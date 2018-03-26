Ep. 63 - When Your Passion Becomes Your Full-Time Job With Mathieu Martin And Philippe Belanger, Espace MicroCaps

For this episode of Planet MicroCap Podcast, I spoke with Philippe Belanger and Mathieu Martin, the President and Vice-President of Espace MicroCaps. I have known both Philippe and Mathieu for a few years now, having interviewed Philippe on here back in 2016, and thought it was time to have both Philippe and Mathieu on the program to discuss their growth-value investing philosophy.

For those who don't know what Espace MicroCaps is, it is a website with the objective of sharing educational content on MicroCap investing and investment ideas with a focus almost exclusively on the Canadian MicroCap market. The goal for this episode is to understand Espace MicroCaps' team about the growth-value investing strategy, and how they were able to leverage a hobby and turn it into a full-time job.