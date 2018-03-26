Facebook Cannot Be Trusted Again

The risk is that when the public starts to fully understand the scope of the problems and the inadequacy of Facebook's reaction, trust will erode.

Facebook has displayed an extremely cavalier attitude towards data privacy even when the negative effects of these have become blatantly obvious.

Facebook combines a 2.2 billion-person community with extraordinarily potent tech to microtarget. There is no reason this doesn't work for other use cases.

There are likely many more Cambridge Analyticas, as it was very easy to get hold of Facebook data. The genie isn't likely to get back into the bottle.

While it recently filled headlines, nothing about the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal is actually new.

Facebook (FB) combines the largest user base (2.2B) with extremely powerful targeting technology, providing advertisers with a near-unbeatable value proposition. Consider the following, from The Guardian (our emphasis):

Online ad campaigns created by academics in Britain and the US have targeted millions of people based on psychological traits perceived from a single “like” on Facebook – demonstrating, they say, the effect of “mass psychological persuasion”. More than 3.5 million people, mostly women in the UK aged 18-40, were shown online adverts tailored to their personality type after researchers found that specific Facebook likes reflected different psychological characteristics. The bespoke campaigns boosted clicks on ads for beauty products and gaming apps by up to 40% and sales by as much as 50% compared with untargeted adverts, according to the researchers, who did not benefit financially from the campaigns.

Here is Sandra Matz, a computational social scientist at Columbia Business School in New York City on another experiment (our emphasis):

“I was surprised that we got the effect with so little information,” said Matz. “We don’t know that much about people, and yet it still has a pretty big effect. You can imagine if you were using the full Facebook profile to make individual level predictions about people’s personalities, the effects would be even bigger.”

And this is by no means the only research showing the effectiveness of ads targeted with the use of psychological profiling. It's actually not a terribly new insight:

But five years ago psychology researchers showed that far more complex traits could be deduced from patterns invisible to a human observer scanning through profiles. Just a few apparently random “likes” could form the basis for disturbingly complex character assessments... When users liked “curly fries” and Sephora cosmetics, this was said to give clues to intelligence; Hello Kitty likes indicated political views; “Being confused after waking up from naps” was linked to sexuality. These were just some of the unexpected but consistent correlations noted in a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal in 2013.

And of course here is the ultimate proof that it works: companies are willing to pay for it. From Business Insider (our emphasis):

The 10 leading ad-selling companies accounted for 73% of total revenues in Q4 2016, according to the report. So who are these 10 companies that grab the largest share of these revenues? The report didn't say. But analysts for the Pivotal Research Group, cited by Reuters, reported the only two names that really matter: Facebook and Google. In terms of the industry growth, so in terms of the 22% or $12.9 billion year-over-year increase in total internet advertising revenue, Facebook and Google together grabbed 99% of the growth! They're sitting at the sweet spot. Everyone else is fighting for crumbs.

Marketing people cannot ignore it:

"I wouldn't say they are foolproof, but they are fairly impervious to almost anything," Kyle Bunch, managing director of social at R/GA Austin, told Business Insider. "They have managed to build a remarkably effective advertising engine, and it is difficult for any marketer to cut that off from their marketing mix." ... "Most marketers are looking at the closed loop data — they know exactly how much Facebook is driving in terms of actual sales," he said. "Where are you going to make that up if you drop Facebook? Google? That’s probably the only other alternative." ... "Facebook is a great persuasion tool, period," an ad agency holding company executive, said on the condition of anonymity. "Whether you’re trying to influence people to vote a certain way or you’re selling a product, Facebook works at scale."

It's no secret what's making it so effective; combine over 2 billion users, voluntary providing the most detailed personal data about themselves, with the targeting algorithms and technology, and you have a near-unbeatable marketing machine.

Here is some rough idea what knowledge can be extracted from your Facebook likes, from Business Insider:

Advertisers can become rather creepy, from MarketWatch:

The company carried out research on the psychological states of teenagers and found "moments when young people need a confidence boost" that could be used for advertisers, The Australian newspaper reported last month.

It's not just the likes; it is really amazing what data Facebook collects about its users, even when they're not on Facebook, even after they delete their Facebook account. Share Lab tried to make an inventory, which you can read here. It is truly astounding (our emphasis):

"We mapped likes, shares, search, update status, adding photos, friends, names, everything our devices are saying about us, all the permissions we are giving to Facebook via apps, such as phone status, wifi connection and the ability to record audio." All of this research provided only a fraction of the full picture. So the team looked into Facebook's acquisitions, and scoured its myriad patent filings. The results were astonishing. One map shows how everything - from the links we post on Facebook, to the pages we like, to our online behaviour in many other corners of cyber-space that are owned or interact with the company (Instagram, WhatsApp or sites that merely use your Facebook log-in) - could all be entering a giant algorithmic process. And that process allows Facebook to target users with terrifying accuracy, with the ability to determine whether they like Korean food, the length of their commute to work, or their baby's age. Another map details the permissions many of us willingly give Facebook via its many smartphone apps, including the ability to read all text messages, download files without permission, and access our precise location.

