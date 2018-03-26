Market Meltdown Means It's Now The Best Time Ever To Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip

But no stock is risk free, so before you invest in Spectra you need to understand what challenges the MLP may face in the years ahead.

The strong and improving fundamentals of the MLP, and the midstream industry are totally disconnected from the price, creating the opportunity to buy this SWAN stock at a 70% discount to fair value.

This means that even the highest-quality blue chip MLPs are trading at ridiculously low levels. None more so than Spectra Energy Partners whose yield is at an all-time high.

The worst oil crash in 50 years, rising interest rates, regulatory changes at FERC, and a broader market correction have combined into the perfect storm of pessimism.

The MLP industry has been suffering through an epic bear market due to a number of factors.

My high-yield retirement portfolio is built on a number of time-tested long-term investment strategies. The most important of which is "the right company at the right price." In other words, I'm looking to buy wonderful dividend stocks at fair value or better.

Well, in the last few years a number of factors have combined to create the perfect storm of pessimism for MLPs (AMLP) including:

Oil prices plunging 76% between mid 2014 and January 2016

interest rates rising off their lowest levels in history

FERC rule change

General Market correction

Today the market's best bargains can be found in this beaten down industry. That includes even time-tested blue chips such as Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), whose yield has now just hit an all-time high, and which is trading 70% below fair value.

Let's take a look at five reasons that the market pessimism is dead wrong about MLPs in general, but Spectra in particular. Specifically learn why, even with some very real risks facing all stocks in this industry, Spectra is a time-tested sleep well at night or SWAN stock. One that's likely to provide generous, safe, and steadily growing income for years, if not decades to come.

And at today's fire sale prices Spectra is almost certainly likely to beat the market over time, making it literally the best time ever to be "greedy when others are fearful."

FERC Ruling Was A Firecracker Not A Nuke That Will Destroy The MLP Industry

On March 15th, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC announced a major rule change on how it regulates interstate pipelines. In its PL17-1-000 order, it revoked a 2005 rule that permitted MLPs to recover an income tax allowance on cost of service contracts. MLPs that have a large number of FERC-regulated pipelines were hit especially hard.

The concern was that many of these MLPs would be forced to lower their pipeline rates, which would permanently reduce distributable cash flow or DCF. DCF is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distributions.

However, there are several key facts to understand about the FERC ruling including that it goes into effect in 2020 and only applies to cost of service interstate contracts.

This means that market negotiated rates, as well as oil storage terminals, most refined product pipelines, gas-gathering systems, and NGL infrastructure won't be affected. In addition, according to Morningstar's Stephen Ellis, most MLPs are underearning their allowed rates on cost of service contracts and so won't have to lower their pipeline prices. This is something that Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) recently confirmed.

But what about Spectra? Well here's what management has said about the effect of the FERC rule change.

Roughly 60% of SEP's gas pipeline revenue comes from negotiated or market-based tariffs and therefore not directly affected by the FERC policy revisions. The remaining 40% of gas pipeline revenue is derived from cost of service based tariffs which could be subject to tax recovery disallowance. The liquids assets within SEP are predominantly negotiated tariffs and also not materially affected by the policy revisions. SEP anticipates no immediate impact to its current gas pipeline cost of service rates as a result of the revised policy and therefore no impact is expected to its previously provided 2018 financial guidance. Any future impacts would only take effect upon the execution and settlement of a rate case. In the event of a rate case, all cost of service framework components would be taken into consideration which we expect to offset a significant portion of any impacts related to the new FERC policy. Any unmitigated impacts are not anticipated to materially change SEP's distributable cash flow outlook beyond 2018." - Spectra Energy Statement

Basically, Spectra is saying "no material impact" to its short-term or long-term cash flow outlook that would require it to either cut its payout or reduce its forward distribution growth guidance. Even for cost of service contracts Spectra's rates are low enough that it would only have to lower rates if a customer filed a winning claim with FERC. In 25 years, no Spectra customer has ever filed a complaint over its rates.

At this point, many MLPs have reported no material impact including:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Energy Transfer Partners

Spectra Energy Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

MPLX (NYSE:MPLX)

Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP)

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

This basically means that the market's freakout over the FERC rule change is way overblown. And given the immense growth potential facing the industry in the coming years this means that we're likely seeing the mother of all buying opportunities for blue chip MLPs.

