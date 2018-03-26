AES Corporation: Only The Brave Should Venture Here

The AES Corporation (AES) is a $7-billion power generation and utility company which has operations in the US and over a dozen countries around the world. Founded in 1981, the company initially embarked on a program of unconstrained growth via acquisitions and debt that resulted in a massive bubble in its share price at the turn of the millennium. Eventually, AES's profligacy caught up with it, and the company's share price unraveled as underperforming assets and a huge debt burden caused its solvency to be called into question.

The AES Corporation today is somewhat less sprawling than its turn-of-the-millennium incarnation. Since 2011, the company has almost halved the number of countries in which it is active. Even so, the company's operations are very much global in scope, as the graphic below illustrates.

Source: AES 10-K Filing; Chart by Author

Stateside, AES owns two utilities - DPL (serving Ohio) and IPL (serving central Indiana). It also owns 18 power generation facilities all over the country.

Source: AES 10-K Filing

Like many older utility companies, AES has traditionally been a coal-focused utility, with coal accounting for 41% of total generation capacity as recently as 2016. Fortunately, management has identified its coal assets as a potential risk to its business and has laid out a methodical plan by which to gradually divest most of its coal-fired plants. Prospective long-term investors in AES should take heart at this since it demonstrates that the company is not "putting its head in the sand" in terms of evaluating the likely effects of global-warming induced policy changes on its portfolio in the coming decades.

Source: AES Investor Presentation

Prospective income investors can also take additional encouragement from the fact that AES currently pays a 4.6% dividend yield. What's more is that, unlike most stodgy utility companies, AES has managed to TRIPLE its dividend since 2013! The most recent dividend increase was a "mere" 8.3%, but this still looks pretty good compared to, say, Southern Company (NYSE:SO), which only managed a 3.6% increase last year.

Another strong point in favor of AES from an income-investing perspective is that its dividend does not (yet) constitute the single largest use of the company's "discretionary" cash flow. AES has embarked on a program of debt prepayment in an effort to earn an investment-grade rating on its debt. As such, of the $1.9 billion in "discretionary cash" that AES expects to generate in 2018, only $344 million is to be spent on the dividend payout. Even excluding the expected impact of one-time asset sales, AES's $344 million in dividend payouts look pretty well covered by $600 to $675 million in expected free cash flow.

Source: AES Investor Presentation

Risks

AES's Far-Flung Global Portfolio Introduces Political Risk

According to a recent Moody's report, emerging markets account for over 30% of total subsidiary distributions received by AES. Given the often chaotic political climate in these countries, it is possible that AES could face either amendment - or even outright default - on its previously negotiated power purchase agreements. It is also worth pointing out that recent trade tensions between the US and the rest of the world may give foreign regulatory bodies the political cover to put roadblocks in front of AES's expansion plans.

AES's High Debt Load Bears Watching

Although AES has embarked upon a program to reduce the size of its balance sheet, investors would still be prudent to take a moment to examine AES's debt load in greater detail. Of particular interest to dividend investors would be whether any major portion of AES's debt comes due in any one year, possibly causing a cash crunch that could put dividend payments in jeopardy.

Fortunately, AES's debt maturities appear to be relatively well spaced out, with a large portion of it maturing five or more years in the future. On the other hand, if interest rates rise significantly between now and the 2020s and 2030s - when much of AES's longer-term debt matures - it could be difficult for AES to "roll over" its borrowings without containing its cash flow. This could endanger dividend payments to AES investors.

Source: AES 10-K Filing; Chart by Author

Renewable Energy Is a Potential "Double Threat" to AES

AES is also vulnerable to the continuing rise of renewable energy. In addition to the risk stemming from AES's coal assets, the company has cited the "increased penetration of renewable generation resources" (i.e., rooftop solar) as part of the reason for a recent decline in wholesale electricity prices in many of its markets. I believe that this is the biggest risk facing AES in the long term - can the company pivot into renewable energy while at the same time only acquiring or building assets that are not threatened by the continued spread of distributed generation technologies such as rooftop solar which turn the traditional electrical utility operating model on its head? Only time will tell whether management can thread this needle, but the uncertainty associated with this transition gives me serious reservations about investing in AES.

Closing Thoughts

In my opinion, AES represents a moderately high-risk investment. The worldwide distribution of its portfolio subjects it to numerous regulatory regimes which may change at any time. AES may also not be able to recoup the costs of its power generating assets if electricity prices continue to decline in certain of its target markets. Given the increasing affordability and prevalence of less traditional power solutions such as rooftop solar panels, I believe that it is very likely that wholesale electricity prices will trend downwards over the long term.

On the other hand, AES's 4.6% payout appears to be very well covered by its current cash flows. The company is also pro-actively taking steps to clean up its balance sheet and simplify its portfolio. If you are a relatively intrepid income investor and believe that most of the issues outlined above are already priced into the stock, AES might be worth closer investigation, although I would not recommend it as the "core pillar" of any income portfolio.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.



