.395)

from the historical baseline of 0.385, with only half of the $350M cost reduction actually being captured as a net benefit and a piece of it being delayed into Q3'18;

Depreciation and amortization rates will continue at historical levels;

Interest expense incorporates moderate rate increases at the beginning of the year to avoid having to guess at which Fed meetings they will be raised; and

Capital expenditures (capex) increases from 12% of revenue to 13.3% of revenue, based upon the company's commentary as well as their increased spending rate in Q4'17.

An Updated "Beyond":

I am adjusting my normal presentation of forecasted future financial performance of Frontier Communications for two reasons:

My typical "roll call" of providing future data on Revenue, EBITDA, Cash Flows, etc, along with future ability to repay debt seemed to make the reader's eyes glaze over and did not appear to be particularly effective in communicating the essential message.

Some thoughtful commentators, Mr. Dinky_Dot_Bomb and Mr. Darren McCammon (Cash Flow Kingdom) as well as others, have suggested that I may be overly optimistic in certain aspects of the analysis or in the entire presentation. I didn't think so but of course I wouldn't. I have always tried to hit the middle course based upon my analysis but not everyone views it that way, and they have a thoughtful viewpoint that ought to be respected.

Therefore, in lieu of the typical "roll call", I will focused discussion about Frontier's future on a single aspect which appears to be the aspect most important to the future sustainability, the ability to generate cash sufficient to redeem debt maturities as they come due in 2018 as well as the five years following, through 2023.

For this new approach we will run 9 scenarios, adjusting two key parameters (Revenue and EBITDA Margin) to show the capability in each state to redeem a fixed set of maturities as they exist today and as shown in the table above. In addition, in the Q3 of each year, we will adjust upward interest expense by the amount indicated by the "interest rate forecast above". All maturities will be redeemed except for the senior secured maturity, having a current face value of $1,483M, due 03/31/2021, which will be assumed to be refinanced under current terms to conserve cash. Senior secured debt seems to be able to be refinanced at this point; at that point, there will be $2.1B less debt outstanding. The other two small secured tranches, $245 due 2019 and $276 due 2021, will be assumed to be redeemed, but this senior secured capacity will be used to refinance a piece of the substantial $2,188M tranche due 2022, which will reduce the amount needing to be redeemed to $1,667 (with interest expense added back into the calculation under current terms).

Here are the nine scenarios (with my "best" basis in the center of the analysis):

While I was taking what I thought was a middle course, including half of the $350M cost reduction to deliver a 40% EBITDA margin, Mr. McCammon was concerned that the first part of the $350M program had not "moved the EBITDA needle" at all. Therefore, the lower level of EBITDA would use the current level, assuming no net benefit to EBITDA.

On the other hand, Mr. Dinky_Dot_Bomb was challenging the revenue assumption, even if it appears (at least to me) to be following a pretty well-defined path lower. A reasonable lower level would be no more progress from this level on revenue, resulting in a continuation of the existing 1.5% quarter over quarter decline. I felt, as I have in earlier articles, that there is a place for a modest improvement as well, given the massive investment being made, so going flat in 2020 seemed to be a realistic, incremental upside to the existing core premise of 1% revenue decline out to the horizon.

Without further ado, here they are, showing cash position at the end of each quarter. Some weaker scenarios will show significant negative cash for an extended period, representing a "crash and burn" scenario. However, if cash remains positive or rebounds to a positive position, this indicates an ability for Frontier to remain liquid and solvent. This analysis assumes absolutely no refinancing of unsecured debt with unsecured debt, nor does it employ a net increase in secured debt (but some secured debt which is redeemed at an earlier point is redeployed to help finance the $2B tranche in 2022). However, the reader can make their own judgments using the charts below.

Case 1: 1.5% Revenue Decline, 38.5% EBITDA Margin:

Case 2: 1.5% Revenue Decline, 40% EBITDA Margin:

Case 3: 1.5% Revenue Decline, 41.5% EBITDA Margin:

Case 4: 1.0% Revenue Decline, 38.5% EBITDA Margin:

Case 5: 1.0% Revenue Decline, 40% EBITDA Margin:

Case 6: 1.0% Revenue Decline, 41.5% EBITDA Margin:

Case 7: 1.0% Revenue Decline, Flat after 2020, 38.5%% EBITDA Margin:

Case 8: 1.0% Revenue Decline, Flat after 2020, 40%% EBITDA Margin:

Case 9: 1.0% Revenue Decline, Flat after 2020, 41.5%% EBITDA Margin:

(All 9 graphs created from the model constructed by the author, based upon Frontier's SEC filings found on their IR website).

So, each case poses a comparable challenge in an identical way: redeem all maturities coming due before the end of 2023 save one (excluding the one Secured tranche identified above), totalling nearly $5B in debt maturities being redeemed. Many observers continue to view this as impossible, yet this simple analysis shows otherwise.

Here is the modified table with the remaining maturities:

The quarterly interest expense has been reduced by nearly $90M by end 2023, even as short-term rates were modeled to be 2.5% higher than current short-term benchmark rates.

In this analysis, I have tried to include in scope points both above and below what I believe the future results will be. If FTR goes off on some completely different tangent, then all bets are off. As always, anything can happen. I have tried to reflect what I believe could happen with a reasonable projection of past demonstrated performance into the future. Based upon that, while some of the scenarios suggest that FTR will crash and burn, others suggest that FTR can manage the debt maturities sufficiently well to survive the valley of death and go forward into the future.

