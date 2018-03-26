Arch Coal Is Back After Exiting Bankruptcy In 2016

It is uncertain how much the company will be impacted by Trump's tariffs on imported steel.

It is in the process of buying back $500 million shares, and the quarterly dividend was increased to $0.40 from $0.35.

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has had an impressive record since the company exited Ch.11 bankruptcy. Some would assert that part of that success was due to it being a "Trump Play", but much of the success was due to terrible weather events in parts of the world - heavy rains and cyclones that caused coking coal prices to soar. The hedge funds that received the new stock under the bankruptcy reorganization plan are running Arch as their "piggy bank".

Financial Projections During Bankruptcy

Arch Coal filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy in January 2016 and exited on October 5, 2016. As part of the bankruptcy process, financial projections conducted by PJT Partners were in included in its disclosure statement (docket 1091). Below is a table comparing some critical projections to the actual 2017 results. The large difference in net income of an actual amount of $238 million versus a projected loss of $160 million is due primarily to higher metallurgical coal prices and lower depreciation (depreciation, depletion and amortization).

2017 Annual

The projections do not use "fresh start accounting", which writes down the book value of assets upon exiting bankruptcy. Holders of low-priority bankruptcy claims were critical of the projections because they thought the projections were deceptive in trying to show more negative results by not using fresh start accounting. The low-priority claim holders asserted that 1lien holders, who received as part of their total distribution 94% of the new equity, were actually getting a recovery greater than 100% of their claim. Prices for coking coal soared during the end of plan confirmation process as Arch was about to exit Ch.11 in early October 2016. (By the way, 1liens effectively did receive more than 100% when the new equity actually started trading.)

If Arch did not use fresh start accounting, its reported diluted 2017 EPS of $9.84 would be only $3.89 using the projected depreciation (depreciation, depletion and amortzation) instead of the fresh start's numbers. Using these numbers, the P/E for Arch goes from about 9x to 23x. The physical assets did not change, just the bookkeeping did.

Operations

Some investors have a confused picture of Arch, because in 2017 93% of the shipped tonnage was thermal coal and just 7% was metallurgical. They assume Arch is basically a thermal coal miner. Looking at EBITDA, however, they were close to even.

Yearly Production 2017

Metallurgical Coal

Arch did well in 2017, mainly because its metallurgical coal operations were helped by extraordinary weather events. There were extremely heavy rains in parts of China in 2016, and then Cyclone Debbie hit Australia's mining area in April 2017.

(Source: Platts via Arch presentation slides)

According to the company, its cost per ton of met coal is $58.50, which is about $16 less than the U.S. average cost per ton. Its biggest customer is U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), followed by ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT). In a recent presentation, management stated that about 75% of the company's met coal is exposed to "seaborne market pricing".

The latest weekly domestic raw steel production was up 6.4% from the same period last year. It seems to be gaining some strength because the YTD figures were up only 0.4%. Many investors are expecting these numbers to strengthen under President Trump's tariffs (Proclamation 9705), but the tariffs were suspended for many countries in an announcement made on March 22. This list of countries not currently hit with tariffs is long (the list is included in the announcement) and are major exporters of steel products to the U.S.

Thermal Coal

Arch's crown jewel for thermal coal mining is Black Thunder in Wyoming, but the value of this jewel may be much lower than estimates. Privately held Contura Energy, which was created from the bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources, recently sold its two Wyoming mines, Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr, to privately held Blackjewel LLC for a low price of up to $50 million and assumption of $200 million in estimated reclamation expenses.

The problem for thermal coal is widely known - closure of coal-fired power plants. In 2017, another 27 coal-fired power plants announced they were closing or converting to natural gas. While PRB prices have increased from their lows in 2016, the reality is that the long-term outlook is not favorable.

I do not expect that the Electricity Reliability and Fuel Security Act will ever become law that would allow coal-fired power plants to take a tax credit up to 30% for operating/maintenance expenses for 5 years. This act is an attempt to help coal companies, but a number of congressmen think that it is just another government wasteful subsidy. Environmentalists are, of course, strongly against it. Those supporting the act feel that we need a reliable baseload for supplying electricity that cannot be achieved from unreliable solar and wind generation.

