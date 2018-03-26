10.4% Yielding BDC Set To Benefit From Rising Rates And Spending Bill

BDC prices have been pulling back giving TCPC a current yield of 10.4% which is attractive given the higher quality management and portfolio credit quality.

On February 21, the Board re-approved its stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million common stock at prices below NAV and management mentioned “if share prices drop lower, it will buy more shares”.

Also, TCPC is well-positioned for rising interest rates for higher NII over the coming quarters as shown in this article.

There are many positive changes on the horizon for the BDC sector including rising LIBOR and the recently announced regulations changes that will likely drive higher returns to TCPC shareholders.

Quick BDC Market Update

As mentioned in "BDC Buzz Begins Purchases Of Higher Quality BDCs", I have recently been buying additional shares of higher quality business development companies ("BDCs") especially given the oversold conditions driving higher yields. As discussed last week in "Proposed Changes To Current Regulations: Part 2", language from the H.R. 4267, the Small Business Credit Availability Act, was added to the omnibus $1.3 trillion spending package at the last minute. There are many potential positives to the bill including the ability to increase leverage and returns to shareholders. The new language will permit business BDCs to use leverage up to two times total debt-to-equity, compared to the current cap of 1:1. BDC managers have been lobbying for these changes for more than five years.

As mentioned in "BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed":

"The use of additional leverage will permit BDCs to pursue higher quality deals with less associated credit risk, while still generating competitive returns for their investors, market participants and analysts said. The possibility of accessing more capital comes at a welcome time for the BDC sector. In a highly competitive middle market lending environment, the sector has faced headwinds."

It should be noted that not all BDCs will benefit as much as others, as the article goes on to mention:

"Certain BDCs stand to benefit more than others depending on a range of factors, including the percentage of first-lien investments, track record, portfolio size/platform, investment grade rating, and current leverage utilized, the report said. The KBW analysts wrote in the report that they expect the biggest beneficiaries to be Ares Capital Corp (ARCC), TCG BDC (CGBD), FS Investment Corp (FSIC), Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) and TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)."

These changes will likely drive increased BDC pricing bifurcation, meaning that higher risk BDCs will either not be able to take full advantage or will increase the amount of shareholder risk (driving lower prices). Well-managed BDCs that continue to prudently manage their capital structures and portfolios, will have the ability invest in safer assets and likely lower their borrowing rates for improved net interest margins. There is a chance that these BDCs will increase dividends while improving their risk profiles (or at least maintaining).

I am currently going through 2,232 page spending bill and will review and provide an update to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends.

BDC Buzz Articles Update

As mentioned in previous articles, over the coming months, I will be focused on some of the positive changes in the BDC sector including:

Relaxed regulations and tax reform

Rising interest rates and portfolio yields



Recent insider purchases.

The goal is to show that most BDCs will benefit from changes in regulations and rising interest rates, and that insiders are "eating their own cooking". Current BDC share prices are likely oversold, especially given the potential for improved (or at least maintained) net interest margins and dividend coverage in 2018.

Also, I will try to have a section in the beginning of each article with a "Quick BDC Market Update," especially given the recent market volatility and relatively oversold conditions, providing investors with higher yields and potential capital gains (as compared to only dividends).

Seeking Alpha has decided to make articles such as this one available for free for the first 10 days only. I highly recommend enabling the "get email alerts" for the contributors that you are actively following:

Link to: Change Author Email Alerts

Most Recent Articles

The following articles are still available (for free) to all readers:





The following information discussing TCP Capital (TCPC) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with target prices and buying points, real-time changes to my personal BDC positions, updated rankings and risk profile, real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage, and worst-case scenarios and suggested BDC portfolio.

Recent Insider Purchases

TCPC Dividend Coverage Update

TCPC continues to consistently over-earns its dividend growing its undistributed taxable income to almost $26 million plus around $16 million roll-forward spillover for a total of almost $42 million or $0.70 per share that will likely be used for upcoming special dividends.