1.5% Revenue Decline: Both the 38.5% and the 40% margin cases at 1.5% quarterly revenue decline do not look good, suggesting a "crash and burn" point mid-2022. However, the 41.5% margin case looks arguably survivable with additional, temporary use of the revolver.

1.0% Revenue Decline: In this case, I do recognize a 1.2% revenue decline in the Q1'18 to be consistent; otherwise, in the remainder of the quarters, the revenue declines 1% per quarter. In the 38.5% margin case, the company again appears to "crash and burn"; on the other hand, at 41.5% margin, the company ends 2023 in a position of a sustainable enterprise with positive cash and a reduction of nearly $5B in debt. The "most probable" 40% margin case appears like the fulcrum on a "teeter totter", with the company potentially surviving or potentially "crashing and burning" depending upon other small changes in financial performance. Arguably, with the revolver, Frontier can survive and continue operating, but it does not look like it will have strengthened itself sufficiently even as it is probably not in reorganization at that point.

1% Revenue Decline, then Flat after 2020: Even with more revenue, the company appears to struggle for survival in the lower margin scenario. On the other hand, in both the 40% margin case and especially in the 41.5% margin case, the company appears to come out of the "valley of death" in a financially very strong position (with $1B in cash resources available to deal with future maturities).

Looking back at the table with the scenarios, a "fault line" appears to run from "southwest" (Case 7) through my "most probable" case (Case 5) to "northeast" (Case 3). If Frontier finds itself northwest of this fault line, they could be headed for trouble. On the other hand, if Frontier can work its performance to a point southeast of this line, then chances are high that it will not only survive the valley of death but move on to be a thriving enterprise.

What this analysis did NOT assume:

No assumptions of growth. FTR does not "have" to grow to survive. It would be nice, but it is not a necessity. No assumption of an increase in secured debt. The current cap on the level of secured debt is used. No assumption of any refinancing of senior unsecured debt. None. Absolutely zero. No benefits from deals, sales or whatever. No divergence from existing trends or a deux ex machina to suddenly salvage Frontier's future.

My Conclusions & Takeaways from this Analysis:

Frontier delivering an EBITDA margin with a 4 handle on it (i.e., 40% or better) will likely enable equity and bond investors alike to be successful. Failure to deliver that level of margin over time is likely to result in business failure. Frontier delivering a Revenue Decline number near 1%, better a zero handle (i.e., 0.something%) will likely enable equity and bond investors alike to be successful. Failure to deliver that slowed level of revenue decline is likely to result in business failure. A combination of both 1 and 2 would drive securities prices much higher. "Boogeyman" stories about impending bankruptcy are just that: stories to scare small children. Every scenario, even the very weakest one, shows substantial cash reserves into 2022, with divergence seen at that point. It would require massive deterioration from the weakest of these scenarios to move appreciably a time at which distress would actually occur. If you are short FTR waiting for a bankruptcy, I believe that you will be waiting a very long time. Without the dividend, of course, it is much more affordable to be short. The "big upside" is the impact of an estimated $6B in capex into Frontier between now and the end of 2023, added to the nearly $2B in capex since the CTF Acquisition. Other than a potential bend in the revenue curve to take the decline to 0% from 1% in one of the scenarios, no impact at all of this substantial investment (in relation to current assets) is taken into account in this analysis. What happens if we actually start generating some real returns on this investment in revenue improvement or margin improvement or both? The potential future of Frontier Communications does indeed hang in the balance. However, regardless of whether you think it will "crash and burn" or "thrive in the future", one upshot of this analysis is that this outcome will be determined in the future, not in the past, by relatively small changes in revenue, EBITDA and execution. This analysis incorporates in its scope changes that are not substantial; indeed, they could even be considered relatively modest changes. Yet, the different scenarios based upon these modest differences appear to lead to dramatically different outcomes. I see a lot of commentary about it being "obvious" that Frontier will either survive or die. After working through this analysis, I believe those on either side who think the answer is obvious just haven't studied the situation enough. One key conclusion is that it is NOT obvious what the ultimate answer will be. Either the equity will go to zero or it will go much higher. I stated that in "How Is the Market Valuing Frontier Communications Common Shares?" (found here) and repeat it here. In 2023, using the middle scenario of 1% revenue decline, FTR would be producing $2,718M in EBITDA (according to the model). At a EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.5, the EV has a value of $14,949M and debt of $12,821M of $2,128. On 104.1M shares, that values the equity at $20.44/share. Higher, but not that impressive, right? Of course, this assumes that the $6B in capex (nearly $60/share FTR) generates absolutely no return and has absolutely no impact upon future valuation. There is nothing added to valuation nor, after providing no returns, is any of it premised to be redirected to debt reduction (which is what I would do after years of no investment returns). That also assumes that Frontier finds absolutely no way to begin to bend the revenue curve enough to stop shrinking (but no growth). If Frontier just goes flat in 2020, with no growth ever, 2023 EBITDA is now $3,144M, now delivering an EV of $17,292, minus the same $12,821M of debt of $4,471, divided by 104.1 to deliver a per share value of $42.95/share, an approximately six-fold gain in six years. As I keep saying, it's zero or much higher.

I remain long FTRPR and PIY. I do not plan at this point to add to my FTRPR position, both because of the short time left in its lifetime as well as the size of this position relative to my total assets. I am looking to add PIY to my portfolio as both my income and pricing on this security allow.

(References include SEC filings from the last two years by Frontier Communications, found at their IR website here, especially the 4Q'17 SEC, as well as updates at Seeking Alpha (from a partner website) on the results of the recent refinancing, and my previous article, "Frontier Communications: What Does Q4 2017 Revenue and Earnings Tell Us?").

