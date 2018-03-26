Proteostasis: Clinical Data Is In The Eye Of The Beholder (Podcast)

Even though a clinical trial would seem to be definitive, it seems there is some art in the interpretation of the results.

While they, management, and bulls are all looking at the same data, the conclusions differ widely. What gives?

If everything was cut and dry in the stock market, there wouldn't be much for us to do as investors, or as members of Seeking Alpha. The cliché is that different views is what makes a market, but it's no less true for being cliched.

Proteostasis (PTI) is a small biotech company. This especially is an area in the market that is rife with different views. Biotech involves companies developing intellectual property with a high degree of uncertainty over whether its property will have real world value, and then continued uncertainty over whether it will be able to develop that property effectively and whether it will be able to sell that property to customers (or a larger firm) at some point in the future. The reason this sector offers such high returns is because there are such high levels of uncertainty. The old equation of expected level of return being equal to expected level of risk holds true in this space.

That's true even when going down to the level of the actual scientific results. Take Proteostasis's Phase II trial for its lead drug, PTI-428. The company announced positive results in December and had data to back it up. The FDA was convinced enough to award the drug a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD), which seems like a positive step. Plenty of justification for PTI to have doubled since early March and more than tripled since November, right?

Not so fast. Kerrisdale Capital Management argued that the data were not as compelling as appeared on first glance. Central to the firm's argument was that the positive results had to do with a flukily bad placebo group, not outstanding performance from the group taking PTI-428. And the BTD? Not as meaningful as it might appear on the surface. The market found this a compelling case, as PTI has pulled back ~30% since publication on Tuesday.

So what's the right way to look at the data, and at PTI in this point in its lifespan? We ask those questions on this week's Behind The Idea, and venture tentative answers.

Topics covered in this podcast:

Proteostasis background and biotech company name portmanteaus* (1:40 minute mark)

Breaking down Kerrisdale's argument, centering on the placebo group (7:00)

Venturing into biotech as a non-scientist (12:25)

The need for capital in biotech (17:00)

The nuances and challenges of measuring the data (24:00)

Reaching a conclusion on the thesis and on PTI (33:55)

*Mike reports that he got Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) portmanteau wrong - it is Applied Molecular Genetics, not American Genetics. I couldn't fact-check the other portmanteaus effectively.

How do you look at the data on PTI, or on companies in a similar clinical position? What are you watching for next in this story? In news this morning, PTI agreed to an At The Market offering; good sign? What are your favorite company names that derive from a portmanteau? Let us know below.

