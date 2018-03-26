Nemaska Lithium - Potential Upside On Financing And Off-Take Partner

In 2017, one of the key themes for the lithium industry concerned Asian investment throughout the supply chain. Asian battery manufacturers moved to continue building out battery manufacturing capacity to support the rapidly growing electric vehicle market in China, which is being commanded by government mandates to increase electric vehicle output. This news rattled the already-fragmented lithium supply industry, sending lithium carbonate pricing from $5,500 T LCE in 2015 to $13,00 T LCE by the end of 2017, and to over $15,00 T LCE in Q1 2018 (see chart below). Rising prices of lithium chemicals created a ripple effect for battery manufacturers and end-users of the white metal who are highly exposed to the vulnerable supply chain. The outcome was a tidal wave of investment from Asian companies into advanced lithium exploration companies and producers.

Another outcome of the recent events has been the deployment of investment capital to support exploration activities in prolific lithium regions of the world, including Argentina. In 2016, as the lithium industry gained momentum, a large number of juniors raised seed capital and flocked to Argentina with the hope of securing land packages. A sizable number of land package transactions took place throughout 2016 and into 2017. Companies such as Lithium Americas (LAC) and Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF), which already have been active in Argentina for a number of years, locked up some of the best assets available in the market. Latecomers to the industry are now forced to pay higher prices for second-class projects. This is occurring at a time when the largest global lithium producer, SQM (SQM), has announced its intentions to dramatically increase lithium output by 2025. I advise investors not to take the SQM update at face value. Instead, focus on the demand landscape, which regardless of SQM requires a number of new companies to move into production over the next five years along with existing asset expansion.

My recommendation is to avoid investment in early-stage lithium exploration companies, as the cost of capital is high and the window of opportunity has now been closed. Rather, focus on late-stage exploration and development companies who have completed or are nearing the completion of their exploration efforts. The other factor to consider is that there are not many advanced lithium projects around the world at a time when Asian and European capital has begun to move into the market. Companies such as Nemaska are well positioned to capitalize on the industry momentum.

Quebec project is at an advanced stage

In January 2018, Nemaska (OTCQX:NMKEF) released its 2018 Feasibility Study, which positions the company to continue building out its project in Quebec throughout the balance of the year and into 2019. The report calls for $800 million in capital investment to allow the company construct a commercial Hydromet lithium plant with a name-plate production capacity of 28,000 T of lithium carbonate equivalent. Upon completion of the project, the Hydromet Plant will produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. The updated drilling activity defined a total of 7 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate, which converts into approximately 770,000 T of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and 361,000 T of battery-grade lithium carbonate. As market demands shift between hydroxide and carbonate, the company will be able to modify its product offerings to reflect current market conditions.

To put these figures into perspective: An average electric vehicle having a storage capacity of 80kWh containing 68kg of lithium carbonate or .85kg per kWh of battery capacity. Therefore, 400,000 all-electric vehicles would require 27 million kg of LCE or approximately 27,000 T LCE, not taking into account efficiency losses throughout the manufacturing process. The potential production output of Nemaska’s facility can support the electrification of around 400,000 vehicles. The company has already secured two commercial relationships with FMC Corp (FMC), which is also a lithium chemical producer, and a battery material producer, Johnson Matthey Battery Materials. Johnson Matthey Battery Materials is known to be an active player in the European markets, while FMC is a mature lithium producer that has failed to keep pace with industry developments. It is my opinion that FMC is seeking to secure a long-term supply of lithium chemicals from Nemaska in order to meet the requirements for their customer base, who have likely begun to shop around for new supply. In the short term, Nemaska has attracted some much-needed capital and secured a long-term customer but has locked in the sale of product below market rates in a market where prices continue to rise. Between both of these customers, Nemaska has secured an outlet for 50% of their future production.

It has become clear that late-stage lithium development companies are becoming increasingly important, as the market does not require many more new lithium producers. As existing producers, such as SQM and Orocobre, announce their plans to increase lithium supply from existing facilities, demand for startup lithium explorers will quickly fade. For Nemaska, this means that they are in a unique position to capitalize on the strong investment appetite for lithium producers. Global investment companies, battery and material producers, and other strategic players seek to capitalize on the long-term lithium bull market. Based on this favorable macroeconomic trend, the valuation of late-stage producers should rise in 2018, and capital funding options for good projects should be widely available through these strategic groups.

Nemaska still has the option of finding an off-take partner for the balance of their lithium chemicals, which is a considerable amount but not large enough for a major end-user to use as its sole source of supply. Therefore, a potential Asian or European battery or automotive company taking a multi-source approach to their sourcing strategy would certainly be interested in working with Nemaska. It would prove beneficial for Nemaska to secure a high-value partner that can also bring financing to the table - something that we have seen with other lithium projects.