Political campaigns

Now, if it works for advertising, there is no reason to assume it doesn't work for other purposes. Most notorious among these alternatives are the political campaign work done by Cambridge Analytica for various clients like the Trump and Brexit campaigns.

You might want to keep this in mind because there are those that argue that:

Cambridge Analytica didn't use Facebook data for its Trump campaign.

The effectiveness of Cambridge Analytica's political work is highly overrated.

On the first, we have whistleblower Christopher Wylie, who argued that the Facebook data was the essential part of the company data set (per Vox):

Wylie minced no words about the role psychographics played in the company: It “was the basis the entire company was built on.”

In fact, now-suspended CEO Alexander Nix argued in September 2016 that (per Vox):

CA had “profiled the personality of every adult in the United States of America — 220 million people.”

On the second argument, we have Cambridge Analytica itself — not only in an embarrassing brag by a couple of executives filmed by undercover journalist (one executive is now suspended over it), but according to their own internal presentation. From The Guardian (our emphasis):

Intensive survey research, data modelling and performance-optimising algorithms were used to target 10,000 different ads to different audiences in the months leading up to the election. The ads were viewed billions of times, according to the presentation. The document was presented to Cambridge Analytica employees in London, New York and Washington DC weeks after Trump’s victory, providing an insight into how the controversial firm helped pull off one of the most dramatic political upsets in modern history.

The entire CA document is available in the above link. So we think it is highly likely this stuff is rather potent. It's very potent for advertising, why wouldn't it be in other usage cases?

Facebook and trust

And it's beyond any reasonable doubt that Facebook was very lax in protecting the data of its users:

Alexandr Kogan, the researcher who devised the quiz to extract data on Facebook users, claimed it was for academic research. According to the Times, Facebook took no action to verify this claim.

Kogan then sold the data for commercial purposes, breaching the terms of use. Facebook knew about this two years ago (see below) but did little to nothing to stop the breach or to hold CA accountable.

Neither has the company alerted the users whose data was unwittingly commercialized by Kogan and CA.

Apart from the data of the quiz participants, the researcher also harvested the data of their friends, over 50 million in total, over a quarter of the US electorate(!). This was allowed until mid 2015, and basically took advantage of a loophole in Facebook's API (which was largely fixed mid 2015 without any notification). So technically, it wasn't a data breach (no passwords were stolen or hacked or anything like that). That actually makes it worse, as it's extremely unlikely to have been the only party that harvested user data this way (see below).

When Facebook got wind of the NYT and Guardian's intentions to write about the CA data breach, rather than taking remedial action it threatened to sue the newspapers.

It took Zuckerberg four days to react to the scandal, and his reaction (promising an audit) is wholly inadequate as the company has known about this for years.

Facebook has a history of being cavalier with data protection and belittling incidents. Zuckerberg himself initially summarily dismissed the possibility that fake news spread through Facebook influencing elections as pretty crazy.

Not only did Facebook know about the data breach for two years, but those with a keen eye did too. Here is Vox:

In fact, we’ve known most of the details concerning CA’s massive data research, and the use of that research in political campaigns, for several years thanks to a 2015 Guardian article, a viral 2016 article in Das Magazin (later published by Vice), and a March 2017 article by the Intercept. Not even the specific number of 50 million accounts is new: Cambridge Analytica’s chief researcher has been boasting about having a 50 million-person sample size in his data sets since 2014, at least.

Facebook has taken some actions, most notably:

It has changed the third party API

It has changed the default public setting of likes

There was an automatic shutdown in place for third party apps harvesting large amounts of data, but in the case of Kogan, he persuaded a Facebook technician to disable that.

The mother of all data breaches

And there is more disturbing stuff, from The Guardian:

Before Facebook suspended Aleksandr Kogan from its platform for the data harvesting “scam” at the centre of the unfolding Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media company enjoyed a close enough relationship with the researcher that it provided him with an anonymised, aggregate dataset of 57bn Facebook friendships. Facebook provided the dataset of “every friendship formed in 2011 in every country in the world at the national aggregate level” to Kogan’s University of Cambridge laboratory for a study on international friendships published in Personality and Individual Differences in 2015. Two Facebook employees were named as co-authors of the study, alongside researchers from Cambridge, Harvard and the University of California, Berkeley. Kogan was publishing under the name Aleksandr Spectre at the time.

There are many more Cambridge Analyticas out there. Here is Michal Kosinski, a researcher who worked with Facebook data. From The Guardian (our emphasis):

No need to seek permission to use the data in a different way – people had already agreed to that. This was always intended to be an open data source, shared among many academics... As Kosinski points out: “Many, many companies already do what Cambridge Analytica are doing with peoples’ personal data. They just didn’t boast about it, and weren’t hired by Trump.”

But the reality is even much worse than this. Until April 2014, Facbook (driven by the ambition to be a platform, rather than an advertising business) basically gave away its data to third-party app developers, or at least made that very easy, without any controls about what those developers subsequently did with that data.