MLP Industry Set To Boom In The Coming Years

In late 2014, OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, unleashed an oil price war designed to bankrupt the US shale industry. The price of West Texas Intermediate, the US oil standard, fell from a peak of $107 to $26. That 76% plunge that was the most severe oil crash in over 50 years.

While some overleveraged US shale producers did go bankrupt, their assets were then bought for pennies on the dollar by other larger, and more financially sound rivals. In addition, the entire industry de-levered in a big way, and adopted new and improved drilling techniques to cut unit production costs to the bone.

multiple wells per drill pad (up to eight)

longer laterals (over three miles in some cases)

more frack stages per lateral

more frack sand (props open shattered shale and increases flow), up to 20,000 tons per well, equivalent to two train loads

Basically, US shale production didn't die, it just was forced to get far leaner and more efficient. Productivity in some formations, such as the Permian basin, (70 billion barrels of recoverable reserves), increased 500% from 2010 to 2017.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation)

This caused the break-even price for US shale to drop from about $75 to $85 in 2014 to as low as $30 for some US shale producers. In fact Exxon Mobil (XOM) saw its shale production costs plunge 72% to about $32 per barrel. That company plans to continue innovating with new technologies to get that cost down to $20 per barrel by 2025. Other shale producers are expected to do the same, dropping most US shale production costs to below $30 in the coming years.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation)

Already in 2017 most US shale formations were able to generate sufficient internal rates of return at $45 oil (WTI now $65), to warrant further investment into new production. And given that production costs are expected to fall dramatically in coming years, a future oil price war with OPEC is unlikely. Saudi Arabia has stated, and Russia has agreed, to target $70 global oil prices for the long-term.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation)

This means that the US is now the world's swing producer, and our shale producers have declared that they have no intention of increasing production for its own sake. Rather the number of well completions is expected to increase slowly but surely in the coming years as US shale companies focus on cash flow rather than wild production growth.

However that still means that by 2022 US production of oil and oil condensates is expected to rise 30% to 13 million barrels per day. And by 2023 the International Energy Agency expects US net exports of oil to hit 5 million bpd. That would make the US the world's largest oil producer, and the second largest exporter behind Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

This supply is expected to fetch a good price in the global market because of strong demand growth from emerging markets for both oil and natural gas.

(Source: US Energy Information Administration)

And this production growth isn't expected to just peak and then collapse. According to the latest forecast from the EIA, US oil and condensate production is expected to keep rising slowly but surely until it peaks in 2040. Meanwhile global demand for natural gas, which is far cleaner than coal, is expected to drive US gas supply growth through at least 2050.

To service this prodigious energy supply boom analyst firm IHS estimates that as much as $900 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed by 2040. That means that the midstream MLP industry, far from facing certain death as unit prices might indicate, is set for one of the most epic booms in the history of the global energy industry.

And Spectra Energy Partners represents one of the lowest risk, highest quality blue chips in that industry.

Spectra Energy: Wide Moat, Low Risk, Cash-Rich Business Model

(Source: Spectra Energy Partners)

Spectra Energy Partners is part of the Enbridge (ENB) family of MLPs, and owns high value, wide moat, cash rich assets serving three major North American energy regions:

The Eagle Ford oil shale formation of Texas

The Marcellus/Utica shale gas fields of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

The tar sands oil reserves of Alberta, Canada (170 billion barrels of proven reserves)

Spectra's core strengths lie in its ability to connect Texas, America's largest gas producing state, to large markets in the Northeast. For example the Texas Eastern pipeline system transports 10% of all US natural gas. It connections to both the Eagle Ford formation and Marcellus/Utica shale which means that Spectra can supply some of the nation's cheapest gas to Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City. All of whom currently pay some of the highest gas rates in the country.

