Financials Just Broke

The last trading week caused havoc across the board. The S&P 500 lost nearly 6% while both financials (XLF) and technology (XLK) declined by more than 7%. Selling did serious damage to some charts, but this might actually turn out to be a great buying opportunity, as I will discuss in this article.

Note: this articles focusses on financial stocks in general. I will use the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) as a benchmark for these securities as it is a well-known ETF and perfect tool to track financial stocks.

Source: Standard Bank

The Trend Broke

Finance stocks have broken down for the first time since the 2015 sell-off, shortly after the manufacturing growth slowing trend started. The most recent weekly candle has broken the uptrend that started when economic growth bottomed in the first quarter of 2016, and the XLF is currently trading at the same prices we saw in November of 2017. The YTD performance has fallen to -3.9% after having been up 8% in the first trading weeks of this year.

Source: TradingView

The Bigger Picture Is Important

At this point, there are two options. The first one is a further decline after this ugly breakdown, while the second option is a recovery. Below, I wanted to share a graph that might give us an answer. The graph displays the ratio between financials and utilities (XLU). Utilities are high-yield defensive investments, while financials love higher yields and are very pro-cyclical. That's why the ratio spread (black line) has such a high correlation to the leading ISM manufacturing index, which displays economic sentiment.

Source: TradingView

There have been only two occasions since the recession when the spread ignored economic sentiment. The first one took place between 2011 and 2012, when global QE and low interest rates measures supported financials, and financials declined in 2015 along with 'the market' shortly after manufacturing and basic material stocks declined in 2014.

At this point we are seeing the sharpest decline since the summer of 2017, which was just a break before the next leg higher.

Also note that even though it is likely growth (i.e., the ISM index) is not going higher than it currently is, this does not necessarily mean that we are going lower immediately. The growth trends in both 2010 and 2013 saw above-average growth for an extended period of time.

One example is that traders called a top many months ago, yet we just hit another 14-year high at 60.8 points in February of this year.

Moreover, we are witnessing a massive tailwind for inflation, as you can see below. Note that I added both the ISM Manufacturing Index (upper part of the graph) and a leading index for producer prices (lower part).

Even though producers prices seem to ignore the trend for now, it is likely to see growth close to 8% over the next few months. That's especially because oil is not selling off, for example. The weaker dollar is massively benefiting cyclical commodities and is therefore supporting higher inflation.

SPY data by YCharts

It's An Overreaction According To Bonds

In the first part of this article, I compared the ratio between financials and utilities to economic growth. Below, I compare them to the 10-year yield. What we see is a beautiful correlation that perfectly supports the thesis that this ratio is depending on economic growth and higher inflation. That said, we also see that this ratio is selling off without support from the 10-year bond, which is still yielding more than 2.8%.

The outright comparison between financials and the 10-year yield tells the same story (graph below).

And last but not least, it is important to mention that managers from the finance and insurance industry have been very bullish since 2016. The overview below has been filled with the monthly comments from the ISM non-manufacturing index. I also used this overview in my article about regional banks.

There is no denying that the current sell-off has damaged many financial stocks; they are among the worst performers. Some investments that I have held for months were stopped out. However, I will use the current weakness to invest my profits and cash in financial stocks again. Fundamentals are strong and it seems that this sell-off is an overreaction given that people were overweight financials. Technology stocks are seeing the same.

Personally I am going to start buying very carefully. It could be that financials lose more ground over the next few days. Small positions are justified, and they can be increased once the uptrend continues.

I'll keep you updated.

Stay tuned!

Author's note: Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated.