As a reference point to the above comments, Orocobre was able to secure the bulk of its capital requirements for Phase 1 at Olaroz by recruiting Toyota Tsusho as a joint venture partner on the project. Phase 2 expansion efforts at Olaroz will be financed through an equity investment made by Toyota Tsusho directly into Orocobre in exchange for a 15% equity stake in the company. Further, there have been a number of capital raises to fill any voids or overrun in project cost. Lithium America took a similar approach by securing relationships with SQM, the world largest lithium producer, and Ganfeng, one of the largest Chinese-based battery material producers. Collectively, these companies were able to provide the necessary capital to move the project forward.

Strong Project Economics

The 2018 Feasibility Study reflects 24 million tonnes of proven and probable reserves at 1.53% Li2O. Taking into account lower grades of 1.16% Li2O, the amount of proven and probable reserves increases significantly to 37 million, including combined open-pit and underground estimates. This resources estimate allows the company to derive material from the open-pit development for the first 24 years of production. The 2018 Feasibility Study replaces the 2016 Updated Feasibility Study with the key developments including:

Expansion in mine life from 33 years to 26 years

Increase in life of mine revenue from $9.2 billion to $19.2 billion

Pre-Tax NPV 8% discount base case of $3.3 billion up from $1.9 billion

After-tax internal rate of return (NYSE: IRR ) nearly unchanged from 30.3% to 30.5%

Increase in total initial capital costs including contingency from $546 million to $801 million

In the study the company uses an average lithium carbonate price of US$9,500 / t for the first 5 years and U$12,000 / t thereafter, which is either a conservative approach by the company or reflective of the off-take agreements that the company has entered with its customers. The most strategic outcome of the revised Feasibility Study is the company’s vision of producing both lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide in Quebec. Over the long term, this strategy will allow the company to shift production allocation based on market demands. This strategy also significantly differentiates the company from a host of mining companies who are delivering spodumene concentrate into China for final processing. This low-value model of bringing capacity into the market is not a long-term solution for Australian and Canadian companies, because the focus is shifting towards higher value-added processes. This is reflected in the model selected by Orocobre and Toyota Tsusho, which recently announced a significant expansion of their brine asset in Argentina, coupled with the construction of a lithium-hydroxide facility located in Japan to support the Japanese battery supply chain.

Collectively, the project has strong fundamental characteristics related to: lithium quality; accessibility to large volumes of hard-rock materials; initial capital structure when considering the long-term value of the asset; and considerably low OPEX for both lithium hydroxide and carbonate chemicals.

Although Nemaska is still several years away from bringing meaningful volumes of lithium carbonate and hydroxide to market, the strategy will ensure that the company is a leader in value-added lithium chemicals for the North American and European automotive markets.

Favorable macroeconomic momentum

During the second half of 2017, the Chinese government implemented a program that will see automakers that produce over 30,000 vehicles on an annual basis producing 5-10% of their fleets as new energy vehicles starting in 2019. Based on the program structure, the number of new energy vehicles would continue to increase into 2020 and beyond. At a 5% penetration rate of 20 million vehicles produced in China per year, the addressable market will be between 1 million and 2 million vehicles. Although the average storage capacity per electric vehicle ranges, it could be fair to use 68 kg of lithium carbonate per vehicle with 80 kWh capacity (.85kg per 1KWh). Based on 68 kg per vehicle at a lower-end scenario of 1 million vehicles, this would amount to 72,000 T LCE of new demand, or the equivalent of three new lithium projects coming to market. In a high-end case, the 2 million vehicles would represent new demand of 140,000 T LCE, or 6 new lithium projects rated at 20,000-25,000 T LCE production per year. I do not expect that meaningful new supply will enter the market in 2018 or 2019. More realistically, new projects will only begin production ramp-up in 2020, which will take three years to reach name-plate capacity. This is only new demand coming from the Chinese electric vehicle industry and it does not factor in global electric-vehicle demand or secondary applications such as mass transit fleets, stationary energy-storage systems, and growth in the consumer mobile-electronics market.

The growth in demand for lithium-based products, coupled with tight supply, could lead to additional increases in lithium prices over the next years. This will become expensive for battery material companies who are currently investing billions of dollars into new production capacity. It will also become a supply-chain risk for end users such as automotive companies. Based on this information, it is my opinion that Nemaska is in a favorable position to draw capital from either European or Asian high-volume users of lithium chemicals.

As the company continues to actively de-risk its projects, a favorable macroeconomic backdrop is emerging for high-quality lithium projects. In my opinion, investors who are looking to gain exposure to these positive industry trends may wish to acquire shares in advanced producers such as Nemaska Lithium.

