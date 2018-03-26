Ladder Capital Corp.: A Quality 8.6% Yield Is Up For Grabs

I doubled down on Ladder Capital Corp. at the end of last week.

I added to my long position in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) at the end of last week as I believe the CRE company offers investors a compelling mix of sustainable dividend income and capital upside. The biggest reason to buy Ladder Capital Corp. for an income portfolio right now is that the company has a relatively safe dividend that I view as sustainable (in absence of a U.S. recession, that is). Ladder Capital Corp. has a shareholder-friendly management, and shares are reasonably priced. An investment in Ladder Capital Corp. yields 8.6 percent.

Major stock market indices dropped sharply last week as investors weighed the potential impact of an escalating trade war between the United States and China. Ladder Capital Corp.'s shares couldn't escape the pull, dropping in line with the broader market.

Source: StockCharts

Ladder Capital Corp. - Business Snapshot

Ladder Capital Corp. is an internally managed commercial real estate finance REIT that provides debt capital to other companies. The REIT primarily invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans, subordinated loans, net leased commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets.

Ladder Capital Corp.'s balance sheet first mortgage loans are the company's prime assets, and they make up 80 percent of the REIT's loan portfolio. Balance sheet first mortgage loans are typically floating rate, setting Ladder Capital Corp. up for net interest income growth in a rising rate environment.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Ladder Capital Corp. has aggressively grown its investments in balance sheet first mortgage loans in the last four years which should serve the company well as long as interest rates are rising.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

Importantly, Ladder Capital Corp. produces strong core returns without jacking up its leverage. The core ROAE - return on average equity - has remained well above ~10 percent in recent years.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

Low Payout Ratio

Ladder Capital Corp. covers its dividend with core earnings, and has done so relatively easily in the last ten quarters. I do not expect the company to run into any problems in terms of dividend coverage over the short haul, but deteriorating coverage would be a negative for the investment thesis.

Source: Achilles Research

Ladder Capital Corp. has a rather conservative core earnings payout ratio. It averaged only ~76 percent which is remarkable for an income vehicle that comes with a dividend yield in excess of eight percent.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

Shareholder-Friendly Management

Ladder Capital Corp. hiked its fourth quarter class A common stock dividend from $0.30/share to $0.315/share, reflecting an increase of 5 percent.

The CRE company also buys back stock on a regular basis. The REIT repurchased about 190,000 shares at an average price of $13.61 in 2017. The company has a current stock buyback authorization of $50 million in place.

How Does Ladder Capital Corp. Compare Against Its Peers In Terms Of Valuation?

Valuations of commercial real estate finance companies have fallen lately for a number of reasons: 1. Investors are increasingly uncomfortable holding dividend-paying stocks as interest rates are being raised (the Fed just raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points); 2. Investors are selling stocks that have had a good run; and 3. The market environment looks more vulnerable in light of recent talk about an escalating trade war between the United States and China.

That said, though, valuations have become more attractive lately.

LADR Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risks To The Thesis

I see three major risks that would negatively affect the investment case that I have laid out here:

1. The U.S. commercial real estate market cools down and demand for originations drops;

2. The U.S. slides into a recession, which would most certainly drag U.S. real estate asset values down; and

3. An unforeseen event leads to a deterioration of Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend coverage.

The investment thesis will have to be revisited if one (or more) of these factors manifests itself in reality.

Your Takeaway

I am comfortable owning Ladder Capital Corp. because the company has shareholder-friendly management that returns more cash to shareholders and buys back stock. The payout ratio is conservative for an eight percent yielder, and the recent drop in valuation is a good opportunity to scoop up shares for a high-yield portfolio. Floating-rate exposure in a rising rate environment is a key asset poised to produce higher net interest income going forward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.