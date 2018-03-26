Canadian E&P Companies: Spring Has Arrived

"The proper response lies in contrarian behavior: buy when they hate 'em, and sell when they love 'em." - Howard Marks "All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident." - Arthur Schopenhauer

Doomed, or is it?

The Canadian stock market, if measured by the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), has underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPY) since the latter part of 2014 (Fig. 1). Much of this underperformance can be attributed to the oil crash because the Toronto Stock Exchange is known to be heavily weighted on natural resources listings, of which the energy stocks dominate. The oil stocks are so depressing that some investors even switched from oil to cannabis to chase returns, e.g. here.

Fig. 1. A comparison of iShares MSCI Canada ETF and S&P 500 Index. Source.

Understandably, the financial media does not have charitable words to say about the Canadian oil industry. For example, on August 20, 2017, the popular online media oilprice.com ran a front-page piece entitled "Canada's Oil Industry Doomed If Prices Fall Lower" (see here). The oil price, ironically, has been on a tear since the publication of that article (Fig. 2). Unfortunately, the Canadian oil sector as represented by the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TSX) remained in limbo (Fig. 3).

Fig. 2. The price of WTI. Source.

Fig. 3. The chart of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (XEG.TSX). Source.

I cover the following Canadian names at The Natural Resources Hub at this point in time:

Raging River Exploration, Inc. (RRX.TSX) (OTC:RRENF) (see here);

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (BXE) (see here, and here);

Granite Oil Corp. (GXO.TSX) (OTCQX:GXOCF) (see here);

Eagle Energy, Inc. (EGL.TSX) (OTC:EGRGF) (see here, here, and here);

RNC Minerals Corp. (RNX.TSX) (OTCQX:RNKLF) (see here and here);

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. (KBLT.TSX) (OTC:CBLLF) (see here and here).

However, I must say, except for the mineral mining companies, the performance of the oil names has not been heartening up to this point.

What is going on with the energy sector up north?

To begin with, the business investment environment in Canada over the past five years has deteriorated, according to a survey conducted in 2017 by the Business Council of Canada. The most frequently cited reasons were an uncompetitive tax system, unwieldy and uncertain regulatory processes, and increasing costs of doing business, such as the costs of labor, utilities, and transportation. The surveyed business leaders urged the Canadian governments to reduce the regulatory burden, introduce more certainty into regulatory approval processes, improve Canada's global tax competitiveness, and invest in infrastructure (see here).

Talking about infrastructure, a rising oil production has overwhelmed Canada's pipeline network, resulting in the highest differential between the Western Canadian Select oil price and the U.S. benchmark WTI in four years. As the producers struggle to transport their crude oil to the market, some resort to crude shipment by railroads, while many others, including Cenovus Energy, Inc. (CVE) (see here), have had to cut production.

Unfortunately, there seems to be no quick fix in sight for the pipeline bottleneck. All three major proposed oil trunklines for oil export are stymied by environmentalists and/or politicians, including the Trans Mountain expansion of Kinder Morgan (KMI), the Line 3 replacement of Enbridge (ENB), and the Keystone XL of TransCanada (TRP). Going forward, a further increase in oil production will make the quagmire even worse.

No wonder glaring headlines such as "Are Canada's Top Oil Stocks Doomed?" started to appear on financial media in the last few days (see here).

In such a depressing state, it is easy for the investing multitude to pick up any factoid and spin it out of proportion to rationalize its sentiment. For example, a simple report of "Canada Weekly Rig Count Down 58 to 161" (see here) was misinterpreted by some of the social media crowd as another sign of a collapsing Canadian upstream industry. None of those social media commentators care that the apparent sharp fall of the drilling rig count is nothing more than a seasonal phenomenon that has been going on for as long as the history of oil exploitation in the Canadian Rockies (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Canadian rig count. Source.

Thus Spoke the Moderate Contrarian

As a moderate contrarian, I venture to take an anti-cue from the afore-mentioned doomsday prophecy and submit to you that it is probably time to consider being long the Canadian E&P sector.

Always a student of evolving opinions, I like to watch an idea to start as heresy, to be ridiculed and opposed to before being gradually picked up by the multitude, and to end as a dogma. A moderate contrarian accepts a rational heresy, rides the trend as it is becoming self-evident, and discards a dogma.

That the Canadian E&P sector is ripe for picking may sound like a heresy now, but I do see some initial signs of good things to come. Now that much of the negative news has been priced in, I think the idea is going to be accepted by more and more in the industry. Below, I shall explain why I think so.

The pipeline impasse will pass

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said the government stands by its approval of Trans Mountain (see here):

"The government of Canada, as this process plays through, will be absolutely alert to any attempts to delay this project. If there is an attempt by any government to infringe on federal jurisdiction in the national interest, then the government of Canada will intervene."