“We continue to cover our dividends, as we have done each of the 23 quarters since our inception. In 2017, we outearned the dividend for the year by $0.15 per share or 10%. This continues our nearly six-year record of covering our dividend every quarter since our IPO. Since the IPO, we have outearned our dividends by an aggregate of $25.5 million or $0.43 per share at year-end.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Slides

TCPC management continues to take a higher quality approach including selective portfolio growth, with adequate protective covenants, at higher yields for improved dividend coverage. It is also important to note that dividend coverage for TCPC is not reliant on fee and dividend income, some of which is amortized over the life of the investment, reducing the potential for “lumpy” earnings results.

“Investment income for the quarter was $0.80 per share of that amount. Interest income comprised $0.79 per share, of which recurring cash interest was $0.64, recurring discount and fee amortization was $0.04, and recurring PIK income was $0.02. The remaining $0.09 per share came from prepayment income, including prepayment fees and unamortized OID and exit fees. We also earned $0.01 per share of other income. Our income recognition follows our conservative policy of generally amortizing upfront economics over the life of an investment rather than recognizing all of it at the time the investment is made.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

For the quarter ended December 31, 2018 TCPC reported between my base and best case projections covering its dividend by 113% (see results below) mostly due to $0.09 per share of income related to prepayment premiums and accelerated original issue discount amortization (up from $0.03 the previous quarter).

Howard Levkowitz, TCPC Chairman and CEO: “We are pleased with results for the fourth quarter of 2017. We out-earned our dividend by $0.05, demonstrating the earnings power of our portfolio. Our robust direct origination platform enables us to grow our portfolio while continuing to be highly selective and disciplined in our investing. We are also pleased to have the continued support of the capital markets, as demonstrated by our follow-on issuance of unsecured notes during the quarter at an attractive price and our closing of a new revolving credit facility yesterday at an attractive rate.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

Its portfolio yield remained stable at 11.0% and management continues to maintain the size of the overall portfolio even after taking into account repayments of $222 million due to $213 million in new originations during the quarter.

“New investments in the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 10% and the investments we exited during the quarter had a weighted average effective yield of 10.9%. Our overall effective portfolio yield at quarter end remained at 11% as the increase in LIBOR effectively offset the slightly lower rate on newer loans. Given the competitive pricing environment, we are very pleased to be able to continue to generate consistently strong yields on our investments.” “In the first quarter through February 26, we have invested approximately $81 million, primarily in four senior secured loans. The combined effective yield of these investments is approximately 10.2%. At this point in the quarter, our pipeline includes many transactions that are well within our historical yield range.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TCPC will likely experience higher portfolio yields over the coming quarters as LIBOR continues higher

“Most of our assets are three-month LIBOR. There's some variety, one month, three month and some others that are predominantly three-month.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: FRED Economic Data

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of December 31, 2017, 89.2% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, 82.7% of which are subject to interest-rate floors and only 32% of borrowings are at variable rates.

As mentioned in the Interest Rate Sensitivity Comparison report, I consider TCPC to have better-than-average positioning for rising interest rates.

“Our focus on senior secured loans, most of which are floating rate has resulted in a lower overall risk profile and strong portfolio performance. This has enabled us to out earn our dividend every quarter, and our portfolio is well-positioned for any meaningful increase in interest rates. Even a 25-basis point increase in rates would be accretive.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filings & BDC Buzz

TCPC continues to lower its cost of capital and on February 26, 2018, the company established a new $100 million revolving credit facility with ING Capital LLC, at LIBOR plus 2.25% replacing the previous SVCP Revolver at LIBOR plus 2.5%. On November 3, 2017, the company issued $50 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due August 2022 for net proceeds of $49.1 million as a follow-on to its August 2017 issuance of the 2022 Notes. Also, management indicated that it will likely continue to issue fixed-rate notes at these rates.

“As noted on our third quarter earnings call, we issued an additional $50 million par of our 2022 notes as a follow-on to the $125 million par issuance in Q3. And yesterday we refinanced our SVCP revolver with a new revolving credit facility through ING Capital with total capacity of $100 million at a rate of LIBOR plus 2.25%. We are pleased to be able to continue raising debt financing on attractive and shareholder-friendly terms.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Last year, TCPC received an additional $75 million commitment from the SBA, increasing the total SBA commitment to $150 million. The company has been prudently ramping its SBIC borrowings with only $83 million of the $150 million allowable with its first license and potentially up to $350 million allowed with three licenses, giving the company access to low cost longer term borrowings exempt from typical BDC leverage ratios.

