Why Won't GE Stock Stop Falling?

In February, after months of decline in the stock market, shares of General Electric Company (GE) looked as if it would find support at $14 a share and climb steadily from there. Yet getting the stock price back at $18 - $20 will have to wait. Last week’s nearly 6 percent drop in the S&P 500 (SPY) pulled GE shares lower. When the company is worth nearly $5 a share in cash and has a book value higher than that at $7.40 a share, why is GE still falling?

Undervaluation Ignored

Market participants become excessively irrational when their emotions are dominated by fear. Last week’s selling hurt conglomerates in a big way. 3M (MMM) fell 9.2 percent, diversified machinery supplier Illinois Tool Works (ITW) fell 8.2 percent, and Honeywell International (HON) fell 5.6 percent. The selling in these already undervalued companies is troubling for GE. Honeywell trades at 16.4 times forward P/E while 3M, already down 17 percent from yearly highs, is now valued at 19 times forward earnings. Both companies have a better debt/equity profile and fewer uncertainties in its future compared to GE.

GE data by YCharts

At a forward P/E of 12.3 times for GE, markets are not assigning much value in the management’s ability to turn the company around. On the flip side, the steep discount in the stock gives value investors a massive margin of safety. That discount will only close on one major condition: that the company improve its debt profile and reports organic growth from some of its major divisions.

Analysts have not yet given up on General Electric. From the nine analysts covering the company, the average EPS estimate is $0.90 for the next fiscal year. This year’s earnings are already a washout, since the company will report a big loss. Should GE successfully restore positive earnings next year, it would imply that the stock is at or will get to a bottom sometime this year.

Source: simplywall.st

25 Percent Upside

In the near-term, it is too early to say that GE is undervalued by at least 25 percent, through a sum of the parts analysis. If GE were to sell itself through a break-up, shareholder value would fall, not go up. Management is better off paying consultants and turnaround specialists to turn underperforming units around. At present, the company has no excuse for losing out to foreign competitors in its medical equipment business. Its turbine engine is world-class and will have an even better reputation after its biggest engine in the world, the GE9X, took flight in on March 14. It already has 700 GE9Xs on order, with Boeing (BA) set to get two of the engines for the 777X later this year.

At a list price of $44 million per engine, GE is sitting on a backlog of $31.1 billion worth of engine orders. With the way GE stock is trading, investors will only widen the discount on the price/sales ratio.

Near-term Headwinds

The SEC’s investigation into GE’s accounting practices is the biggest headwind pulling the stock lower. If the SEC finds no wrong-doing or if GE settles with the SEC and agrees to fine-tune its accounting methods, the uncertainties on GE’s books will end. That moment could mark an end to the downturn in its stock.

Fair Value Estimate

Using the Earnings Power Value model from finbox.io, assume GE’s normalized EBIT margin is in the range of 8 percent and 19 percent, GE’s stock has a fair value of $15.20.

Source: finbox.io (click on the link to change assumptions)

Using the 5-Year DCF Revenue Exit model to estimate GE’s fair value, assume revenue grows just 1 percent in the next two years and is flat through to FY 2022.

Source: 5Y DCF Revenue Exit on finbox.io.

At a discount rate in the range of 8 percent to 10 percent, GE’s stock has a fair value in the range of $10.80 - $27.07, with a mid-point fair value of $16.22.

Takeaway

The stock market froth that once lifted equity valuations higher is subsiding. Higher interest rates, with five increases in the next two years expected, plus trade war risks, will create a very attractive entry point for shares of General Electric. Fear and pessimism are approaching its maximum levels but it is not there yet at the peak. So investors who start a position in GE at these levels will get rewarded if management does its job and fixes the company’s core businesses.