In addition, Spectra's 50% ownership of the Gulfstream Pipeline system serving Florida is an incredibly wide moat asset. The pipeline system provides 60% of that large and fast growing state's gas needs, including 75% of the fuel used by gas fired power plants. But the real reason to like Spectra is the very low risk business model.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

While it has somewhat diversified into oil pipelines, over 90% of Spectra's cash flow is still from natural gas pipelines. Based on the MLP's future investment plans this will likely remain the case for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

The key to Spectra's investment thesis is the highly secure and recurring nature of its cash flow. For example, 53% of its contracts are with LDCs, (natural gas utilities), and 12% are with electric utilities. In addition, it has some of the longest duration, (up to 25 years), contracts in the industry. And nearly all of these are fixed-fee, take or pay in nature.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

This means that customers' reserve capacity on Spectra's pipelines and the MLP gets paid whether or not gas actually flows through the system. This means there is essentially no volume or commodity price risk.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

As importantly, the counterparties on those contracts are almost all investment grade companies. In fact, most of Spectra's customers are A or higher rated regulated utilities. And since Spectra's pipeline tariffs represent about 10% of their overall cost Spectra's wide moat distribution system enjoys very high retention and pricing power.

For example, its largest pipeline systems enjoyed 98% contract retention rates in 2017. This explains why in 25 years not a single customer has complained to FERC about the rates it charges.

The highly stable and low risk nature of this cash flow is what has allowed Spectra to raise its distribution for 11 consecutive years. That was in all manner of economic, interest rate, and energy industry conditions.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividend)

In fact the MLP just raised its payout for the 41st consecutive quarter, and is guiding for 7% distribution growth in 2018, and 4% to 6% in 2019 and 2020. That's despite recently buying out Enbridge's incentive distribution rights or IDRs, in a $7.2 billion deal.

Spectra ended up paying 15.7 times 2018's projected IDR fees, which is on the low end of the typical buyout price (15 to 20 times IDR fees). While this does increase the unit count by 54%, management still expects to achieve a distribution coverage ratio of 1.1 to 1.2 in 2018. In the MLP industry 1.1 is considered a sustainable coverage ratio from which to grow the payout over the long-term.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

Spectra's strong coverage guidance is due to the projects it has coming online in the second half of 2018.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

These projects are all gas focused and designed to take advantage of key growth markets that Spectra is targeting.

(Source: Spectra Investor Presentation)

Those include:

increased cheap gas distribution to North East cities

increased gas demand from utilities switching from coal to natural gas electrical capacity

Liquified Natural Gas or LNG exports

Natural gas exports to Mexico

Management has indicated that it expects the total growth potential from all these markets to total $4 billion to $9 billion in potential projects over the next five years. Backing out the MLP's $2.5 billion growth backlog, that means that Spectra's shadow backlog, (contracts not yet in place so construction hasn't begun), for 2020 to 2022 is $1.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

Mid-range on that is $4 billion but if America's energy boom lives up to expectations it could easily be towards the higher end of that range. For context Spectra is planning on a total of $4.5 billion on projects entering service between 2017 and 2019. With the elimination of its IDRs, which sent 50% of DCF to Enbridge, Spectra will likely be able to maintain its 4% to 6% payout growth plans well beyond 2020.

This means that Spectra Energy is potentially one of the best long-term, high-yield blue chip investment opportunities in the market today.

Payout Profile: Market Beating Total Return Potential On Distributions Alone

Stock Yield 2018 Distribution Coverage Guidance 10-Year Projected Payout Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Spectra Energy Partners 9.1% 1.15 4% to 6% 13.1% to 15.1% S&P 500 1.9% 3.0 6.2% 8.1%

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multpl, CSImarketing)

Since the reason for owning an MLP is high income, the thing I focus on is the overall payout profile. This consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term distribution growth potential.

When it comes to high-yield, you literally can't get any better than Spectra Energy Partners. Not only does it offer about 350% higher yield than the market, but that payout is highly secure by its incredibly stable, recurring, and fast growing DCF.

Of course as the oil crash showed, if an MLP has too much debt than even a well covered distribution might have to be cut. Fortunately Spectra's balance sheet is a fortress.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost Spectra Energy Partners 4.1 8.0 39% BBB+ 3.1% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 52% NA NA

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, CSImarketing)

At its peak the MLP industry had an average leverage ratio, (debt/Adjusted EBITDA), of about seven, with some midstream operators sporting ratios of eight or nine. Today the industry average is 4.4, but Spectra's is still lower.

