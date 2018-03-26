Monthly Dividend Stocks: Consistent Dividend Payers That Pay You Every Month (Video)

A solution to this problem is investing a portion of your portfolio in stocks that pay dividends every month.

One barrier to this goal is that most dividend-paying stocks deliver their distribution on a quarterly basis. Imagine for a moment if your employer only paid you once per quarter – budgeting would become much more difficult!

One (complicated) solution to this problem is to construct your portfolio so that a roughly equal amount of dividend income is received each month.

This will be high maintenance, though, as some months’ dividends will increase faster than others (since different companies pay dividends in different quarters, and each company will increase its dividend at a different pace). Thus, periodic re-balancing will be necessary if this ‘solution’ is implemented.

A much better way to solve this problem is to invest in stocks that pay monthly dividends. Unfortunately, there are not many monthly dividend stocks, but we have compiled them in the video below:

