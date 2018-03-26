Keep Calm And Invest On

Buying the dip has, on average, led to above trend performance over the subsequent six months from these down weeks.

As the timeline extends from the poor weekly performance, forward total returns are increasingly likely to be positive.

The following one week, one month, one quarter, and a half year from the 50 worst weeks have produced positive returns on average.

When I woke up on Saturday morning, Bloomberg was running a story entitled "A Horror Week for the Dow Has Investors Begging for Trump Respite." How bad was last week's return for domestic stock markets? It was bad, but nowhere near a horror. In fact, last week's -5.9% return for the S&P 500 (SPY) was just the 30th worst weekly return for the broad market gauge in the past 50 years. It was a rough week, but certainly not a horror.

After a correction like the one we just experienced, there are frequently two questions that come to mind - one backward-looking and one forward-looking.

How bad was that experience?

Where do we go from here?

This article seeks to answer both of those questions. I took weekly total returns for the S&P 500 for the last 50 years, and then calculated cumulative forward returns over the next 1-, 4-, 13-, and 26-week periods.

In a period stretching back to the beginning of 1968 and covering more than 2,600 weeks, the past week's return for the S&P 500 was its 30th worst. In calendar week terms, 30th worst is certainly bad, but that would be an experience we should expect to see every twenty or so months on average. It is not, as Bloomberg coined, "a horror."

From the bottom of that first data table, you can see the average and median experience after these bad weeks. A few thoughts on this data:

The average and median performance after one of these fifty worst weeks has been slightly positive over the next week, but there has been a wide distribution of 1-week performance following these down weeks. While 29 of the 49 subsequent weeks were positive, 7 of the returns over the next week were bad enough to have themselves listed on the table.

The sell-off in early February 2018 was followed by a strong bounce-back rally for the index.

As we extend from one week to four weeks, returns have averaged around 2% over the next month. Of the 49 sample periods, 31 have produced positive returns, including February's episode.

As we extend to thirteen weeks, or roughly one quarter, the arithmetic average and median return is 6-7%. By this point, markets have, on average, rebounded to offset that sharply negative week.

Moving to twenty-six weeks, or half a year, the average and median return is 12-13%. On average, buying after the down week and holding for half a year produce a total return that would be an above-average annual return for the index. By this point, 39 of the 48 full periods have produced positive returns.

Of course, returns are not uniformly distributed. We see periods of sharply negative returns grouped in periods of economic stress. While using these past data points as a compass for forward market returns is compelling, we should make sure that we are not simply looking at a minority of stress periods and trying to glean insights from the subsequent market experience of those unique periods.

To test that analysis, I looked at the number of worst weeks by year. Of the 50 worst days, below is how they are distributed by calendar year.

While bad market environments (1974, 1987, 2000-2002, 2008-2009) were frequently populated, no single period dominated the dataset. We are not extrapolating forward returns on just a couple of market environments.

This experience in 2018 does mark the second time that we have had a "worst week" in the same calendar year since 2011. That year featured the U.S. downgrade by S&P borne from the political stalemate over the debt ceiling, and rolling sovereign debt crises in Europe.

In addition to the "horror week" headline, Bloomberg ran a story on Saturday entitled "Sell the Rally is the New Stocks Mantra." The article indicated that the S&P 500 is on a ten-session streak of finishing below its midpoint. That is an interesting data point, but in that case "sell the rally" is referring to intra-day moves. Like most Seeking Alpha readers, I have a longer horizon, and this study of bad weeks for the S&P 500 suggests that healthy rebounds are likely to prevail, on average, over time.

Last week was bad, but most market participants have invested through many weeks as bad as last week. It was far from a horror. While these down weeks have frequently occurred at the end of a business cycle, that has certainly not always been the case. I suspect we will look back at this weekly experience and view it as a mid-to-late cycle swoon, but not the start of the end of the business cycle. I also do not suspect that this is the start of a move towards American mercantilism and the unwind of the trend towards globalization and free trade that has underpinned the post-World War II era.

On average, investors who have the fortitude to purchase after a weekly performance this negative have been rewarded. As holding periods extend, you are more likely to see positive, above-trend returns from "buying the dip." Pundits may call for "selling the rally," but over extended time horizons, buying into these pockets of weakness has proved fortuitous for long-term investors.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.