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Slides

“Our low cost of capital and diverse funding sources are key competitive advantages for TCPC. We remain well positioned with attractively priced leverage and access to a variety of equity and debt financing alternatives, including convertible notes, term loan revolving credit facilities and long term SBIC unsecured notes.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Slides

Tax Reform Discussion:

Q. “Given the tax law changes some, how does that change the appetite for first lien debt? I mean, are companies looking to lever up or they are looking to raise more equity? I mean, just trying to get a little flavor in terms of how the tax law affected your market.” A. “The short answer is, we haven't yet seen a big change. There was a lot written starting right after the election in November 2016 about what might happen, theoretical math changes on how people might elect to have different capitalization structures, and I think the theory of that has been interesting and it quite apply to big cap companies. But in our markets where we might have an entrepreneur, a family business, a management team, or even sponsors, generally speaking people don't have unlimited access to equity and they've been managing their balance sheets from what we've seen in a very similar fashion to what they were doing before. And that doesn't mean that there won't be some changes and that there won't be some impacts, but we haven't to date seen any significant changes in the market based solely on the tax change.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quality of Management & Fee Agreement

Similar to other externally managed BDCs, TCPC benefits from having access to a broader credit platform, Tennenbaum Capital Partners ("TCP"), giving the company access to scale, relationships and expertise which has advantages including incremental fee income and higher investment yields. Since 1999, TCP has invested over $18.5 billion in over 500 portfolio companies and has over $7 billion in committed capital under management.

The primary advantages for TCPC investors are its stable NAV per share, investor-friendly fee structure that protects total returns to shareholders on a cumulative basis by taking into account capital losses when calculating the income incentive fees (“total return hurdle”) and lower cost of capital, which have resulted in superior dividend coverage, previous special dividends and growing undistributed ordinary income.

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Slides

I consider TCPC to have higher quality management for many reasons including the previously discussed fee agreement, conservative dividend and accounting practices (recognizing fee income over the life of the investment), insider ownership, strong underwriting standards and measured approach when raising and deploying capital:

“We delivered another strong quarter of originations in the fourth quarter, totaling $213 million. Dispositions for the quarter were $222 million, resulting in net dispositions of $9 million, demonstrating our willingness to shrink the balance sheet when appropriate.” “Our ATM program remains a shareholder-friendly way to raise equity, as opportunities arise. During the fourth quarter, we reactivated our ATM in a small and judicious way, raising approximately $0.9 million. With our stock trading at a premium to NAV throughout 2017, we did not repurchase any shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter or the year. However, our buyback program remains in effect and in fact was activated during the first quarter as our share price dipped below NAV.” “Our interests are closely aligned with our shareholders. Our origination income recognition practices are conservative and we have one of the most shareholder-friendly fee structures in the industry. We continue to invest alongside our shareholders, and members of the management team and Board of Directors continue to purchase TCPC shares in the open market, as was evidenced on a number of occasions, as recently as this month.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On February 21, 2018, the Board re-approved its stock repurchase plan to acquire up to $50 million in common stock at prices below NAV per share. There were no stock repurchases during the three months ended December 31, 2017. However, there is a good chance that the company has recently repurchased shares as discussed on the recent call:

“Our Board has reapproved our share purchase plan up to $50 million and it is formulaic. And so, it is driven by an algorithm which is designed to acquire more shares if the price falls below NAV more significantly. And we haven't had this go into effect for a while, but that's the way it's designed. So if we are only slightly below NAV, it's not going to wind up buying in very many shares. If share prices drop down lower, it will buy more shares. Now, I would also note that during this time members of management and our outside Board of Directors acquired shares on a number of occasions during this quarter.”

Source: TCPC Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

To be a successful BDC investor

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Suggested BDC portfolio

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.