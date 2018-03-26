3 Things In Biotech, March 25: Japanese Approvals In Focus

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

AbbVie takes it to psoriasis in Japan

Company: AbbVie (ABBV) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

Therapy: Adalimumab

Disease: Pustular psoriasis

News: ABBV and ESALY announced that they have received a supplemental approval for their blockbuster TNF-alpha blocker adalimumab (branded Humira) in the treatment of pustular psoriasis that has inadequate response to standard therapy. This extends the number of approved indications for Humira in Japan to 10.

Looking forward: This is likely to have less of an impact than other drug approvals might entail, largely because it doesn't do much to address the continued assault on Humira by biosimilars. It does raise an interesting question, though...should biosimilar versions of adalimumab be allowed for use in pustular psoriasis? Even so, this little bit of good news might help to offset the negative guidance in small cell lung cancer we got earlier this week from ABBV.

Overall, it's a small move forward, but ABBV needs every bit of momentum it can get right now.

Eisai and Merck score a first approval in liver cancer

Company: Eisai and Merck (MRK)

Therapy: Lenvatinib

Disease: Hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer)

News: MRK announced that its kinase inhibitor lenvatinib has been approved by Japanese regulators for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. This approval was based on findings from the phase 3 REFLECT study, which showed that lenvatinib could improve progression-free survival compared with standard sorafenib, thus making this agent the first since 2007 to make an impact on systemic therapy-naive, unresectable liver cancer.

Looking forward: This approval is a bigger deal than it seems at first glance. First, while it's not the first approval for lenvatinib overall (it's already available for kidney and thyroid cancer), it is its first approval for liver cancer. Lenvatinib is not yet available in the US or Europe, although those are also likely, and this marks just the second available systemic therapy for liver cancer to be approved. So, in 2016, the picture of liver cancer therapy was very grim, with just one therapy available. Now, we are on the precipice of having four: sorafenib, regorafenib, nivolumab, and lenvatinib. So this will lead to interesting questions about which drug to give first, but it's a comparative embarrassment of riches that has come about in a very short period of time!

This is excellent news for MRK and ESALY, and it signals a much wider movement around the world very soon, I suspect.

GlaxoSmithKline extends its shingles vaccine to Japan

Company: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Therapy: Herpes zoster vaccine

Disease: Herpes zoster infection

News: GSK announced that the Japanese MHLW has approved its Herpes virus vaccine called Shingrix for adults aged 50 years and older. This vaccine will be distributed by a joint venture company formed between GSK and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY).

Looking forward: Although it's essentially a chickenpox vaccine for adults, this approval (and the concomitant approvals in the US and Europe last year) is important for older patients. While chickenpox is a generally rather innocuous in children, in adults reactivation of the Herpes zoster virus can lead to serious complications. And this risk increases as patients age further. Therefore, having an effective vaccine is important, and GSK stands to gain monumentally from it, as it will likely be widely adopted in the adult population. GSK booked something like $30 million in Shingrix sales in the few months after initial approval back in October alone.

This is likely the start of a new blockbuster franchise for GSK, and you should undertake a deeper dive in accordance.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.