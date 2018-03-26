Qualcomm Is Dazed And Confused After The Broadcom Debacle

Source: ZDNET

Qualcomm (QCOM) has dominated the financial news cycle over the past few months. President Trump blocked Broadcom's (AVGO) attempt to acquired the company due to national security concerns and on the potential China could overtake the U.S. in critical 5G technology. Over the past month the stock has gyrated; it was as high at $68 at the end of February, but appears to have settled in the mid-$50 range. Here is my take on the company going forward.

Stagnant Revenue Growth And Sliding Margins

Qualcomm's Q4 revenue was of $6.1 billion was up only 1% Y/Y. Equipment revenue was up 14% Y/Y while licensing fees fell 27%. Qualcomm is under siege for its seeming excessive licensing fees. China and South Korea have fined the company for antitrust violations pursuant to licensing fees. Earlier this year the EU fined Qualcomm over $1 billion for paying Apple (AAPL) exclusivity to shut out Intel (INTC) chips. Apple, one of its largest clients, also sued the company for what so-called excessive licensing fees.



After all the smoke has cleared Qualcomm's licensing fees have declined rapidly.

The decline has ravaged the company's bottom line. In Q1 Qualcomm's EBIT margin for QCT (equipment) and QTL (licensing) were 21% and 68% respectively. In the year earlier period QTL had an EBIT margin of 85%; the company's blended margin was 38% versus 31% in the current quarter. On a dollar basis Qualcomm's EBIT fell 18% Y/Y, outstripping the 1% decline in total revenue.

Will NXP Provide A New Narrative?

In Q4 2016 Qualcomm announced a definitive agreement to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NXP) for an estimated $38 billion. NXP is a leader in high-performance, mixed-signal semiconductor electronics in automobile, broad-based microcontrollers, secure identification, network processing and RF power products. The acquisition is subject to receipt of regulatory clearance, including the tender of at least 80% of NXP's outstanding shares.



I understand that Qualcomm has garnered approval in Europe and Korea, but China's regulatory authorities have not approved the deal. Market chatter suggests China is seeking more protections for local companies before approving the transaction. NXP is key to Qualcomm's attempt to diversify its revenue into autos, IoT and security.

Qualcomm has an enterprise value of over 25x EBITDA, which likely reflects the fact it was a recent takeover target of Broadcom and the market may not have fully-priced in its sharp decline in operating income. NXP trades at nearly 15x EBITDA - nearly half Qualcomm's trading multiple.

Before assuming NXP is cheap one must examine the details. Its Q4 revenue of $2.5 billion was only up 1% Y/Y. EBITDA of $760 million grew about 7% Y/Y on an improvement in gross margins.

When the deal was announced in late 2016 it may have looked like NXP had the potential to jump start Qualcomm's growth. I doubt if that is still the case. It would diversify revenue but could make the combined entity a large, slow-growth company that could potentially become a dividend yield play if Qualcomm was willing to share more of its cash with investors. Secondly, I believe NXP could be vulnerable to a slowing glowing economy, particularly with its chips sold into automobiles. Slowing auto sales could create headwinds for NXP, and its potential partnering arrangement with Qualcomm.

Conclusion

Standalone Qualcomm's operating income is in decline due to lower licensing fees. Its proposed deal with NXP could give it exposure to another no-growth company. Either way QCOM is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.