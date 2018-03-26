Natural Gas Usage In The Electric Power Sector: What To Expect In April?

In our previous article, we explained why natural gas traders should care about the latest trends in the Electric Power sector and what indicators they should be monitoring. In this article, we would simply like to update you on the latest trends and show how key indicators have evolved so far.

LATEST OBSERVATIONS AND MARCH ESTIMATES

As you know, Electric Power sector is the primary consumer of natural gas in the United States. Its share in the annual demand structure is more than 30%, while its share in the injection season demand is close to 50% (see the charts below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest data indicates that the weight of the Electric Power in the natural gas market continues to grow. EIA has recently released its regular Electric Power Monthly Report. It shows that in January, the share of natural gas in net electricity generation has increased by 2.6 percentage points y-o-y (from 26.8% to 29.4% - see the chart below). It is the highest share of natural gas-fired generation for the month of January ever recorded. It is important for several reasons.

First, because total natural gas consumption in the United States in January was at least 13% higher than last year, the growing share of the Electric Power means that power burn is expanding faster than total consumption. Secondly, our calculations show that coal-to-gas switching jumped by no less than 40% y-o-y in January even as ng/coal spread declined by only 30%. On balance, these finding indicate that there are structural changes taking place in the Electric Power sector. Increasingly, more and more megawatts are being generated by burning natural gas.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to our calculations, Electric Power sector in the United States will consume some 800 bcf of natural gas in March (+17.0% y-o-y). Average NG/Coal spread will be around 0.40 cents per KWh (some 50% lower than a year ago), resulting in a very robust coal-to-gas-switching, which we estimate to be around 6.8 bcf per day, 8% more than in 2017.

APRIL OUTLOOK

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 2.3% y-o-y in April to 448.9 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 42.10% of total operating generation capacity in the United State. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will fall to just over 250 GW (23.6% of total capacity - see the chart below). However, the positive effect on gas usage in the Electric Power sector will be partly off-set by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind and solar capacity is expected to grow by 6.80% and 22.40% y-o-y, respectively. Still, total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in April this year is estimated to be positive at +7,000 MW of net gas-fired capacity.

*Net effect on gas usage from changes in generation capacity = natural gas additions + coal retirements – natural gas retirements – coal additions – nuclear additions – wind, hydro and solar additions + retirements of renewables and nuclear = (+7,000 MW of natural gas-fired generation).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Notice also that the share of "other renewables" (wind and solar) has already overtaken hydro and nuclear power. Previously, in an attempt to estimate the levels of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, analysts would look at the schedule of nuclear outages to try to figure out how many nuclear megawatts will be replaced by natural gas. They would also study the level of snowpack to estimate hydro inflows and eliminate it from total calculations.

Now, however, analysts must also study wind speeds and the levels of solar radiation since the influence of "other renewables" can no longer be ignored. In this regard, please note that out of 12 calendar months, April has historically been the strongest month for renewable power (see full ranking in the chart below).

Source: Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Coal and natural gas prices continue to move in the opposite directions (see the chart below). Indeed, NG-Coal spread is near record-lows and is pulling up the level of coal-to-gas switching. In this regard, it is important to remember that the fuel-switching curve has been getting stickier on the upside. In other words, today, a smaller negative change in NG-Coal spread will have a disproportionately higher positive effect on coal-to-gas switching than was the case before. This is due to a combination of structural and economic reasons, such as changing geographical distribution of operating coal and natural gas power plants and the cost of switching itself.

Source: CME Group, Energy Information Administration, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Therefore, the fuel substitution element in our consumption models yields some 7.0 bcf of daily coal-to-gas switching in April (almost 40% more than in 2017). However, the net effect on natural gas consumption should be smaller because there are other elements within the Electric Power natural gas consumption model, which have both positive and negative implications.

Electric Power natural gas consumption model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages – gas outages – hydro/wind/solar generation.

The net effect from from the latest trends in the Electric Power sector is bullish for natural gas prices, ceteris paribus. We estimate that total natural gas balance in April will contribute to the expansion of annual deficit at a rate of 6.7 bcf per day.

Total supply-demand balance in April = dry gas production (79.3 bcf/day) + imports (8.6 bcf/day) - consumption (77.4 bcf/day) - minus exports (9.9 bcf/day) = 0.6 bcf/day vs 7.3 bcf/day in April 2017. Please note that we update our forecast for all market variables on a daily basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.