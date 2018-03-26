CBL Properties: Doomsday Postponed By Cash Influx

Secondary assets represent most of the country. High populated areas really do not occur all that often compared to secondary markets.

Mr. Market had this one down pat. More vacancies and lower rents would propel CBL Properties (CBL) into oblivion.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website March 25, 2018

The chart clearly demonstrates the disappointment of Mr. Market over the past year. As conditions seemingly deteriorated, the stock price dropped along the way. The march to reorganization and eventual liquidation appeared inevitable. Clearly a stock with the price shown above and the yield has no future at all.

But Christmas appeared to be an unexpected positive surprise for many retailers. That may have slowed the latest round of bankruptcy filings in the industry. Then came this announcement:

"CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) today announced that 2018 kicked off with strong January and February sales. Sales per square foot in CBL’s portfolio for reporting tenants under 10,000 square feet increased 5.6% for the two months ended February 28, 2018, putting it on-track to exceed the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) 2018 forecast for an increase in retail sales between 3.8% and 4.4%. According to the NRF, January sales increased 5.4% over 2017and February sales increased 4.4% over 2017."

That announcement was not supposed to be possible in the scenario predicted by Mr. Market. Afterall, CBL has less sales per square foot and therefore less favorable properties. The announcement above implies that leasing will also show favorable results as the year progresses. Most leases begin in the second half of the year. So a little foresight is needed here. But favorable sales imply, not necessarily follow, that leasing will exceed expectations.

So the company was a prime candidate to become a memory. However, sometimes the market forgets that companies like Simon Property Group (SPG) have a strategy to service on the top tier markets in highly populated centers. But there are far more low populated areas that needs servicing.

Source: Washington Prime Group Global Mizuho Investor Conference Presentation, December, 2017

The common wisdom (click on presentation) would have one believe that all malls service a homogeneous population group. However, the second and third tier malls service a different population group. Nearly two thirds of the country is not densely populated. Many of the "A" mall operators could care less about the small population centers.

But those centers represent their own profitability in a different set of circumstances. Many retailers, like Walmart (WMT) began in relatively small towns. Different population centers have different profitability parameters. Several retailers have strategies to expand in small towns because there is less competition to go with the lower costs.

Source: CBL Properties March, 2018, Investor Presentation

Clearly a company that has been successful with the square footage sales shown above will not overnight become unsuccessful solely because of those square footage sales. Comparing a company with these statistics to a mall operator in a densely populated area is like comparing apples to oranges. There is clearly a very different mall strategy in place here. It is a strategy that has worked for several years. Therefore, it is now time to see if a modification will enable the strategy to continue working in the future. The announcement about encourages the view that the modification will be successful. The announcement of the company's demise is extremely premature.

Sears (SHLD), Macy's (M), and JCPenny (JCP) have been around for a long time. Their demise does not mean that retailing as we know it is going away. Instead it is probably part of a natural pattern of new retail names growing to fill the need of a new generation while old names become memories. That has been happening in retail for a very long time. Change in retail has been the name of the game for decades.

Source: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. November 2017, Investor Presentation

Online shopping still represents a very small part of retail sales. Many traditional retailers are expanding into the online business to increase sales revenue. Yet the bears concentrate on that small online sales portion as if it is a dominate factor. Amazon (AMZN) is a part of those online sales. As a part of that small sales channel, Amazon is barely a blip on the retail radar. Yet the market cringes at the name of Amazon even though Amazon chose to purchase Whole Foods (a brick and mortar company). Amazon saw a need for a more traditional store to go with its online stores.

A far more likely explanation is that online sales are changing retail in general. Amazon may be big, but it is not the only factor. Convenience is probably the main factor. Purchasing online at home is very easy to do. Online constitutes a new sales channel just as catalogs were "the thing" decades ago. But there is still the yearn for most of us to go shopping at the store. Brick and mortar stores may have to change. But change has been a constant in retail for a long time. This online business is simply another change in a long line of retail strategy modifications for the future.

As a country we may end up needing less stores and less malls as a result. Or maybe those mall just need to change the needs that they meet.

Source: CBL Properties March, 2018, Investor Presentation

CBL Properties management appears to be doing exactly was is needed to make it to a very profitable future. The number of financially troubled tenants may be obscuring the view of Mr. Market to that great future. But that diversified future appears to be obtainable.

Source: CBL Properties March, 2018, Investor Presentation

Some key ratio appear to be in fairly conservative shape. There is debt due over the next few years, but management appears to have access to funding. Management took the preemptive step of decreasing the dividend so that enough cash would be available "just in case". Mr. Market rarely rewards thinking ahead though.

The announcement of the sales activity should begin to relieve the concerns of the market as the year progresses. Much of the tenant leasing will show in the second half of the year. But the robust sales in January and February bodes well for leasing activity this year. The extra leasing activity could portend extra costs in the first half of the year to get the leased spaced up to tenant specifications.

The company ended the year with 92% up its space leased. That number should increase given the favorable January and February numbers. The troubled tenants are not going anywhere. But company diversification and upgrading should lessen the effect of troubled retailers in the future. The surprisingly strong Christmas season probably means the financially troubled tenants will be around longer than expected. Vacancies from companies going out of business will slow from the rate last year.

Retail will inevitably have another downturn and corresponding vacancy rise as future tenants go out of business. But the company appears to have survived the worst of the latest retail bankruptcy cycle. As the latest upswing in leasing becomes more apparent to the market, a lot of old fears will fade away.

The announcement makes that extremely high distribution yield look far more secure than the market thinks. Even if the distribution needs to be cut one more time, that cut is already priced into the latest stock price. Any recovery should bring the restoration of the distribution cuts over time as well as some growth. As was noted the last time around, this stock is a good speculative holding for a recovery of mall leasing in general. Finances are good and the credit lines are adequate. A basket of well diversified CBL type stocks should treat an investor extremely well over the long term.

So much bad news is priced into the stock that it is hard to see what can go wrong from here. Instead, a rapid appreciation of the stock this year is far more likely as the market determines that doomsday has been postponed and could very likely be canceled as the recovery continues. A return to the pricing levels of years past is very likely but will take some time. Mr. Market needs time to leave the fears behind. A five year target of $20 seems reasonable for this stock.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long cbl.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.