Kinder Morgan has been seeking legal backing in form of a declaration from the National Energy Board, aka, NEB, that the provincial regulations violate federal jurisdiction. In the case of the City of Burnaby, which attempted to use municipal bylaws to withhold permits for preparatory work on the pipeline expansion, Kinder Morgan was successful in getting the NEB ruling. The federal government can instruct the Attorney General of Canada to commence an action in British Columbia Supreme Court for a declaration that the B.C. government-proposed regulations are unconstitutional or it can just call upon the so-called section 90 of the Constitution Act and disallow the regulations (see here).

Therefore, if the law eventually prevails and if Kinder Morgan sticks to its guns, the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline is surer than what the news made it be, in spite of the environmentalist protests and inter-provincial political brouhaha.

Currently, Kinder Morgan is focusing on route hearings and advancing the permitting process; it indicates that the project will not be moving towards broader construction activities until it receives greater clarity and certainty on permitting, approvals and judicial reviews (see here).

I believe the investing mass may soon become tired of the negative publicity of the Trans Mountain pipeline as it did in the case of the Keystone XL, thus removing short-term headwinds blowing against the Canadian E&P concerns.

A wave of transactions just around the corner

There is a long list of Wall Street hedge funds that saw a grossly undervalued Canadian E&P concern, bought a large stake in it, advocated for strategic changes, but eventually bowed out with a broken heart. Take Bellatrix, which, as I enumerated here, counted Orange Capital (see here), Baupost Group of Seth Klarman (see here), and Oaktree Capital Management of Howard Marks (see here) - all titans on Wall Street - among its unhappy investors. Watching the ongoing bitter fight between Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) and FrontFour Capital Group LLC (see here, here, here, and here) is like a rendezvous all over again of what happened between Bellatrix and Orange Capital. It has never been a beautiful sight to watch the activist investors and company CEOs who protect their so-well-paid jobs trading insults.

However, activist investor lobbying is one thing; the insiders wanting a change is another. It is refreshing to observe the boards of directors of a series of Canadian E&P companies actually push for changes.

On March 5, 2018, Raging River Exploration announced that its Board of Directors, unsatisfied of the share undervaluation, had started a formal process to initiate a "strategic repositioning of the company in an effort to enhance shareholder value". The alternatives being considered under the advice of GMP FirstEnergy and National Bank Financial, Inc. include but are not limited to a merger, corporate sale, corporate restructuring, the sale of select assets, the purchase of assets, or any combination of the potential alternatives (see here).

Two days later, on March 7, 2018, Cona Resources Ltd. (CONA.TSX) (OTC:NBZZF) announced receipt of a proposal from 67%-shareholding Waterous Energy Fund to take the company private at C$2.55 per common share, representing a 31% premium over Cona's 20-day volume weighted average price of $1.94 as of March 6, 2018 (Fig. 5) (see here).

Fig. 5. The stock chart of CONA.TO. Source.

On March 20, 2018, Eagle Energy retained Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to advise the board of directors in an evaluation of "all transaction alternatives". The company said (see here):

"While all transaction alternatives will be evaluated, the Board and management are encouraged by the potential for the North Texas assets to deliver attractive returns to Eagle with continued development."

On March 20, 2018, Granite Oil announced that its board of directors, believing that the current stock price does not adequately reflect the underlying value of its successful EOR project, has initiated "a formal process to review potential strategic alternatives available to the company in an effort to enhance shareholder value." The appointed special committee, advised by Cormark Securities, Inc. and National Bank Financial, Inc., will undertake a broad review of potential alternatives including but being not limited to a business combination (a sale or merger), a sale or joint venture involving all or a portion of the assets, a recapitalization, or the purchase of assets (see here).

These announcements and presumably more to come may foretell a forthcoming wave of deals. The mergers, acquisitions, and privatization transactions resultant from these strategic reviews will help establish new, most likely higher, pricing benchmarks, which will, in turn, stoke the interest of investors in the rest of the Canadian oil patch, thus leading to widespread revaluation to the upside. This is why I think the Canadian E&P space may be at the inflection point of a substantial uptrend.

If you are still looking for a surer harbinger of a good time to come, here is another one. The Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Race is long seen as a bellwether for the health of the Canadian oilpatch. Well, this year, the proceeds from the Calgary Stampede chuckwagon canvas auction rose by some 33%, from C$2.4 million a year ago to C$3.2 million, suggesting that optimism in the oil and gas sector is returning to the Canadian oil town (see here).

The Spice of Life

For those whose curiosity has been piqued, pickiness is advised. This is because the Canadian E&P sector includes a smorgasbord of operators, no less colorful than those in the U.S.

