Wells Fargo: Long-Term Buy

Wells Fargo (WFC) has underperformed US regional banks by nearly 20% over the last year, and the likes of its large cap. peers Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM).

Source: Bloomberg

However, EPS forecasts have not been marked back by as much as the stock has fallen in price, leaving WFC on comparatively cheap multiples. This stock has completed a traumatic journey from premium to discount status.

The rolling two year forward PE is less than 9x EPS, which is stunning in the context of the valuation range for this stock over the last five years. It hit a lower level, briefly, in 2016 during the panic sell of in which the entire bank sector became egregiously cheap.

Source: Bloomberg, FIG Ideas

Early 2016 was a great buying opportunity, a rare bird indeed. What about the current level?

Although the whole sector has just fallen sharply in protest of President Donald Trump's approach to trade policy, which has impacted growth and rate perceptions as well as the dollar, WFC had underperformed for company specific reasons such as (1) the retail accounts scandal, which has led to a Fed cap on its asset growth and a Federal probe into sales practices in its wealth management unit and (2) poor revenue growth and a worsening efficiency ratio through 2017.

The second of these is generally poorly understood, with most retail investors focusing on the ugly headlines of the accounts scandal. Below, we see that WFC's cost growth has repeatedly outstripped its revenue growth.

Source: Company Data, FIG Ideas

This has resulted in a big impact on operating margin with the efficiency ratio (operating costs/operating revenue) rising to 64% in 4Q'17 vs. 60% in 4Q '16 and 57.5% in 4Q'15 .

Still, investors will take note of the fact that this stock is now ranking 2nd in a PE comparison of the top ten US banks by market cap. and 5th in terms of consensus expected EPS growth

Source: Bloomberg and FIG Ideas

What will change and when?

When you see value like this emerge in a previously premium rated stock you need to ask a number of questions. Important among these are how it got there and the natural follow up is how it will move away from this position. The client related matters are of course deeply serious, but it is fair to bet they will not go on for ever. The Fed's asset cap seems to this analyst to be an incentive to sort out customer practices at WFC and is not a long term restraint, while the probe into the wealth management division may cause disruption, it will again result in a finite situation if malfeasance is found. And the deterioration in WFC's operating margin last year was due to branch network and systems re-engineering.

This is important because it is likely to be a more immediate source of good news than the customer clean up.

Source: Company Data

It is here that the sell side consensus more or less has to factor in a fundamental improvement for WFC. It has operated at better efficiency before, and operating leverage wins have been achievable across banks of all asset sizes ranges in the sector in the last three years.

If we took $4bn out of the core operating costs of WFC from 2017, it would improve the efficiency ratio of the business from 61% to 57% on a full year basis, which translates into about 10% higher pre-tax operating income. This assumes zero revenue growth at WFC. As we see in the chart below, non interest revenue did dip seriously in 4Q16 (which was due to a step change in mortgage fees) but since then has been stable.

I would also expect higher interest rates modestly to lift net interest income, so the flat revenue expectation is probably conservative, albeit mildly.

Conclusion

Just as the stretched out nature of the customer related issues at WFC has been hard to forecast, it remains very difficult if not unreasonable to see no end at all to WFC's difficulties, while its P&L should look better from an operating leverage perspective in 2018 and the stock has become very cheap in its peer group. Long term investors will be interested at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.