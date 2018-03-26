U.S. Silica: EP Energy Deal Still Has To Prove Itself

I understand the diversification point of view, although the incurred leverage does not match the strategy of the company, as it allows for speculation about the sand opportunity as well.

The deal, at a price tag of a third of its own valuation, looks relatively expensive, although the acquired operations look more stable.

In February of this year, I reviewed the prospects for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) following the release of its fourth-quarter results which were not welcomed by investors, and I used the dip towards $26-27 to pick up a small position.

While shares trade at similar levels today, about a month following the release of the fourth-quarter result for 2017, I find it necessary to update my thesis after the company announced a fairly large deal last week.

Quick Review Of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica is a supplier of sand to US frackers, which is used by these companies to improve their drilling results and thereby the economics of their business. This very cyclical business is complemented by a smaller, yet growing, industrial sand business, which is much more stable, yet its results are overshadowed by the larger cyclical business.

The company pursues a strategy of market leadership in terms of scale and efficiently running operations, thereby trying to outcompete its peers and preventing shale producers from running integrated business in which they operate their own sand operations. The company aims to generate strong results for investors by this leading position, combined with a relatively conservatively financed balance sheet, as this flexibility means it can buy out troubled peers during harsh times in the cycle.

A bit concerning to me in the February article, and previous ones, is the claim made by management that the company is no longer a commodity business. This confidence is fuelling another investment spree by the company in terms of acquisitions as well as expansion. This claim was, and remains, openly disputed by me, as U.S. Silica saw real margin pressure in the final quarter of 2017.

Having grown revenues from $200 million in 2009, sales peaked at nearly $900 million in 2014. The company reported steep operating margins of 20% that year, but margins actually peaked in the mid-twenties some years before. Following a low of $560 million in 2016, sales hit a record of $1.24 billion last year.

These record sales were accompanied by margins of "just" 14%, roughly half the margins reported in the previous peak years of 2012-2014, as investors furthermore had to swallow 50% dilution from 2014 to 2017 as well. This dilution downplays the run-up seen in sales, as revenue growth per share is far less pronounced.

Reported earnings of close to $1.80 per share were pretty strong, as valuation multiples have compressed quite a bit over time. Following a peak of $70 in 2014, shares fell to a low of $15 in 2016, before rallying back to $60 later that year. Despite the very strong results in 2017, shares have fallen all the way to $26 by now.

That seems a bit odd, especially as the company ended 2017 on a high note (at least in sales). Fourth-quarter sales nearly doubled on an annual basis to $361 million, running at a rate in excess of $1.4 billion. Disappointing is that sequential revenue growth was up just 5%, as operating profits fell from $63 million in Q3 of 2017 to $49 million in the final quarter, although impacted by a few special items. Despite the margin pressure, the company was still on track to earn nearly $2 per share, as recent price hikes, changes in the tax laws and new initiatives mean that a >$2 earnings per share number might still be in the works for 2018.

A Massive Investment Splurge

Alongside the release of the fourth-quarter results, U.S. Silica announced that capital spending is seen at $300-350 million this year, while depreciation charges run at just $110 million a year based on the fourth-quarter results. At the midpoint of the capital spending range, net capital spending could come in around $200 million in 2018, more or less in line with or even exceeding this year's projected earnings power.

This makes that leverage would be increasing a bit in 2018, yet the company has a strong balance sheet. Holding $385 million in cash, U.S. Silica operates with a net debt load of just $125 million, being very modest in relation to adjusted EBITDA, which was approaching a run rate of $400 million a year in the fourth quarter.

On March 19, it appeared that the company's investment spree came to somewhat of a standstill, as it announced the sale of three transloads in a deal which brings in $75 million in cash. A few days later it became apparent that this is not the case, with U.S. Silica willing to spent 10 times that amount to acquire EP Minerals, indeed for $750 million in cash.

EP Mineral produces engineered materials which are derived from industrial minerals, which includes diatomaceous earth, clay and perlite. The company generates $200 million in sales from this production in 2017, and similar to U.S. Silica's industrial and specialty products business, has moved from a commodity business to a more stable and higher-margin business. This should, in theory, makes the overall business more diversified and stable in terms of both sales and margins.