That's because management has always been highly disciplined with debt, and plans to take that ratio to under 4.0 in the long-term. Thanks to its capital allocation discipline Spectra enjoys a BBB+ credit rating. This is the highest credit rating in the MLP industry and which is the shared by other midstream blue chips such as Enterprise, Magellan, and Enbridge. This is why Spectra can borrow at such incredibly cheap rates, resulting in a interest coverage ratio that's nearly double the industry average.

More importantly it gives the MLP the opportunity to continue growing even with its unit price in the toilet. That's because it can match any costly equity issuances with super low cost, fixed, long-term debt. This locks in the profitability of projects, and decreases interest rate sensitivity.

As for the long-term growth potential I believe that management's 2019 to 2020 growth guidance is a good conservative long-term estimate. That's because with no IDRs Spectra will enjoy a lower cost of capital in the future. That means it can afford to invest profitability into a greater range of projects, greatly expanding its potential growth horizons.

And given the size of the current shadow backlog, and the industry's enormous future growth potential, I estimate a 5% long-term payout growth rate for Spectra. That would mean that today's insanely attractive valuation the MLP has the potential to generate about 14.1% total returns over the next 10 years. That is nearly double what today's still overvalued S&P 500 is likely to produce.

Valuation: Crazier Things Have Happened But None Crazier Than This

SEP Total Return Price data by YCharts

There's no denying that MLPs have had a terrible year. Even time-tested blue chips like Spectra have badly underperformed the S&P 500. But for fundamental focused, value seeking income investors such irrational price action is incredibly appealing.

Forward Price/DCF Implied 10 Year Growth Rate Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher 9.7 0.6% 9.1% 5.4% 0%, All Time High

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus)

That's because Spectra is currently trading at just 9.7 times its forecast 2018 DCF. Blue chip income growers with strong fundamentals don't trade at single digit cash flow multiples very often. In fact at the current price the market is essentially pricing in zero DCF/unit growth over the next decade. Given Spectra's backlog, access to cheap capital, and long-term growth runway, I consider that an absurdly pessimistic forecast.

And let's not forget that Spectra's yield is now at an all time high. It's greater than during the depths of the oil crash. That was when markets feared that the US shale industry would go bankrupt and default on its MLP contracts. It's also higher than during the financial crisis when capital markets imploded, and it appeared the world was on the brink of another Great Depression.

In reality the fundamentals of the MLP industry have never been better. Balance sheets are strong, DCF is growing rapidly, and the US energy boom seems poised to usher in a golden age of growth. Basically this means that current MLP prices and valuations have NO connection to reality.

The disconnect between fact and irrational market fears is so great that Spectra's yield is 70% higher than its five year average. And keep in mind that this time period includes the oil crash and ongoing industry bear market.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I consider yield vs. 5-year average yield to be a good rule of thumb proxy for estimating how undervalued an income stock is. Which would mean that at today's insane price, Spectra is about 70% undervalued. That makes it one of the best low risk, high-yield investments you can make today.

That being said, no stock is without risks and MLPs have certain challenges that prospective investors need to keep in mind.

Risks To Consider

While Spectra is a low risk stock, it's not a "risk-free" investment. There are three kinds of risks that it faces.

In the short term, there's regulatory and execution risk. That means that the same high regulatory burden that created the industry's wide moat can also mean that projects can become delayed or fail to receive approval.

The good news is that Spectra is focused on demand pull projects, which are usually more favorably viewed by regulatories than supply push. That's why the MLP has a great track record of completing projects on time and on budget.

However, there is also short-term risk from black swan events, such as industrial accidents (pipeline spills). These can cause short-term disruptions in cash flow that might result in the MLP potentially missing its guidance in any given year.

Over the medium term regulatory risk also persists. For instance, while the FERC ruling didn't impact Spectra this time, there is no way to be certain that future tax rule changes won't have a more negative effect.

In the medium-term there is also a risk that, should Spectra's unit price continue declining or languish at current levels, it could potentially put Spectra into a liquidity trap in which it can't afford to grow profitably.

