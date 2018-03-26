Gilead: Did Biktarvy Kill The Sell Thesis?

Biktarvy, Kite and GILD's M&A prowess represent the future. They are not enough to kill the sell thesis. Sell GILD.

GILD may have beaten back the GSK threat but is sales and earnings continue to slide.

Source: poz.com

In February Gilead (GILD) received FDA approval for Biktarvy, a once daily single tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25mg, BIC/FTC/TAF), a once-daily single tablet regimen (NYSE:STR) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Biktarvy combines the novel, unboosted integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) bictegravir, with the demonstrated safety and efficacy profile of the Descovy® (FTC/TAF) dual nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (OTC:NRTI) backbone, and is the smallest INSTI-based triple-therapy STR available. Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults who have no antiretroviral treatment history or to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA <50 c/mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen for at least three months with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Biktarvy.



Descovy is already a blockbuster for Gilead. It is one of Gilead's next generation TAF-based regimens, generating $365 million in Q4 2017 revenue, up 45% Y/Y. Biktarvy could be Gilead's next blockbuster. Leerink Partners analyst George Porges estimates Biktarvy could generate peak sales of up to $10 billion, with $1 billion coming in 2018. Consensus estimates intimate peak sales are around $6 billion.

Can Biktarvy Beat Back GSK's Two-Drug HIV Combo?

Almost as important as being the next potential blockbuster Biktarvy could help beat back a potential threat from GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK). In 2017 I alerted investors to a two-drug combo from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Glaxo's HIV unit, ViiV Healthcare:

Glaxo wants to develop HIV therapies that meet that need. It believes the potency, safety and resistance barrier of dolutegravir and the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) rilpivirine make them ideal for a two-drug regimen.

A two-drug combo had the potential to measure up to three- and four-drug combos on efficacy with fewer side effects. I thought it could pose a challenge to Gildead's entire HIV franchise. ViiV's Juluca received FDA approval in Q4 2017, becoming the first complete treatment regimen containing only two drugs to treat HIV. Juluca could have punished Gilead's HIV franchise. However, Biktarvy's might beat back the Juluca threat:

Biktarvy has a bit of an advantage in the market duel: It's approved for adults who haven't had antiretroviral treatment at all or for those who have been virologically suppressed on an antiretroviral regimen for at least three months. Juluca's approved for adults who've been virologically suppressed for six months, with no history of treatment failure—but not for patients who've never taken antiretroviral meds.

The fact that Biktarvy is indicated for a larger pool of infecteds appears to provide certain advantages over Juluca. Now the question is whether Biktarvy will threaten Glaxo's HIV franchise, including Triumeq and Tivicay. Glaxo is suing Gilead for patent infringement pursuant to Biktarvy:

In its lawsuit, GSK claims that it developed a novel chemical “scaffolding” that’s key to the way this new generation of drugs works, and that it’s covered by the company’s ‘385 patent. Gilead’s R&D department knew of the patent and the journal coverage of it, and copied the structure in developing bictegravir, the complaint alleges.

Glaxo is asking for a jury trial and damages, but stopped short of attempting to block Biktarvy's launch.

What's Next For Gilead?

Biktarvy could not have come at a better time for Gilead. The company's top line growth has been falling for several quarters. Its blockbuster HCV franchise is in free fall, yet still represents over 20% of Gilead's total revenue.

In Q4 total revenue fell 9% sequentially while revenue from HCV was down over 30%. The HCV runway is in decline and sales are also getting hit by Abbvie's (ABBV) Mayvyret, which is indicated to treat genotypes 1-6. Abbvie generated Q4 2017 HCV revenue of $510 million, up sevenfold versus the year earlier period. GILD's HIV franchise generated $3.9 billion in revenue last quarter, up 3% sequentially. It is now 67% of total revenue, so future declines in HCV revenue should have less of an impact.

That said, Gilead's future is likely tied to the prospects for Kite and the company's M&A prowess. The $12 billion acquisition of Kite and its late stage treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma energized GILD bulls. Per Cowen up to 5,300 relapsed/refractory patients would be candidates to be treated by Kite's Yescarta. Gilead could potentially treat about 1,000 patients in 2018 and build a critical mass over time. 5,300 patients at a full price of $373,000 per regimen could generate about $2 billion in annual revenue. That would not fully-replace HCV revenue which has a run-rate of over $5 billion.



Gilead has a cash hoard of $36 billion that it could use for acquisitions. The company has a core competency in acquiring companies with late-stage drug pipelines. Financial markets could crater sans additional bank stimulus. This could potentially make a bevy of biotechnology companies cheaper, and more attractive acquisition targets. If financial markets continue to fall then certain biotech names could become willing sellers by the first half of 2019.



Conclusion

In addition to the revenue slide Gilead's Q4 EBITDA margin was 45%, down from 63% in Q3. Margins could continue to slide as the high-margin HCV business continues to erode. Biktarvy could be a blockbuster in waiting. I could become a buyer of GILD early next year financial markets fall far enough to create attractive M&A opportunities. For now GILD remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.