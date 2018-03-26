Canadian National Railway: Hop Aboard At 52-Week Lows

Book value per share has grown from $10.49 in 2007 to $22.42 which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 14% annually.

Canadian National Railway (CNI) is sitting at 52-week lows and is looking highly attractive to long-term investors at only an 18.2x adjusted TTM P/E. The current opportunity and downturn in the share price arises from CNI's recent operational challenges and complaints from customers along with the subsequent firing of their CEO for these problems. Compounding the downfall in the share price over the past few weeks has been Trump's tariff threats which could affect international trade and CNI's business.

Note: Investors need to be cautious to back out $2.35 EPS of deferred tax income recovery due to U.S. tax reform or else they will be wrongly looking at a far more favourable 12.6x TTM P/E.

However, looking past the current short-term issues, CNI is one of the leading railways in North America with one of the lowest operating expenses ratios aided by its large economic moat of 19,600 miles of track in North America. This economic moat has allowed CNI to continually repurchase a respectable amount of its outstanding shares over the past decade, raise prices along with inflation, and of course benefit from economic growth and international trade. These factors have come together to allow CNI to grow earnings per share at an impressive rate of 13.0% over the past 10 years which easily justifies its 18.2x P/E ratio in a PEG ratio of 1.4x.

A Highly Profitable And Growing Company

CNI has a long history as a national Canadian treasure with operating lines dating back to the 1850s. However, only since privatization in 1995 have investors had the opportunity to buy this wide moat company. CNI's largest shareholder who has taken the opportunity to be a part owner in the company is billionaire and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder Bill Gates who had a 15.6% stake as of mid-year 2017.

The company has 19,600 miles of track in North America, offers rail connections to three coasts, and has the only transcontinental network in North America. CNI also serves close to 75% of the U.S. population and all major Canadian markets, allowing it to transport approximately C$250B worth of goods annually and generate revenues of C$13B in FY 2017.

As previously mentioned, CNI's wide economic moat is evident through its high level of profitability. The company is a best-in-class operator with one of the lowest operating ratios (operating expenses as a percent of revenue; lower is better) among Class 1 railroads at 57.4% based on FY 2017 results. This is quite favourable to Union Pacific's (UNP)adjusted 63% operating ratio and CSX's (CSX) adjusted 66.3% operating ratio in 2017.

While CNI is cyclical along with the broader economy, its favorable position in the railroad industry oligopoly allowed it to generate strong returns even in the depths of the financial crisis. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) of 23.9% and 16.1% respectively. While the past year's results of 34.8% ROE include $2.35 per share of deferred tax income recovery due to U.S. tax reform; this amount, in my opinion, when included in the average of the past decade is somewhat representative of the lower tax rates in the years to come.

This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $10.49 in 2007 to $22.42 in the latest quarter, which, when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 14.0% annually.

Returning Excess Profits to Shareholders

Since 2007, EPS growth at CNI has been impressive, with EPS growing at an average annual rate of 13.0%. However, revenue and net income growth have been more moderate at an average rate of only 5.1% and 9.8% respectively. This outsized growth in EPS has been driven by continued share repurchases. Since 2007, the company has seen its share count decrease from around 1,016 million shares outstanding to only 740 million currently. This reduction represents an average annual repurchase of 2.8%, which, when combined with the current dividend yield of 2.0%, produces a total shareholder yield around 4.8%.

What is better yet is that these share repurchases have been financed through profits and not by dangerously increasing debt. As seen in the graph above, financial leverage has remained steady around 2.2-2.5x, and the business currently has a conservative interest coverage ratio of around 11.6x. With a low dividend payout ratio of around 23%, CNI has chose to make share repurchases play an important role in total shareholder yields and EPS growth.

These share repurchases look set to continue in my opinion, as strong businesses with wide moats such as CNI are able to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund sustainable operations. As can be seen in the graph below, capital expenditures have averaged only 52% of cash flow from operations (NASDAQ:CFO) over the past decade.

This leaves plenty of room to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. With dividends being 22% of CFO in 2017 and the average capital expenditure rate being 51% over the past decade, this potentially leaves a further 27% of CFO that could be used to repurchase shares. With CFO being approximately $5.5B in 2017, this 27% would represent roughly $1.6B and would be enough to repurchase 2.5% of the company at its $51.6B market cap today.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

With CNI's adjusted P/E at 18.3x (excluding the one-time tax recovery and otherwise 12.6x P/E), it might be hard for some value investors to get their head around being an owner at this price. When looking at steady growth companies such as CNI, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how CNI's market valuation compares to competitors Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX), I have placed them all side-by-side.

Source data for adjusted EPS from Q4 earnings releases (CNI, UNP, CSX) and growth data from Morningstar

As can be seen, CNI's TTM P/E ratio and PEG (Revenue) are lower relative to competitors, but the PEG (NYSEARCA:EPS) is slightly higher than the pack. CSX's TTM P/E and PEG (Revenue) are higher than its peers, as investors are hopefully pricing in operational improvements from former CEO Hunter Harrison's appointment. CNI's PEG (EPS) of 1.4x is well below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 18.2 x can also be expressed as a 5.5% earnings yield, which seems low in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history and economic moat. Adding 3% to represent CNI growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 8.5%. In the mid-term, the company's low leverage ratio gives it more room for continued share repurchases to drive EPS growth possibly beyond the 3% level CNI has been achieving in recent years.

I also always like to examine the relationship of ROE and price to book value. With the company earning an average ROE of 23.9% over the past decade and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 4.06 when the price is $70.72, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 5.9% for an investor's equity at that $70.72 purchase price, if history repeats itself. While this is below the 9% that I like to see, adding the same 3% long term growth rate could increase this yield to 8.9%.

Conclusion

Canadian National Railway is a leading performer in its industry with a wide economic moat that was built over more than a century of consolidating North American railway routes into its operations. While the company's valuation looks expensive at 18.2x, investors taking a long-term perspective might be rewarded with annual returns close to 9%. The company's wide moat and highly profitable business allow it to return a good deal of cash to shareholders while still making necessary capital investments into its operations. Long-term investors should consider making this company a core holding in their portfolio and hop along for the ride as it reaches 52-week lows.

