Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. Moves To Cool Trade Tensions

Stocks

Pressure ramp up? "This certain situation is so dire and has become so large that probably some well-crafted regulation is necessary," Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Tim Cook said after being asked about Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Cambridge Analytica scandal. "The ability of anyone to know what you've been browsing about for years, who your contacts are, who their contacts are, things you like and dislike and every intimate detail of your life - from my own point of view it shouldn't exist."

Meanwhile, Android cellphone users have noticed that Facebook (FB) has saved a virtual trove of their personal call data that extends back years, according to Ars Technica. That information includes call logs containing names, phone numbers and the length of each call made. Facebook said the feature was a past opt-in as part of its friend recommendation algorithm, but this reportedly contradicts the experience of several users.

The European Union holds "grave suspicions" about the dominance of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and has not ruled out breaking it up, according to the bloc's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager. The EU slapped Google with a record €2.4B fine last June for giving its own comparison shopping service an illegal advantage in search results, while related investigations into the Play Store and AdSense are ongoing.

Toshiba has yet to receive the green light from all regulators for the sale of its prized $18B memory chip business - part of plans to plug a financial hole left by the bankruptcy of its U.S. nuclear unit - but it still aims to sell it as early as possible. Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) had faced a March 23 deadline to win antitrust clearance to sell the business by March 31, but China has not yet given its approval.

The latest milestone for Black Panther: becoming North America's top-grossing superhero movie of all time. With $16.7M in its sixth weekend and a new domestic total of $630.9M, the Disney (NYSE:DIS) film has passed the $623.4M drawn by fellow Marvel title The Avengers and became the fifth-highest grossing domestic title of all time, behind The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World.

"The streaming services are all charging $9.99 and everyone has the same music," Apple Music's (AAPL) Jimmy Iovine told the BBC. "Sooner or later, something's got to give," indicating more original content and the possibility of becoming a virtual record label. Iovine also said it was inevitable that Apple would phase out the iTunes download store, as streaming services surpass the older digital format.

Hundreds of thousands of young people and their supporters gathered in rallies in Washington and across the nation on Saturday to demand tighter gun laws. The student-led March for Our Lives aimed to ride momentum for activism that began in February after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Related tickers: AOBC, RGR, OLN, SPWH, VSTO, AAXN, DGLY

America's oldest gunmaker has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after reporting negative operating cash flow as of March 25 of $7.4M. Like other gun manufacturers, Remington Outdoor saw sharp sales declines following the 2016 presidential election, as customers apparently saw less urgency to stockpile firearms under President Trump.

Following years of shrinking its U.S. retail banking franchise to focus on affluent customers and a handful of big cities, Citigroup (NYSE:C) is ready to become a national player once again. This time, however, it doesn't plan on gobbling up rivals or opening new branches, WSJ reports, but will instead add a full suite of banking, credit card, lending and investment tools for all mobile app users.

Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday, rounding out a family of lightweight jets on which the U.S. planemaker is betting its future. The Boeing (NYSE:BA) aircraft, which sells for $326M at list prices, has a range of 6,430 nautical miles and seats around 330 passengers, 40 more than the 787-9 and 88 more than the 787-8.

Uber has agreed to sell its Southeast Asian business to bigger regional rival Grab, marking the company's second retreat from Asia. The U.S. ride hailing giant in return gets a 27.5% stake, while UBER's CEO will join the board of the Singapore-based firm. The ceasefire marks a victory for Grab as well as SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), the biggest shareholder in both companies.

Tesla has been instructed to "slow down" on car deliveries in Norway this quarter in response to woes the company has experienced delivering their vehicles. "It is clear that we are exceeding the local logistics capacity due to batch build and delivery," Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk wrote on Twitter. "Customer happiness & safety matter more than a few extra cars this quarter."

