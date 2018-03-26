Great Move Energy Transfer

America needs a way to sell ethane as a liquid, and Energy Transfer is making that possible through its new ethane export terminal JV.

I have my problems with Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE), but one thing I don't have a problem with is its proposed ethane export facility. America is swimming in ethane, far more than we could ever consume, and global demand for plastics continues to march higher. Let’s dig in.

Overview

Petrochemical operators "crack" ethane by running it through a steam cracker, which uses heat to break down large hydrocarbons (alkanes) into smaller more useful alkenes. This process converts ethane (an alkane) into ethylene, the simplest alkene, which can then be converted to polyethylene. Polyethylene is the most common type of plastic in the world, which consumes over half of the world's ethylene production. Ethylene has other uses, but the real demand growth driver comes down to rising plastic consumption. Specifically, strong demand growth for polyethylene from Asian markets.

IHS, a respected third-party research firm, noted that global demand for polyethylene was around 92 million metric tons at the beginning of 2017. Rising use of plastic packaging in developing markets on the back of rising incomes and strong macroeconomic conditions, especially in China and India, will help increase global polyethylene demand by 4.2% annually through 2021 to 113 million metric tons per year. Rising Chinese demand represents 10 million metric tons of that polyethylene demand growth.

The average global per capita consumption of polyethylene was 12 kilograms in 2016, but the distribution is what matters. In developed markets, that can run as high as 40 kg per capita, while in developing markets, that level is in the low single digits. For instance, India consumes 4 kg of polyethylene per capita on an annual basis, which should climb considerably higher over the decades to come.

Fixing the ethane rejection problem

America produces far more ethane that it has the steam cracking capacity to process, which is why so much ethane gets “rejected” back in natural gas streams to boost the amount of British Thermal Units per cubic foot and try to recoup something. While the amount of ethane being rejected is expected to come down significantly over the coming years, rising domestic steam cracking capacity and new ethane export infrastructure still has to contend with surging domestic supply out of Appalachia (Marcellus and Utica shale plays), the Permian Basin (Delaware and Midland plays), and the Mid-Continent region (STACK growth driven by impressive Meramec well economics).

The amount of rejected ethane in the US was estimated at ~600,000 bpd in early 2017 by ICIS Americas Analytics. Others have placed a much higher figure on the amount of ethane getting rejected. A recently published primer on natural gas liquids from the US Department of Energy noted:

"Because demand for ethane is almost entirely in the petrochemical sector, and because this product is difficult to transport by any mode other than in dedicated pipelines, supply and demand for ethane must be closely matched. The increase in the supply of ethane starting in 2008 has resulted in some natural gas processors choosing not to recover the ethane that is produced with raw natural gas. Instead, this ethane is left in the natural gas that enters the interstate natural gas pipeline system. This process is referred to as ethane rejection, because the producer rejects the ethane stream into the dry natural gas instead of recovering it along with other NGLs."

The opportunity cost of not selling ethane as a liquid and instead being forced to market it simply as gas in a world where Henry Hub is floating below $3/Mcf is enormous. Upstream firms want and in many cases need to be able to sell ethane as a liquid, which is why the industry has been desperately waiting for more US steam cracking capacity to come online.

The project

However, Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Equity L.P. have proposed a different solution. By teaming up with Satellite Petrochemical USA Corp. to form the Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Exports LLC joint venture, the goal is to export roughly 150,000 barrels of ethane per day to various steam cracking facilities in China. Energy Transfer will act as operator of these assets.

Orbit plans to build a 20-mile pipeline from Energy Transfer’s massive Mont Belvieu (in Texas along the Gulf Coast) natural gas liquids fractionation complex to the new export terminal. At the facility, the Orbit JV plans to construct 800,000 barrels of ethane storage capacity and an ethane refrigeration unit capable of handling 175,000 barrels of ethane per day.

Tying into this development, Energy Transfer plans to build the facilities needed to supply ethane to the new pipeline and will construct the loading infrastructure at the export terminal that transfers the ethane onto Very Large Ethane Carriers (known as VLECs). These assets will be owned and funded entirely by Energy Transfer Partners L.P.

VLECs are a relatively new creation. The first VLEC, Ethane Crystal, was built by Samsung Heavy Industries and was delivered in October 2016 to Reliance Industries Limited. Several more have been delivered since then, but at most only six are currently operational.

Underpinning the economics of this endeavor is the long-term contracts signed between Energy Transfer and Satellite, where Satellite agreed to purchase the equivalent of 150,000 barrels of ethane per day. That ethane would be a feedstock for steam crackers in China’s Jiangsu Province. The Jiangsu province is situated just north of Shanghai along the Yellow Sea.

The press release notes that the long-term contract is “demand-based,” indicating Satellite may have some leeway when it comes to the actual volumes it purchases. Due to the extremely strong macro tailwinds supporting future US ethane production and global polyethylene demand, it is unlikely that those volumes will come in significantly below the stated 150,000 bpd level.

This facility is expected to be operational by late-2020, depending on regulatory approvals. Due to this venture being a win-win, even with the recent trade ruckus going on, it is likely this project will get approved by China’s regulatory regime. However, that likelihood has dropped significantly since America placed tariffs on Chinese products and imposed various investment restrictions on Chinese capital, with China retaliating in kind (percent wise, the project’s likelihood fell from something close to 100% to a figure above 50% but below 80%).

Final thoughts

Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Equity L.P. made a great move by sanctioning this project, the only problem I have with it is that it wasn't approved sooner. Building out its ability to connect shale basins and the upstream firms that develop those plays to major international petrochemical players will create an enormous amount of synergies up and down the midstream giant's asset base. Good job Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Equity L.P.!

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major US stock exchange, which come with their own set of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.