Metric Historical Funding Model 50/50 Debt/Equity Funding Self Funding Model (20% Retained DCF) Self Funding Model (40% Retained DCF) Weighted Average Cash Cost Of Capital 6.4% 5.7% 2.5% 1.9% Historical DCF Yield On Invested Capital 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% 7.0% Gross DCF Investment Profit 0.6% 1.3% 4.5% 5.1%

(Sources: Morningstar, earnings releases, FastGraphs, Gurufocus)

Historically Spectra has funded its growth with about 52% equity capital. However with the unit price in the toilet this gives it a forward cash cost of equity, (DCF yield), of 10.4%. That means that if Spectra were to continue funding its growth as it has in the past it weighted average cash cost of capital would be very close to the historical DCF yield it earns on its investments.

The good news is that the MLP has several options to adapt to these insane market valuations. First it could increase the amount of low cost debt that its strong balance sheet and industry leading credit ratings provide it. A 50/50 debt/equity split on future projects would more than double the DCF/unit accretion.

However if the market were to continue to undervalue Spectra to an insane degree than there is a risk that the MLP may decide to switch to a self funding business model. This is the route several other big name midstream operations have decided upon including: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Enbridge Inc (ENB).

Self funding means that the portion of growth capital that was previously raised from fickle equity markets is replaced with retained DCF. That means slower short-term distribution growth in exchange for no more dilution and the growth potential's total independence on the unit price.

If Spectra were to pursue such a plan it would likely mean lowering its quarterly payout increases in order to get the coverage ratio up to 1.2 to 1.4. That is the coverage ratio range for most self funding MLPs. The major benefit of a self funding model is that the cost of capital falls immensely meaning that all future investments are far more accretive to DCF/unit. But be aware that the stock market often punishes an MLP that announces such a strategy because it means slower payout growth for a few years.

Finally we can't forget the big long-term risk to all midstream MLPs, even blue chip SWANs like Spectra. Specifically that the major growth catalyst of their investment thesis might not be as big as we expect.

The US energy boom has the potential to be a major game changer in the global energy markets. But that potential is built on rising long-term global demand for oil & gas, which would keep prices stable and or rising slowly.

If the world's switch to green energy is faster than expected than demand for oil could decline far faster than most projections now indicate.

In addition even highly bullish energy analysts such as McKinsey warn that peak crude demand might be coming earlier than most people think. In fact here are their projections for what the next few decades will look like for the energy industry (through 2050):

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Overall global oil demand could peak as early as 2030.

The good news is that even if oil production peaks due to faster adoption of electric cars, which are expected to achieve initial cost parity with gas cars by 2025 to 2030, gas demand should remain strong.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation)

That's because natural gas will be winning market share from coal as the preferred form of base load power. Eventually solar, wind and hydro may be able to provide adequate base load capacity. However, it will likely take decades because the storage technology, (such as batteries), distribution and transmissions systems will take a long time to scale up.

However, the point is that the biggest growth catalyst for all midstream stocks has a large degree of uncertainty. That means that no midstream stock can necessarily be thought of as a "buy and hold forever" investment. Rather they are likely solid income growth sources for the next 10 to 20 years.

Bottom Line: Spectra's Valuation Is NOT Justified By Any Fundamentals So Today Is The Best Time Ever To Buy

It's understandable that after such a rough few years, many MLP investors feel bruised, bloodied, and scared about the future. However, ultimately, stocks are valued based on their fundamentals, primarily their cash flow.

The MLP industry is NOT dying. Like the shale industry during the oil crash, it is evolving to take advantage of the immense growth opportunities ahead. Spectra Energy Partners is one of the best managed MLPs in the industry, with a rock solid balance sheet, ongoing access to accretive growth capital, and a very long growth runway.

Its super low risk business model means that it has literally no commodity risk, and the IDR buyout means that it should be capable of supporting generous, safe, and steadily rising income for the foreseeable future. And in a worst-case scenario, where it has to adopt a self funding business model, investors are still likely to beat the market over time, thanks to these insanely low valuations.

That's why I'm more confident than ever in recommending this time-tested SWAN stock for any income investor who is comfortable with the overall MLP industry risk profile.



