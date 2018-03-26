ITA: Is Its Risk Underpriced?

I found that there was a rare hedge available that had a negative cost and offered more than 3x as much upside potential as downside.

This time I did the same for ITA, which has Boeing as its largest component.

Boeing is ITA's largest component (Credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Boeing Versus ITA

Earlier this month (Tariff Protection For Boeing), I wrote that tariff war concerns were probably over done, but I presented a couple of hedges for Boeing (BA) in case I was wrong. Since then, there have been more warnings from China targeting Boeing specifically, along with Intel (INTC). This may be of interest to shareholders of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA), as Boeing is its largest component, as you can see in the screen capture from iShares below.



What may also be of interest to ITA longs is a way to effectively get paid to hedge it while having 3 times as much upside potential as downside potential. I'll post that hedge below, and, to show how unusual it is, I'll let you see what happens when you try to hedge Boeing the same way.

A Relatively Rare Put Hedge

Pretty much every stock and exchange traded product with options traded on it in the U.S. appears in Portfolio Armor's universe. There were more than 4,500 securities in that universe as of Friday's close, but only 942 of them could be hedged against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with optimal, or least expensive, puts (in order for there to be optimal puts available on a security against a >9% decline, the cost of those puts has to be less than 9% of position value), as you can see in the 1st screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

The number you could hedge with optimal puts against a >6% decline was even fewer, 208:

So, given the market action last week, and the trade war warnings, I was surprised to see that it was possible to hedge ITA against a >6% decline with optimal puts (the screen captures below are from the not-yet-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

As you can see above, the cost there was $9,100, or 5.49% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

By way of comparison, if you tried to hedge Boeing the same way, you would have gotten the error message below, because, like 4,300+ other names on Friday, it was too expensive to hedge against such a small decline.

And A Rare Collar Hedge

It was possible to hedge Boeing against a decline that small if you were willing to cap your potential upside with an optimal collar, as in the one below, which was capped at 15%.

You can see above that the cost of the put leg was greater than 6% of position value, at 8.88%, but as you can see below, the income from short call leg was 3.41% of position value.

So the net cost was under 6% at 5.47% of position value.

So, your best case scenario if you were hedged this way, net of hedging cost, would be an upside of (15% - 5.47%) = 9.53%, and a downside of 6%.

Compare that to this optimal collar on ITA with the same parameters (except for a slightly longer time to expiration, due to its options calendar).

The cost of the put leg is the same as the optimal puts on ITA above: $9,100, or 5.49% of position value. But the income generated from selling the call leg was more: $15,000, or 9.05% of position value.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $5,900, or 3.56% of position value, when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

A Rare Ratio Of Upside Potential To Downside Potential

Your worst case scenario with that optimal collar on ITA was a drawdown of 6%. To figure out the best case scenario, we need to subtract the hedging cost from the upside cap, like we did with Boeing, except, in this case, the hedging cost was negative. So we get 15% - (-3.56%) = (15% + 3.56%) = 18.56%.

So your possible upside here was more than 3x your possible downside -- that's not something you see every day. Might be worth trying to take advantage of this if you're long ITA, if the bid and ask prices are still in this range this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.