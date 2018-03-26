GE: The Last Crash

This article studies the way price is moving and compares it the last crash.

In times of panic selling, fundamentals take a back seat and price behavior is more important for the bottoming process.

Is there anything new to add to the GE debate?

Much has been said about General Electric (GE). Some highlight the negatives (slashing dividend, cash flow problems, mismanagement, unexpected charges), while others accentuate the positives (bargain price, new CEO, restructuring).

Both sides can make a valid argument, and argue till they are blue in the face, but really there is only one judge and one thing that matters: price. Yet in all the dozens, even hundreds of GE articles over the past year there has not been much study of price, or more specifically, the way price is moving.

We could make the assumption prices will fall until there is a visible turnaround in some of the negative metrics.

GE data by YCharts

Yet very often prices turn in anticipation of improvements, and we recognize the turnaround too late. How many quarters do we need to see before making a purchase? We may end up buying 50% off the lows, and worse still, we may end up buying just when prices retrace their initial gains. I often see nimble traders anticipating the turnaround before it shows in results and taking profits into the good news when it comes.

A Different Approach

Technical analysis can help anticipate the turn before fundamentals improve. At its simplest, technical analysis just looks at what participants have done in the past and uses this information to figure out what they may do in the future.

Some people look for patterns, or draw lines where potential support may be. But if we truly look for repeating patterns and behavior, we should look at what GE has done in the past, not at patterns from a textbook. GE has experienced panic selling before, and if we want to understand the current decline, this is what we should study.

The decline in 2008-2009 may have been driven by the financial crisis and have little fundamental link to the current situation, but the way traders (and price) are behaving is surprisingly similar.

I made the comparison several months ago and took a plot of the 2008-2009 fall and superimposed the structure onto the 2017-2018 fall. The chart below shows a chart from early February, which predicted a continued fall below $13.

Here's an update as it approaches the target area.

Why would the two declines repeat so closely when the fundamentals are so different? Well in both cases there is a bearish catalyst, a strong fall, and a lot of contrasting opinions in terms of when, where and why the downtrend will eventually reverse.

Many downtrends follow the same sequence as hope turns to despair and greed turns to fear over and over again.

Bearish fundamentals get the ball rolling downhill, but emotions (i.e. sentiment) and positioning are the main drivers.

As GE broke the $17.4 support in January, it entered the capitulation phase. It is down an amazing 33% since the January high and if the comparisons above play out, it should soon reverse. I am looking for a bottom in the $12-13 area early this week and an initial recovery to $18.

Conclusions

There is little more to be said about GE's fundamentals. The most likely scenario is for the company to sell assets, restructure and to survive for many years to come. Price will recover and respond to the ups and downs of a company in transition.

But that is the next phase. At the moment GE is still crashing and yet to find a bottom. Fundamentals won't help help it do this; price discovery and capitulation are needed.

Based on the last crash in 2008-2009, price is currently in the final phase of the capitulation, and in the right area for a significant reversal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.