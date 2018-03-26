Hanmi Pharm: Pipeline Momentum Intact

Investment highlights
Key pipeline drugs licensed out to global pharmas should provide momentum upon milestone payments in the mid to long term. Above-average outpatient prescriptions are another reason that we maintain BUY on Hanmi Pharm (OTC:HANPF).
We are revising down our target price from KRW690,000 to KRW615,000 as we exclude the value of the company’s BTK inhibitor from our valuation as codeveloper Eli Lilly (LLY) halted phase II trials of the arthritis drug. However, the potential development of the drug for other indications may create a value that is even higher than the previously assumed value (KRW690bn).
Major issues and earnings outlook
We forecast Hanmi to report sales of KRW991.6bn (+8.2% YoY) and operating profit of KRW92.1bn (+12.1%, 9.3% operating margin) for 2018. Sales of a number of ETC drugs launched since 2015 (Rosuzet, Amozaltan series, Hanmi Flu, etc) have been steadily growing. We expect top-line growth to accelerate further as the company’s Chinese unit (Beijing Hanmi) picks up sales activities.
After Eli Lilly's decision to abandon phase II trials of its BTK inhibitor (LY3337641/HM71224) in rheumatoid arthritis, Hanmi and its partner are discussing the potential development of the drug for other indications. Lilly’s decision came after an interim look at the clinical results, which showed the study would miss efficacy targets.
Partner firm Athenex (ATNX) finished patient enrollment for Oraxol phase III trials globally; Oraxol is a cancer treatment based on the Orascovery platform technology that Hanmi licensed out to Athenex in 2011. The interim analysis, based on 180 evaluable patients, is likely to complete in 3Q18. Oraxol has the potential to create running royalties in the mid to long term.
HM15211 (treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and obesity: LAPS-GLP/GCG, once-a-week dosage) is likely to commence phase I clinical trials in the US in 2Q18. HM15211 comprises glucagon (increases energy metabolism), GLP-1 (increases insulin secretion and reduces appetite), and GIP (increases insulin secretion and reduces inflammation). It is another drug candidate that can be licensed out overseas in the mid to long term.
Share price outlook and valuation
While we have taken out the value of the BTK inhibitor for now, possible development of the drug for other indications could create even bigger value in the future.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.