Can Roku Surge On Lock-Up Expiry?

Roku (ROKU) has continued its downward trajectory since its Q4 earnings. While I have no problem with the company’s long-term prospects, it is nevertheless a fun exercise to speculate on the stock’s short-term movement; especially when the stock is heavily shorted going into the lock-up next week on Tuesday March 27th, 2018.

It would appear that the “crowd wisdom” is that Roku will fall as insiders will be tempted to sell. As the saying goes, there is no free lunch, the crowd’s expectation for shares to fall has driven the borrowing rate to triple digits before pulling back to 75%.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Despite the high cost of borrowing, short sellers are still piling on, as evidenced by the increase in shorted shares from 7,147,395 on February 15th to 9,946,474 on February 28th.

While the stock looks all but doomed according to short sellers, I think it’s worthwhile to examine the premise of a successful lock-up short. Such an opportunity can only be profitable if 1) the insiders doindeed sell and 2)there is less buying pressure from covering and other longs waiting for this obstacle to pass.

Is it a given that insiders will sell? I don’t think so. In 2012, it was reported that none of the three VCs sold or distributed shares of Yelp (YELP) after the lock-up expired. Shares subsequently rose 23% on the day of the lock-up expiry and eventually delivered a total return of 41% in fives days.

What I find more interesting is that it is virtually certain that shorted shares also represent buying pressure based on current borrowing rates. Obviously paying 75% interest on anything is not sustainable, so after the event passes, short sellers would have no choice but to cover, lest they are happy with paying the 75% interest rate.

So how would the stock be impacted if short sellers run for the exits? Illiquidity combined with forced buying will drive the stock sharply higher. Is Roku illiquid? The 30-day average daily volume is around 4.7 million, so based on the 10 million shares shorted at the end of February, the days-to-cover isn’t terrible at a little over 2 days. However, it’s important where the volume is coming from.

For the purpose of this discussion, we need to divide the investor base into two groups, long-term and short-term. Long-term investors typically buy and hold whereas short-term investors will trade in and out of positions rapidly. This means that typically long-term investors provide volume twice, when they accumulate and when they sell, whereas volume from short-term investors are constant. So where is Roku’s volume coming from? We will never know for sure, however, I think we can get a pretty good idea by looking at the stock’s float and the current ownership base.

I estimate that the existing float of the stock is 18 million, consisting of 9 million shares sold by the company during the IPO, 6.668 million shares sold by selling stockholders, and 2.35 million of additional shares that the underwriters likely obtained and sold after exercising their greenshoe option, as is the case in most IPOs. Using the most recent 13G filings, we know that several institutions have accumulated shares that would be a part of the float.

Source: SEC filings

I would categorize Lord, Abbett & Co., Fidelity, and Vanguard as long-term investors, meaning that the true float is something closer to 13 million. Of course, this number is purely an estimate as any of these companies could have sold or bought additional shares after their filings. Still, I think we can use this information as an acceptable proxy.

Of this 13 million float, 10 million were shorted as of February 28, 2018. Based on the sharp increase of borrowing rates since then, I wager that more than 10 million shares are currently short. As such, I believe that least 80% of the adjusted float is being shorted, meaning that if there is no significant selling pressure from insiders, short sellers will find very little liquidity, thus the forced covering will drive the stock sharply higher.

Source: benzinga.com

You may wonder, if there is such a limited float, how can the average volume of Roku be 4.7 million? The answer is that the same share can be traded multiple times a day. The high turnover does not necessarily indicate liquidity, especially when short-term investors are responsible for the volume in anticipation of some event, which in this case is the lock-up. For example, an existing short seller wishing to cover can act as the provider of liquidity for a new short seller by posting a bid, and this can occur multiple times in the same day, contributing to a higher volume. To be clear, I am not insinuating that only short-sellers are active in the stock, as bullish short-term investors can also cause the same phenomenon to occur through the same mechanism (e.g. posting a bid in the hope of the stock going higher, gets filled, but sells lower at a lower bid as the stock falls). However, considering the rising short interest and the general consensus that it’s a bad idea to buy ahead of a lock-up (meaning there are less buyers), I believe that it is more likely that the former happens more often than the latter.

If the recent negative price action is mostly driven by short sellers and we don’t see enough insiders sell, the illusion of liquidity for short sellers will evaporate. To borrow the words of Howard Marks:

There’s usually plenty of liquidity for those who want to sell things that are rising in price or buy things that are falling. That’s great news, since much of the time those are the right actions to take. But why is the liquidity plentiful? For the simple reason that most investors want to do just the opposite. The crowd takes great pleasure from buying things whose prices are rising, and they often become highly motivated to sell things that are falling… notwithstanding that those may be exactly the wrong things to do.

More plainly, I do not believe that the stock’s “plentiful” trading volume will be sufficient to prevent a short-squeeze.

Another Possibility

Stocks can go up, down, or sideways. It is possible that the borrowing rate falls as more shares are lent out, which would imply muted share price movement as both longs and shorts would keep their positions. While possible, I find the likelihood to be low as insiders will be unlikely to lend out their shares if they know that restricting the availability of the lending pool will almost certainly trigger a short squeeze.

Conclusion

Many investors see the upcoming lock-up as a tremendous headwind for the stock. However, I believe that shorting the stock ahead of the lockup is far from a sure thing. Even GoPro (GPRO), which many bearish investors believe are similar to Roku, rose 6% on the day of the lock-up expiry, and another 8% on the following day. This just shows you that even if a company’s fundamentals are rotten, the stock may still go up on technical buying pressure.

While I find this exercise interesting, I want to stress again that I believe that Roku’s long-term value will not be influenced no matter the outcome.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.