Tax Reform Creating Short-Term Obstacles For Duke, But Long-Term Plan Remains The Same

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) consistently produces positive results from their three main business units (Commercial Renewable, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure, and Electric Utilities & Infrastructure). With ongoing strategic investments in growing these businesses, I believe Duke Energy has the ability to keep growing the company while paying an increasing dividend.

Duke Energy reported their fourth quarter of 2017 earnings results and provided an update on the company's four key ongoing financial objectives for and beyond: (1) current year earnings guidance, (2) long-term earnings growth, (3) dividend growth, and (4) balance sheet strength. In this article, I will review the company's four financial objectives and analyze the company's progress in obtaining them.

Duke Energy achieved 2017’s adjusted diluted EPS guidance of between $4.50 to $4.60 per share at $4.57 per share. The company provided guidance on the 2018 EPS range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share. Furthermore, it reaffirmed and extended their long-term earnings growth into 2022 with an expectation of 4 to 6% going forward.

While a lot of companies are missing guidance, Duke Energy has consistently delivered within its guidance. Additionally, the company provides shareholders with guidance for the next half decade which is refreshing for an investor in today’s environment. The company forecasts 4% to 6% adjusted diluted EPS from their 2017 midpoint of $4.60 through 2022 which certainly isn’t conservative by any means. This suggests that adjusted diluted EPS will gain almost a full dollar over the next 4 years. In order to achieve this, the company is projecting the ability to be able to grow its Commercial Renewables, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure, and Electric Utilities & Infrastructure business units. This growth will be fueled by a five-year $37 billion growth capital plan. These investments are focused on modernizing the company’s energy grid, generate cleaner energy and expand its natural gas infrastructure. See the breakdown of the company’s growth capital plan below.

In addition, the company expects to be able to increase the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of its regulated electric and gas earnings base by 7% through 2021. This represents a 1% increase from the 6% CAGR increase expected last year. Duke is benefiting from various rate increases including North Carolina’s approved bid to impose higher rates on electric customers in the eastern half of the state. See below on how these rate increases are expected to grow the earnings base through 2022.

Continue growing the dividend within a 65% to 70% target payout ratio

Duke Energy most recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share on January 5, 2018. This was a dividend yield of approximately 4.35%. On top of the 4% to 6% EPS growth, the company anticipates growing their dividend by the same clip. See the evidence of management commitment to growing the dividend in the dividend per share history below. They have achieved approximately 4% growth since 2014 and they have paid 91 years of consecutive quarterly cash dividends.

While the company has achieved a rather high payout ratio the past few years at 89% in 2017, 84% in 2016, 93% in 2015, and 71% in 2014, they are committed to getting this back to the 2014 range between 70% to 75%. This is certainly something to monitor going forward but this recent payout variability is consistent with other major competitors including Exelon (EXC), which had a payout ratio of 58% in 2017, 95% in 2016, 55% in 2015, and 51% in 2014. Duke has historically maintained a strong return on assets (ROA) above 2%; however, in 2017, the company's return on assets was 2.26 compared to Exelon at 3.26.

In order for management to return value to shareholders, it must maintain a strong balance sheet and return value on assets. It’s clear by the payout ratio and being surpassed by Exelon in ROA, there are improvements to be made. This was by the early February announcement that Duke was selling approximately $2 billion in stock this year to cover cash needs. The cash needs are required to pay the high dividend and make the capital investments that were expected to be paid by rate increases; however, as a result of the tax law, the utility must return savings to customers since it is a regulated utility. This resulted in management refining the 2018 EPS midpoint to $4.70 per share, which isn’t in line with the 4% to 6% long-term forecast. However, management believes the rate base increases plus capital spending will result in growth returning to that rate and not impacting that long-term forecast.

From a valuation perspective, Duke Energy has a PE ratio of 17.2 compared to the industry average of 21.7. Additionally, from a forward PE ratio standpoint, Duke Energy only has a ratio of 15.9. However, these are both above Exelon's multiples of 9.5 current and 17.4 forward, respectively. This is the lowest Duke's stock has traded on a PE valuation since 2015 despite a growing dividend and capital investments. From a multiples perspective, I think the stock has room to appreciate at least 20% if management can improve the balance sheet (mostly focusing on a lower payout ratio) and meeting earnings growth targets.

Conclusion

Duke Energy is a transparent company that has loft goals going forward. It is going to face short-term adversity as a result of an unexpected tax reform reducing the rate but has a plan to make up for it and then some in the future. In order to achieve the forecasted 4% to 6% EPS growth, the company must continue to make investments in their core business units (Consumer Renewables, Electrical Utilities & Infrastructure, and Gas Utilities & Infrastructure) to drive growth. This will help maintain their strong balance sheet and maintain their payout ratio to continue increasing their dividend yield. Given the company's current valuation, I think there is room for the stock to appreciate approximately 20% while investors enjoy a 4%+ dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DUK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.