There are the so-called Canadian majors, namely Suncor (SU), Imperial Oil (IMO), Cenovus, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ), and Encana (ECA). Suncor, Cenovus, and Imperial Oil are integrated energy companies, while Canadian Natural Resources and Encana are actually large independent oil companies. Their varying performance in the stock market is illustrated in Fig. 6.

Fig. 6. A comparison of the Canadian major oil companies. Source.

Then, there are the exploration and production companies of relatively small but nonetheless varying sizes. Some of them pursue growth, e.g., Yangarra Resources (YGR.TSX) (OTCPK:YGRAF), while others distribute monthly dividends, e.g., Granite Oil. The stock performance of these medium-sized to small E&P concerns range from wild success, as exemplified the 600% return in the past two years boasted by Yangarra, via strong hold-outs like Gear Energy (GXE.TSX) (OTCPK:GENGF), which was up 50% in the last two years, to plenty of dogs, e.g., Bellatrix (Fig. 7).

Even some of the dogs began to show signs of life lately. For example, Granite Oil and Tourmaline (TOU.TSX) (OTCPK:TRMLF) have had an impressive run since early February 2018; so have Crescent Point (CPG) and Raging River since the beginning of March. Even InPlay (IPO.TSX) (OTCQX:IPOOF) seems to be stabilizing (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. A comparison of stock performance. Source.

The range of stock performance largely reflects the difference in business fundamentals of the companies behind the stocks.

Firstly, these companies have different portfolios of assets that belong to different petroleum plays. The main shale plays in the West Canadian Sedimentary Basin include Duvernay, Montney, and Cardium (Fig. 8), the economic attractiveness of which differs although it is generally in line with the U.S. shale plays (Fig. 9).

Another key differentiator is whether the asset portfolio of a company is liquids-prone, gassy, or oilsands, which dictates the cost structure, growth potential, and economic attractiveness of the asset portfolio to a large extent (Table 1).

Fig. 8. A schematic stratigraphy of the West Canadian Sedimentary Basin showing the main plays. Source.

Fig. 9. The break-even oil prices for Canadian and U.S. shale plays. Source.

Additionally, these companies deliver vastly different profiles of growth in reserves and production, whether they are constrained by the available liquidity or due to their chosen strategic focus, i.e., the pursuit of growth or distribution of dividends (Table 1).

Table 1. A summary of growth metrics of select Canadian E&P companies. Source: Suncor, here and here; Canadian Natural Resources, here and here; Imperial Oil, here; Encana, here; Cenovus, here and here; Granite, here and here; Tourmaline, here; Crescent Point, here; Raging River, here; InPlay, here; Gear, here; Bellatrix, here; Yangarra, here.

It is the investor's responsibility to pick a specific Canadian E&P name and ride it toward his investment end. Such a stock picking should incorporate the following factors:

Firstly, the profitability of an oil company is determined by its unit costs per boe of production and its growth potential.

Secondly, how well the management shepherds the asset portfolio toward a low cost structure and high growth has a great impact on the investors' rate of return.

Thirdly, it is of equal importance that the management is incentivized to create value for and to reward the shareholders. It is preferable for the executives to have considerable skin in the game.

Lastly, it is up to the investors to decide the entry price to secure an adequate expectant rate of return.

At The Natural Resources Hub, I integrate all of these factors to generate an in-depth understanding of the company, in hope of deriving a quantitative valuation-based, actionable investment thesis. Nonetheless, as a broad-brush conclusion, I believe that the Canadian E&P space offers a rich selection of investment targets for the investors to pick and that the time is ripe for such stock picking.

Investor Takeaways

A number of negative developments conspired to cause the recent underperformance of the Canadian E&P stocks. Although the financial media still treat these companies as lepers, the contrarian in me sees some inchoate signs of life in them.

One after another E&P concern initiated a review of strategic alternatives to drive the stock prices, which heralds a forthcoming wave of M&A and privatization, which will help establish new, most likely higher, pricing benchmarks, which may eventually lead to widespread revaluation to the upside. I, therefore, think that the Canadian E&P space is at the inflection point of reversal and that it is time for us to pick promising names from the Canadian E&P sector.

To investors, the risk is rife in the oil patch up north. It is still uncertain whether and when the export-bound pipeline capacity will be built up to match the growing production, although I believe the companies in advantageous positions will be able to adjust to the adversity. Even though the great variety of Canadian oil companies provide the investors with a rich selection, there are value traps hidden among them. It is a challenge to pick the right company with a proper risk-reward profile that offers an adequate expectant rate of return.

However, I think it is appropriate to conclude the article with the following advice quipped by Warren Buffett:

"The future is never clear; you pay a very high price in the stock market for a cheery consensus. Uncertainty actually is the friend of the buyer of long-term values."

