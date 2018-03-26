Hartstreet: Oil Production Improves 32.5% In The Permian

Increasing demand should offset increased US production during driving season and we think the USO could rise to $14.87 in the next couple of months.

Oil production per foot is the focus of operators, and there is a good possibility this will continue in 2018.

Midland and Howard counties improved the most, from 120 KBO to 185 KBO over the first 12 months of well life.

We pulled the data of 847 2016 horizontals and 903 in 2017 and this shows a significant improvement in the Midland Basin.

Operators continue to improve well design, and this could place a ceiling on oil prices. Rising US production has been offset by very good demand. We think WTI will peak between $70/bbl and $75/bbl this driving season. If this occurs, the US Oil ETF (USO) could increase 12% in just a couple of months. Operators in the Midland Basin are well motivated to increase production, and the best operators better placed this driving season. There are arguments on both sides of the well design argument. We continue to see operators improving oil production per location. This has been accomplished targeting lesser geology.

We pulled 847 horizontal locations completed in 2016 and tracked the oil type curve. The data pull covered 6 counties in the Midland Basin.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Midland County saw the most activity accounting for over 40% of the completions. Upton and Reagan followed.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The color coding of the oil type curve by county matches the pie chart above it. Upton was the best performer in 2016. It was followed by Midland and Howard.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The average location produced 120 KBO and 199 MMcf in the first 12 months of well life. This average in 2016, under performed 2017.

Midland was the most active county in 2017. 903 horizontals were completed. There was an uptick in Howard activity.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The oil type curve was the best in Midland followed by Howard and Glasscock.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The pie chart below provides the number of horizontals by operator. Pioneer (PXD) is by far the most active. It is followed by Encana (ECA), Diamondback (FANG), and Parsley (PE). Concho (NYSE:CXO) has also upped its activity in the play.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The graph below is color coated to match the pie chart above. The top three oil curves are by operators with little activity in the play. Pioneer, SM Energy (SM), Diamondback, and RSP Permian (RSPP) are the operators towards the top of the list with a meaningful number of completions in 2017.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In 2017, the average location produced 159 KBO and 244 MMcf in the first 12 months of well life. This is a marked improvement yoy.

Source: Welldatabase.com

In summary, unconventional US operators will continue to effect oil prices. Permian players continue to improve oil production per location. All counties are improving with Midland and Howard leading the way. Some of this is due to lateral length, but we continue to see operators focus on stimulation and production per foot. Horizontal locations in the Midland Basin produced 32.5% more oil than in 2016. Improvements of this magnitude seem to show well design is continuing to improve oil well economics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECA, PXD, RSPP, FANG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Well data is provided by WellDatabase. Accordingly, the publication of articles should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as a solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the internet. This information is provided for guidance and information purposes only. This information is not intended to provide investment, tax, or legal advice. The information contained herein has been compiled from sources deemed reliable and it is accurate to the best of our knowledge and belief. However, I cannot guarantee its accuracy, completeness, and validity and cannot be held liable for any errors or omissions. All information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Hartstreet LLC does not accept any liability for any loss or damage whatsoever caused in reliance upon such information. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Welldatabase.com provided the data for this article.