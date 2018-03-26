Income Investor's Pullback Shopping List

Stocks are in correction territory, and money is flowing into bonds. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has dropped 7.2% since March 9th.

Over the same period, the 7-10 year US Treasury Bond fund has appreciated by 0.76%. Generally speaking, stocks have come down to where they are reasonably priced versus bonds, which is cause to be somewhat more optimistic about the former.

It's time to start carefully looking for solid income picks among the rubble. Here are some of the criteria that income investors should look for:

Part of a long-term, secular growth trend, or

Has an exceptional name brand in a defensive sector, and

Low leverage

As always, income investors should look for stocks that are

Valued reasonably or better and

Have a commitment to raise dividends

United Parcel Service (UPS) is an excellent buy on this dip. UPS checks the box of a company in a long-term, secular growth trend, has a solid balance sheet and a reliable brand name. Rising business-to-consumer e-commerce transactions are driving up package volumes, especially in the US. The market has punished UPS for struggling to estimate and keep up with that demand, but this is a good problem to have and is one I am confident they will ultimately solve.

Last year UPS managed to grow revenue by a strong 8%. Investors can expect similar revenue growth, as well as double-digit EPS growth, in 2018. UPS now yields a fantastic 3.6%, and that dividend is only 60% of earnings per share, so there's plenty of breathing room.

At this point UPS is a steal. It trades at 16.6 times earnings; a 14% discount to its ten year average valuation according to data from FAST Graphs. Investors can expect high single-digit dividend growth in 2018, continuing for as long as e-commerce continues to gain more and more share of the retail pie. If you believe e-commerce is a generational trend (and it is), get into UPS right now.

UK-based and Europe-heavy cellular carrier Vodafone Plc (VOD) is another name to consider here. It's not a secular grower like UPS is, but it does offer a high yield without being highly levered in debt. Plus, Europe's telecoms have not been ravaged by a price race like the US has, and European telecoms still require customers to pay for mobile data by the gigabit. If you want a high-yielder, Vodafone is the way to go.

Vodafone is cheap again, and based on its twelve-month trailing dividend to ADR shareholders, Vodafone yields a whole 6.2%. That yield beats AT&T, plus the competitive environment in Europe is much more favorable to the telecom carriers. Debt is just 2.8 times EBITDA, which is quite a low ratio for stocks that typically yield over 6% in dividends.

Going forward with this one I expect both earnings and revenue to grow by low single-digits. Demand for mobile data is growing, but at the same time, most European economies are quite weak, particularly in Italy and Spain. There's not going to be much growth from this one, but you will get a sustainable, high yield if that's what you are looking for.

Also, Clorox (CLX) is a buy right here. Clorox is probably my favorite consumer packaged goods company, mostly because it has done a good job modernizing its brands and has acquired a number of emergent brands such as Burt's Bees. Branded packaged goods have been having a tough time for awhile, as value-minded consumers have come to accept private label, store brands as roughly equivalent in quality. For this reason, volume and sales growth is difficult to come by, but Clorox managed to achieve 1% sales growth last year, and it expects 1%-3% organic sales growth this year.

Clorox has gotten hammered so far this year. Also, thanks to President Trump's tax reform, Clorox was able to increase its dividend a whole 14% this year. As a result of these two factors, shares now yield a 3.1%.

Clorox at a 3.1% yield is just terrific. It represents a defensive company in a defensive sector, with a great balance sheet and a yield that tops most medium-term investment grade bonds including Treasuries. Yet, for the three years previous to this one, Clorox has raised its dividend by 4% consecutively; something you'll never get with bonds. Clorox represents a superior low-risk investment here, with dividend growth that will outpace inflation. For this reason it is a 'buy.'

Conclusion

Stocks aren't a particularly great value here, but they are considerably better than they were a couple weeks ago. Enterprising income investors should go ahead and put some money to work here, but be careful and make sure to pick well-positioned, excellent businesses priced at a reasonable valuation. The three stocks above, I believe, fit the bill.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.