CEO Bryan Shinn stresses the high margins of the business and potential to grow sales in a stable way, supported by strong IP which can be combined with the core competency of Silica as a mining and logistical business. EP is active in the oil & gas business as well, but is very much diversified, as it supplies food & beverage industries, water, farm & home, pain and plastics clients, among others.

In the deal presentation, U.S. Silica reports that a 12.5 times EBITDA multiple has been paid based on the trailing results until February 2018. The company generated EBITDA of $60 million on $242 million sales over the past twelve months. The business looks very promising, with maintenance capital spending totalling just $5 million, 90% of revenues being "recurring", as the business serves 10,000 customers. The deal will increase leverage to 2.4 times.

This should, however, be supported by a more diversified operation. Oil & gas made up 77% of Silica's 2017 contribution margin, with the remainder being contributed by the ISP business. With the including of EP, the reliance on oil & gas will drop towards 63%.

Market's Take and Pro Forma Valuation

Investors have to understand that this deal is much different from Silica's core, and that the deal brings diversification and stability, yet at higher multiples than its own business.

The $750 million deal is very substantial in relation to the current enterprise valuation of nearly $2.3 billion at $26 per share, equivalent to a third of the valuation of Silica. U.S. Silica trades at 1.6 times annualised sales for Q4 and 7.5 times EBITDA. The deal values EP at 3.1 times sales and 12.5 times EBITDA, both being considerably higher multiples.

Leverage will shoot up to 2.4 times, which is somewhat elevated indeed for a cyclical player at this point in the cycle, despite the diversification effort of the deal. Nonetheless, this is a bit concerning.

Regarding the earnings per share impact, we can estimate the following. We know that maintenance capital spending of the business is very low, so I estimate depreciation charges at $5 million as well. That means EP might add $55 million in adjusted EBIT. Assuming 5% cost of financing on $750 million in additional net debt, it results in incremental interest expense of $38 million. A 20% tax rate on the remaining earnings works out to a net earnings contribution of $13-14 million, adding roughly $0.15 per share to reported earnings.

A Fair Deal

Shares of U.S. Silica lost little over a dollar in response to the deal announcement, shedding roughly $100 million in value after the deal was announced. Those losses were cut in half in a day in which the market dropped a lot, indicating that the response to the deal was rather neutral.

I do tend to agree that while the deal brings earnings accretion, some synergies could be achieved as well (although not specified in the official documents). The only big negative is the incurred debt (although equity financing is no really viable option at these levels). 2.4 times leverage does not sound that high, yet we have to understand that two-thirds of the business remains highly cyclical as the company seems to "break" with its goal to operate with a conservative balance sheet, as the addition of debt is a bit dangerous, especially if management is really convinced that the industry is becoming less cyclical.

The diversification effort is to be applauded from a management point of view, but I understand that some investors want to invest in a pure play, which U.S. Silica no longer is. While a pure play on frac sand is, in theory, more risky for investors, focus counts as well, as concerns about the cyclicality could have been overcome by running a conservative financial policy. One thing is clear - the company is now clearly shifting towards diversification despite its own promise of a huge opportunity in the sand industry.

Less Convinced

In February, I was a buyer on the dip at same levels as today. With earnings power of $0.44 per share in Q4 2017, in part driven by some one-time headwinds, my $2 per share guidance for 2018 was intact. That resulted in multiples being compressed to just 12-13 times earnings amidst a resilient balance sheet.

Having been too conservative in the past, I took the opportunity to buy the dip in February, although I am a little less convinced today. Earnings power is likely intact at +$2 per share, as I fear the debt being taken on, but more so, the inconsistent actions of management. The only good thing is that no big equity issuance was made to pursue the deal, as the company clearly has something to show for.

After having bought a third of my desired allocation following the February decline, I have decided to cut this position in half again following the announcement of the deal, as the market offered me the opportunity to cut this exposure at a breakeven result. Management really has something to prove this year.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLCA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.