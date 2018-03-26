Facebook Update: Stock's Risk Has Increased

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been pummeled by the data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica. So much so that the stock has taken a hit, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he'd be willing to consider increased regulation as a possible solution in part, as indicated by this SA news item as well as this one. Here is a chart for the stock:

FB data by YCharts

The right side of the chart shows the damage. The second drop in particular is somewhat concerning (i.e., the decline after the shares rallied back above $180).

I believe Facebook is still a long-term investment idea, and that today's turmoil will eventually recede. However, the risk attached to the stock has increased. While I am not going to sell my shares, I'm not in a rush to add to my position. I need to see a few things happen before I would consider that.

Before I get to those items, let me propose a basis for what I am saying. Given the issues with privacy that Facebook's business model implies, and the idea that more aggressive regulation could be coming, the underlying core social media business that drives this company, I believe, is damaged and no longer something that can be solely relied upon. Of course, I am trying to imagine things a decade out; I am not saying Facebook is dead today. But that ad-driven, free-to-use, non-subscription model reliant upon gathering users and then turning those users into active users who leave large amounts of data in their wake cannot be the main focus of the future of this company. As strange as that sounds, it's important to know that Facebook cannot solely be about Facebook any longer, at least in the way we previously understood it. All the arguments that Facebook is just a platform and that it will provide the tools for users to generate their own content... all of those arguments are no longer valid. For the company, it is important to realize that it actually needs to pivot rather aggressively from ad-supported revenues to non-ad supported revenues. The company must do this through alteration of its mission statement and through strategic capital investment.

Here are the opportunities available to Facebook (which I will discuss in brief):

Aggressively enter original content.

Position Sheryl Sandberg in leadership of the above, with perhaps bringing on an experienced Hollywood veteran (e.g., a candidate akin to Thomas Staggs, formerly of Disney (NYSE:DIS)).

Use the content to start subscription services.

Enter other businesses that can diversify away from advertising, such as a significant investment in crowd-funding and e-commerce.

Become more Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-like... consider buying retail real estate and entering physical commerce.

My regular theme of investing is original content, and I aim to remain consistent with that: Facebook, more than ever, needs original content. Movies, episodic, short films, CGI cartoons, documentaries, comedy shows. Facebook needs to think of itself as a media studio that can use its base of members as a target-worthy demographic all of its own - that should be the future vision, the pivot. Yes, we're talking about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) territory here, with its promise of subscription models and theatrical releases and sales of pilots and series to traditional broadcast networks, all backed in a marketing sense by the social network at the core.

Zuckerberg needs to start a studio and/or buy one (he could actually do both). Companies like Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) and Viacom (VIA, VIAB), with market caps of $4 billion and over $15 billion, respectively, could be in the mix of acquisition targets. There's also the next tier available, the sort-of studio/production company concerns such as A24, STX, Entertainment Studios, and so on (my favorite of this type: Blumhouse). The point is that an acquisition must be on the table given current volatility. Talent acquisition is also important; given COO Sheryl Sandberg's previous experience on the Disney board, one might imagine that she could lead the production end of Facebook. Continuing with the Disney theme, an exec like Thomas Staggs (just throwing out an example to illustrate my point) could also be a consideration. There are a lot of directions to go with this, and they all lead to Hollywood and to playing the game as best as one can; in this way, a non-subscription social media company could be converted into a subscription-based pursuit.

In an effort to move away from advertising, the focus should always be kept on ways to generate direct money-based transactions. I've always believed Facebook to be a prime candidate to enter the crowd funding phenomenon in a big way. I know that the company has some experience in this area, but I'm talking about something else... something with a goal of growth and significant profit. This MarketWatch article from last year indicates that the company is currently content with small-scale experiments in crowd funding, but more is needed. The article also has a great chart showing the utter reliance on advertising revenue and how it released to money-based transactions - again, that has to change.

The company could also look to investing heavily in direct e-commerce ventures. That might include taking a page from Amazon and setting up online shopping sites as well as acquiring retail assets on the cheap during this apocalyptic time at malls across the country. Can't imagine Facebook buying something like Whole Foods? Maybe not, but it could use its cash flow to invest in businesses with great competitive moats in not too dissimilar a fashion to Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) holding company. Why would Facebook want to do this? Same reason Amazon does it: once you become an expert at collecting users and analyzing their behavior, you can move into other areas of commerce. Online, brick-and-mortar, everything is up for grabs if you've got the cash flow to support it.

The glue to all of this, aside from the social network asset, is original content. Content leads to direct revenue from content itself, plus ancillary merchandising opportunities. The company could learn from selling merchandise (directly and through licensing) based on content to enter the e-commerce/physical commerce industries. Some of Facebook's content could be crowd-funded, and even crowd-sourced from its user base (i.e., find screenplays/actors/directors from the site). The ultimate point is that Facebook shouldn't be selling advertising for eyeballs; instead, it should be selling content to users who are in the habit of using their credit/debit cards online.

Facebook as a social network is not going away; it has billions of users. I continue to hold the stock. The risk, however, is higher, and I would not recommend investors to buy now. The stock can be placed on a watch list (it could be compelling at a lower price). I will not add to my position until I see more commentary from management, and I will watch carefully if the dialogue between management and analysts hits some of the themes I look for in my media investments - the subscription content is king theme, and the growth by acquisition model theme. Right now, Zuckerberg and Sandberg are distracted, and it will impact the company. My hope is that this distraction will be temporary in nature, and that both execs will be able to multitask engaging radical new strategies to hedge against the advertising business and navigating the current crisis in confidence from the marketplace and its user base.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B, DIS, FB, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.