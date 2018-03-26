Facebook: Let Others' Fears Be Your Opportunity

Facebook (FB) trades 20% off of all-time highs set earlier this year. A good portion of that lost value has been a result of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal over the last week. I view this as a perfect opportunity to buy the stock for the following reasons:

Facebook is undergoing a public relations crisis, not a performance crisis. There's currently little evidence that users or advertisers are going elsewhere. Events like this can often be the best time to buy a stock. Facebook's underlying performance trajectory is so strong (revenue growth, user growth, cash flow growth, etc.) that even if the scandal does alter performance, it's still likely growth will continue. The idea that users will abandon Facebook is unlikely. There's really no alternatives. An abandonment of Facebook and related apps would basically be an abandonment of social media altogether, which is an unrealistic expectation. Cambridge Analytica was an irresponsible organization and exploited a weakness in Facebook, which they have already fixed. The way Facebook disclosed the situation publicly has not been admirable, but it still presents an opportunity for Facebook to reaffirm to the public that user data will be protected and used responsibly going forward. Facebook's valuation looks attractive across the board, which is based on multiple fundamental approaches.

Facebook Data Scandal Recap

The Facebook data scandal with Cambridge Analytica is pretty complex and it's not yet clear that Facebook even fully understands exactly what happened. Here's the simplest way to explain it:

50 million Facebook users' data was exposed by a researcher who worked at Cambridge Analytica, which worked for the Trump campaign.

The researcher, Aleksandr Kogan, is a Russian American who worked at the University of Cambridge.

Kogan basically mined user data from a Facebook quiz app he built. This quiz app collected data from people that took the quiz.

Kogan was able to expose a major loophole in the Facebook API, which allowed the app to collect data from not just those who took the quiz, but also that user's friends without their knowledge.

Facebook does prohibit selling data collected via apps like that, but Cambridge Analytica sold it anyway, exposing another major weakness in the system. Third parties were allowed to collect data, but there was nothing really stopping them from doing whatever they wanted with that data.

Where this gets really messy is the fact that Facebook knew about this loophole for a couple of years and is now only acknowledging it post-scandal, so there's good reason users mistrust the social network right now.

So what does this all mean? In my opinion, long-needed regulations will probably now come sooner rather than later. This regulation will likely seek to better protect user data and set guidelines on what data can be collected and how it can be collected. In terms of Facebook's stock, the bigger question will be if this all hurts Facebook's bottom-line. Again, this is just my opinion, but I don't really think the scandal will hurt Facebook that much in the long run, which I'll discuss below.

5 Reasons Facebook Will Weather The Data Scandal

Facebook's social media moat is almost impenetrable at the moment. The utilization of Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp is unparalleled. Also consider that Facebook has $41 billion in cash, no debt, and produced $17.5 billion in free cash flow last year. This gives Facebook the ability to purchase competitive threats like they did with Instagram and WhatsApp. That makes for a pretty unfair competitive environment and puts Facebook close to a modern monopoly. Facebook's 2.1 billion user base is large, but still has lots of room to grow. With a worldwide population of 7.5 billion, this gives Facebook a reach of approximately 28% of the world's population. Most of North America's target market has been exhausted, but there's still plenty of room for growth in Europe and developing countries, especially the ones that are rapidly adopting cell phones. Facebook and Google (GOOG) dominate the internet advertising industry and have created what some consider to be a duopoly. I believe this is likely to remain unchanged over the near future. Advertisers will continue going to Facebook because of the scope and targeting they can offer. While Facebook currently produces the majority of its revenue from advertising, that's only the tip of the iceberg. Facebook can do many things to begin diversifying its revenue stream including entertainment or e-commerce. Last, and maybe most important, Facebook recognizes the problem and its mistakes. The company has an opportunity to reassure users that data will be better protected going forward.

Facebook's Financial Snapshot

Before I get into a few valuation models, let's take a quick look at Facebook's historical performance. It's pretty much impossible to find anything wrong here. Facebook has shown consistent user growth, revenue growth, margin improvement, earnings growth, free cash flow growth, and a growing cash war chest.

Facebook's Historical Valuations

Over the last 3 years, Facebook's stock price has nearly tripled in price, yet valuation multiples have gone down across the board. This is a good trend and means that Facebook's stock price is a result of good performance and not just ever-increasing valuation multiples.

Comparables Analysis

Facebook's recent drop in price really makes its comparable valuation look attractive relative to peers. A forward P/E of 17.91x for a company with a 21% long-term growth rate leads to a class-leading PEG ratio of 0.86x.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model

This two-stage discounted cash flow model shows that Facebook is fairly valued, but I also consider it very conservative. This is because I assume that Facebook only grows free cash flow by 10% per year over the next 5 years followed by a long-term growth rate of 3%. There's a good chance that Facebook does a lot better than that. Consider that Facebook has grown its free cash flow by 50% each of the last two fiscal years. Also consider that Yahoo Finance has Facebook's 5-year annual earnings growth rate at 21%.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - This model is quite sensitive to beta, and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely. Given that, I used a beta of 1.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Wall Street's Opinion

So far Wall Street's opinion on Facebook has not been altered by the data scandal. According to MarketWatch, 37 out 44 analysts rank the stock as a "buy". The average price target is $221.56, which represents 39% upside based on the current stock price of $159.09.

Conclusion

Stocks like Facebook rarely go on sale. With a forward P/E of 17.91x, a growth rate of 21%, and a PEG ratio of 0.86x, Facebook's stock is a good value right now. Those figures also only account for Facebook's advertising businesses and don't represent any upside for the company breaking into other verticals. While I believe the Cambridge Analytica data scandal is a big deal, it has momentarily brought the focus away from Facebook's outstanding financial performance, which gives investors an opportunity. If Facebook can demonstrate to users that their data will be better protected in the future, I believe the stock will rebound nicely in the upcoming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.