What data are we talking about? According to a rather disturbing article by James Hallworth writing in Medium:

At an average of 185 friends, 8 million profile downloads would have gotten you the entire platform (1.5B in 2014). This was actually much easier than it sounds, according to Hallworth:

Facebook was so kind as to offer up each user’s unique Facebook User_ID when it returned these data requests. This means that all the data from all the different apps, quizzes and games can be immediately and instantly recombined into one massive database… just like Facebook’s!... In other words: one app developer didn’t even need to create the killer app that got 8M downloads to get the profiles of Facebook’s entire userbase. In fact, it’s entirely conceivable that you collected it all from others and used Facebook’s User_ID as the primary key to piece it all together (hence Parakilas’s “black market” comment above).

How many third party app developers have gone this way to get hold of huge stacks of Facebook data is unknown, but statistics suggest this is likely to be a large number:

Even back in 2012 (three years before Facebook cut off API access), there were 9 million of those apps and websites integrated with Facebook.

When Facebook cut off API access in April 2014, a bunch of companies relying on access to this data died (see a TechCrunch article).

What subsequently happened with the data they gathered is unknown (certainly not by Facebook), but it's likely quite a few of these sold their data (this is indeed what Cambridge Analytica argues, that Facebook data can be bought basically anywhere).

You might also wonder what kind of data we're talking about here. Hallworth:

Your name. Your location. All your friends. Your family. Your work history. Your schooling. Your birthday. Your checkins. Your events. Your hometown. Your likes, photos. Your relationships. Your religion and politics. And not just for you, but for one and a half billion other people.

Here is the disturbing reality:

And new revelations keep emerging, for instance that Facebook has been collecting call records and SMS data from Android devices for years.

So the upshot is:

It was very easy to get enormous amounts of data, up to the whole 'mother lode' (the entire platform). Remember that advertisers can only use data; they don't own it, contrary to these third party app developers. It's very likely there are many more Cambridge Analyticas.

Facebook didn't check at all what these developers did with the data.

The data is already out there. That is, the damage is don,e no matter what remedies Facebook is taking now.

How damaging can this access to Facebook data be in the wrong hands? From Engadget:

A recent report from democracy watchdog Freedom House shows that governments from at least 30 countries are "mass producing their own content to distort the digital landscape in their favor."

Combining this with data troves, this stuff can be micro targeted. There is a lot more to be said on the dangers of social media for the health of public discourse and the state of democracy in other countries, but that's beyond the scope of this article (the Engadget article as numerous useful links for those interested).

One particularly terrible example might suffice. According to the UN (from Reuters):

Marzuki Darusman, chairman of the U.N. Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, told reporters that social media had played a “determining role” in Myanmar... U.N. Myanmar investigator Yanghee Lee said Facebook was a huge part of public, civil and private life, and the government used it to disseminate information to the public.

The ethnic cleansing in Rakhine state, causing 650K Rohingya Muslims to flee the country to neighboring Bangladesh, constitutes genocide, according to some.

The one caveat is that this could be just 'regular' Facebook use, rather than it needing any result of a prior data breach, as described above. But this is hardly comforting.

The risk to shareholders

We are aware of the existence (not the content) of a Barron's article arguing Facebook shares are undervalued after this drama and should be bought. We do not deny for a moment that Facebook brings a unique value proposition to its clients, offering an unmatched community with extraordinary data tools.

While that might very well be the case, the risks for shareholders are also increasing quite a bit:

Trust is difficult to acquire and easy to lose, and Facebook has had numerous breaches of trust already that are a symptom of a loose culture. It is likely that when more people actually understand the facts about the scope of the data breach and the attitude of Facebook towards it, trust in Facebook will erode further. Compared to what happened at Facebook, the data breach at Target (NYSE:TGT) for instance is child's play. Yet that company (and its investors) faced far bigger consequences.

Facebook could be liable to privacy breaches up to $40K per case, per the Washington Post.

This whole issue isn't going away; multiple hearings in multiple countries are ensuing.

The end result of these hearings could be strict regulation (like forbidding political ads on Facebook altogether), but these could well restore trust, becoming a blessing in disguise.

Advertisers could start balking, although this risk seems small to us given the potency of the platform.

It's very difficult to assess how this is going to play out. Barron's is right to argue that the shares are cheap, based on the size of the user base and the sophistication of the technology, but we think there are overriding reasons that Facebook doesn't deserve the trust of its members.

While we're hardly alone in that, what matters is if the users start abandoning the platform. This doesn't seem to be a big problem at present, but whether this will change remains to be seen.

Political action could be a nuisance and there is the possibility of hefty fines, but the latter would be a one-off and regulation could be a blessing in disguise, helping to restore trust in the platform.

But in all this we should not lose sight of the near-inescapable fact that there are likely to be many more Cambridge Analyticas out there. That is, multiple parties are likely to hold huge stacks of Facebook data ready to exploit it for whatever their private purposes they see fit, however nefarious these might be.

Which is the reason we argue that we can never trust Facebook again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.