Power River Basin Prices

(Source: Quandl)

The latest (March 6) coal domestic coal production forecast by U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) was not bullish. They expect total coal production to fall 5% in 2018, from 772.3 million tons to 736.3 million tons. (In 2016, production was 728.4 million tons.) They are, however, expecting a slight uptick in 2019 to 744.6 million tons.

Self-Bonding for Reclamation Issue

The policy of self-bonding continues to be an important issue for the coal industry. Coal companies are liable for future reclamation expenses for their coal mines, and are required to prove that the expenses will be covered by the companies and not by tax payers. Some companies purchase bonds to cover these liabilities. Others use self-bonding that does require current cash expenses of purchasing bonds, but use their balance sheet to prove they will be able to meet these expenses.

The Obama administration tried to end self-bonding, but under the Trump administration, Obama's policies/guidelines were rescinded last October. Changes to self-bonding are expected in Wyoming (this is a copy of the original law and proposed changes), where Arch has its largest mine - Black Thunder - and other mines. Some of the changes in Wyoming are limiting self-bonding to 75% or less of the estimated reclamation expenses, and bonds must be guaranteed at the ultimate parent level and not at some obscure subsidiary.

Arch does not currently use self-bonding. Instead, it has purchased $531.7 million worth of surety bonds, and also uses a minor amount of letters of credit to meet the legal requirements. In the future, if the company replaces the surety bonds with self-bonding, even using Wyoming's proposed stricter standards, it could save millions each in expenses (I was not able to get a reliable estimate of the savings).

Financials

If an investor solely looks at the long-term debt of $334.8 million and the shareholder equity of $665.9 million, it would seem that Arch has a somewhat conservative balance sheet. There are, however, significant other long-term liabilities (see listing below), which indicates that its balance sheet is actually not that strong.

The balance sheet has been weakened by management's decision to repurchase $500 million of the stock. Last year, the company completed part of that program by purchasing $302 million of stock. I am strongly against this policy. It could have paid off its long-term debt with the cash used to purchase shares. Arch is a commodity-based company, and "financial leverage is their enemy and not a friend".

Long-term liabilities ('000)

Long-term debt - $334,801

Asset retirement obligations - $308,855

Accrued pension benefits - $14,336

Accrued post-retirement benefits other than pension - $102.369

Accrued workers’ compensation - $184,835

Other long-term liabilities - $59,457

Total stockholders’ equity - $665,865

It seems that the stock repurchase program was for the benefit of the hedge funds that received the new stock under the reorganization plan. For example, Monarch Alternative Capital, which received 13.23% of the new stock, sold 1,250,000 shares back to Arch last year in private repurchases. This raises a serious concern that Arch is being run to benefit the hedge funds and not current buyers of the stock. The former holders of the 1lien debt were also given warrants to purchase 1,914,856 shares at $57 per share.

The quarterly dividend was increased to $0.40 from $0.35 recently. While some investors may welcome this move, I would rather have the company strengthen its balance sheet instead at this point or increase CAPEX.

Arch has a federal net operating loss carryforward of $980.2 million. The new tax law reduces the value of these NOLs by $137.2 million because the tax rate was reduced to 21% from 35% [(0.35-0.21) x $980.2 million].

I have not seen any guidance from management, but in their latest presentation, they included a consensus estimated EBITDAR of $434 million in 2018, up only 3.7% from 2017 actual EBITDAR of $418 million. This is not very bullish given that the economy is fairly strong this year.

Conclusion

While Arch operations have done well since the company exited bankruptcy and the stock is up, I have serious issues with management. They are myopic in their business model of buying back large amounts of stock to raise current stock prices, but are not putting enough capital into operations. They are also re-leveraging the company's balance sheet.

The P/E reported by Seeking Alpha of 9.14x for ARCH looks cheap, but only because the company is using "fresh start" accounting for reporting results. Using "old asset" values, the P/E is over 20x and, therefore, not cheap. In addition, the consensus EBITDAR growth of 3.7% does not excite me. I neither recommend a buy nor a sale on ARCH.

